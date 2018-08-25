(FRIDAY'S LATE GAMES)

Brewers 7, Pirates 6

Pittsburgh;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Frazier lf;7;1;3;2;1;1;.276

Diaz c;8;1;2;0;0;1;.286

Polanco rf;5;2;3;1;2;0;.246

Freese 3b;8;0;1;0;0;2;.283

Cervelli 1b;7;0;2;1;1;3;.259

Marte cf;6;1;3;1;1;0;.275

Hechavarria ss;4;0;1;0;0;2;.258

d-Moran ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.267

Vazquez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

f-Rodriguez ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.162

Brault p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.167

Holmes p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Newman 2b-ss;5;1;2;0;2;2;.182

Musgrove p;2;0;0;0;0;0;.217

a-Bell ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.261

Rodriguez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Santana p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

c-Dickerson ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.304

Kela p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Harrison 2b;2;0;0;0;0;1;.257

Totals;60;6;17;5;7;17

Milwaukee;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Cain cf;5;1;2;0;1;1;.308

Yelich rf;7;1;1;2;0;2;.311

Aguilar 1b;6;2;1;0;1;3;.279

Shaw 2b;3;0;0;0;1;1;.245

Jeffress p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Williams p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.250

Jennings p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.667

Albers p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

e-Perez ph-3b;2;1;0;0;1;0;.261

Braun lf;7;0;2;0;0;2;.259

Moustakas 3b;4;1;1;2;1;1;.248

Burnes p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

g-Pina ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.253

Lyles p;0;1;0;0;1;0;.000

Kratz c;7;0;3;2;0;3;.261

Arcia ss;7;0;2;1;0;1;.216

Miley p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.235

Hader p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.500

b-Thames ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.224

Soria p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Schoop 2b;2;0;0;0;1;0;.233

Totals;54;7;12;7;7;16

Pittsburgh;020;001;001;000;002;—;6;17;2

Milwaukee;400;000;000;000;003;—;7;12;2

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Musgrove in the 5th. b-flied out for Hader in the 7th. c-struck out for Santana in the 8th. d-struck out for Hechavarria in the 9th. e-popped out for Albers in the 10th. f-struck out for Vazquez in the 11th. g-struck out for Burnes in the 13th.

E—Newman (1), Kela (2), Arcia (11), Schoop (13). LOB—Pittsburgh 19, Milwaukee 11. 2B—Frazier (14), Diaz (12), Hechavarria (10), Newman (1), Cain (21). HR—Yelich (22), off Musgrove; Moustakas (23), off Musgrove. RBIs—Frazier 2 (20), Polanco (70), Cervelli (49), Marte (58), Yelich 2 (66), Moustakas 2 (76), Kratz 2 (16), Arcia (22). SB—Marte (29). SF—Polanco. S—Harrison.

Runners left in scoring position—Pittsburgh 11 (Polanco, Freese 2, Cervelli, Hechavarria 2, Newman, Bell 2, Moran, Brault); Milwaukee 3 (Kratz, Arcia, Miley). RISP—Pittsburgh 3 for 17; Milwaukee 4 for 9.

Runners moved up—Marte, Diaz, Freese, Shaw, Braun. GIDP—Frazier, Yelich 3.

DP—Pittsburgh 3 (Newman, Hechavarria, Cervelli), (Hechavarria, Cervelli), (Brault, Newman, Cervelli); Milwaukee 1 (Schoop, Arcia, Aguilar).

Pittsburgh;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Musgrove;4;6;4;4;0;4;61;3.56

Rodriguez;2;3;0;0;0;3;35;2.95

Santana;1;0;0;0;0;0;7;2.62

Kela;1;0;0;0;2;3;27;2.83

Vazquez;2;1;0;0;0;2;31;2.62

Brault;4;0;0;0;2;3;58;4.54

Holmes, L, 1-3;⅔;2;3;3;3;1;30;8.15

Milwaukee;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Miley;5;10;2;2;1;4;91;2.32

Hader, H, 18;2;1;1;1;0;2;27;1.56

Soria, H, 6;1;0;0;0;0;3;13;2.38

Jeffress;1;2;1;1;1;2;31;1.45

Williams;⅔;1;0;0;1;0;10;3.86

Jennings;0;0;0;0;1;0;4;3.26

Albers;⅓;0;0;0;0;0;2;6.16

Burnes;3;1;0;0;0;3;40;3.27

Lyles, W, 3-4;2;2;2;1;3;3;35;4.66

Jennings pitched to 1 batter in the 10th.

Inherited runners-scored—Jennings 2-0, Albers 3-0. HBP—Miley (Marte), Santana (Cain). WP—Kela, Holmes.

T—5:36. A—32,694 (41,900).

Cardinals 7, Rockies 5

St. Louis;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Carpenter 1b;5;0;0;0;0;1;.267

Molina c;5;1;1;0;0;0;.272

Martinez rf;5;1;2;0;0;0;.306

Norris p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

O'Neill lf;5;2;2;2;0;2;.289

DeJong ss;4;0;0;0;0;1;.233

Gyorko 3b;3;1;1;1;1;1;.262

Wong 2b;3;1;3;1;0;0;.245

Bader cf;3;0;1;0;1;2;.279

Mikolas p;3;1;1;2;0;0;.143

Shreve p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Martinez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.242

c-Adams ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.256

Hicks p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Munoz rf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.283

Totals;37;7;11;6;2;7

Colorado;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Blackmon cf;4;1;2;2;1;0;.278

Dahl lf-rf;5;0;2;0;0;1;.281

Arenado 3b;4;1;2;1;1;2;.309

Gonzalez rf;5;1;2;0;0;1;.286

Davis p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Story ss;5;0;1;0;0;2;.294

Desmond 1b-lf;5;1;0;1;0;1;.232

McMahon 2b-1b;5;0;3;1;0;0;.245

Wolters c;4;0;1;0;0;0;.162

e-Iannetta ph;0;0;0;0;1;0;.221

Senzatela p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.083

Rusin p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.333

a-Parra ph;1;1;1;0;0;0;.286

Bettis p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.094

b-Holliday ph;1;0;1;0;0;0;.250

Oberg p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

d-LeMahieu ph-2b;1;0;0;0;1;0;.274

Totals;40;5;15;5;4;7

St. Louis;040;030;000;—;7;11;1

Colorado;000;050;000;—;5;15;1

a-singled for Rusin in the 5th. b-singled for Bettis in the 6th. c-reached on error for Martinez in the 8th. d-walked for Oberg in the 8th. e-walked for Wolters in the 9th.

E—Wong (6), Desmond (5). LOB—St. Louis 6, Colorado 13. 2B—Martinez (23), O'Neill (3), Gyorko (16), Bader (13), McMahon (9). HR—O'Neill (5), off Senzatela; Mikolas (2), off Senzatela; Blackmon (23), off Mikolas; Arenado (31), off Mikolas. RBIs—O'Neill 2 (13), Gyorko (42), Wong (32), Mikolas 2 (5), Blackmon 2 (55), Arenado (89), Desmond (72), McMahon (18). SB—Wong (6). CS—Wong (4). SF—Wong. S—Senzatela.

Runners left in scoring position—St. Louis 3 (Carpenter, DeJong, Mikolas); Colorado 7 (Blackmon 2, Gonzalez 3, Story, LeMahieu). RISP—St. Louis 3 for 10; Colorado 1 for 12.

FIDP—Story.

DP—St. Louis 1 (Molina, Martinez).

St. Louis;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Mikolas;4⅔;12;5;4;0;3;87;2.94

Shreve;⅔;1;0;0;1;0;16;3.97

Martinez, W, 7-6;1;2-3;0;0;0;0;3;19;3.31

Hicks, H, 19;1;1;0;0;2;1;25;3.03

Norris, S, 27-31;1;1;0;0;1;0;19;2.91

Colorado;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Senzatela, L, 4-4;4;1-3;10;7;7;1;4;92;5.24

Rusin;2-3;0;0;0;1;0;3;6.75

Bettis;1;0;0;0;0;0;15;5.37

Oberg;2;1;0;0;0;3;31;2.75

Davis;1;0;0;0;0;0;11;4.89

Inherited runners-scored—Shreve 1-0, Martinez 2-0, Rusin 2-1. WP—Norris. PB—Wolters (5).

T—3:31. A—43,578 (50,398).

Dodgers 11, Padres 1

San Diego;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Galvis ss;4;0;2;1;0;1;.239

Myers 3b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.262

Hosmer 1b;3;0;0;0;0;0;.255

Maton p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

c-Asuaje ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.198

Stock p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Renfroe lf;4;0;1;0;0;2;.244

Hedges c;4;0;0;0;0;2;.234

Spangenberg 2b;3;0;0;0;1;2;.241

Reyes rf;2;0;0;0;1;1;.235

Margot cf;3;1;1;0;0;1;.244

Richard p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.095

Diaz p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

a-Pirela ph-1b;2;0;0;0;0;1;.253

Totals;31;1;4;1;2;13

Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Dozier 2b;4;1;2;1;1;2;.230

Turner 3b;5;1;2;3;0;1;.300

Garcia p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Venditte p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Machado ss;5;1;0;0;0;2;.301

Kemp rf;5;0;1;0;0;2;.282

Taylor lf;4;1;2;1;1;1;.249

Hernandez cf;4;2;1;0;1;2;.222

Grandal c;1;3;1;0;3;0;.247

Bellinger 1b;4;0;2;2;0;1;.260

Hill p;3;1;1;1;0;1;.111

Baez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

b-Muncy ph-3b;1;1;1;2;0;0;.256

Totals;36;11;13;10;6;12

San Diego;000;000;010;—;1;4;2

Los Angeles;131;220;20x;—;11;13;0

a-struck out for Diaz in the 6th. b-homered for Baez in the 7th. c-struck out for Maton in the 8th.

E—Galvis (8), Reyes (2). LOB—San Diego 5, Los Angeles 7. 2B—Galvis (23), Renfroe (20), Dozier 2 (27), Hernandez (12), Bellinger (25). 3B—Galvis (4). HR—Taylor (14), off Richard; Turner (10), off Richard; Muncy (29), off Maton. RBIs—Galvis (55), Dozier (65), Turner 3 (33), Taylor (54), Bellinger 2 (62), Hill (2), Muncy 2 (58).

Runners left in scoring position—San Diego 3 (Hosmer, Margot, Asuaje); Los Angeles 3 (Turner, Taylor, Hernandez). RISP—San Diego 0 for 7; Los Angeles 5 for 13.

Runners moved up—Spangenberg, Turner. GIDP—Machado.

DP—San Diego 1 (Spangenberg, Hosmer).

San Diego;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Richard, L, 7-11;3;2-3;9;7;6;2;3;75;5.33

Diaz;1⅓;2;2;2;2;3;30;6.14

Maton;2;2;2;2;1;4;40;3.79

Stock;1;0;0;0;1;2;16;2.25

Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Hill, W, 6-4;6;2;0;0;1;8;90;3.50

Baez;1;0;0;0;1;2;18;3.53

Garcia;1;2;1;1;0;1;23;5.40

Venditte;1;0;0;0;0;2;12;6.75

T—2:48. A—47,559 (56,000).

Mariners 6, Diamondbacks 3

Seattle;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Haniger rf;5;2;3;1;0;1;.280

Cano 1b;5;1;1;0;0;1;.288

Segura ss;3;1;1;1;1;0;.315

Span lf;4;0;1;1;0;1;.277

Vincent p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Colome p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Diaz p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Seager 3b;3;0;0;1;0;0;.221

Maybin cf;4;0;0;0;0;3;.243

Zunino c;3;1;1;1;1;1;.193

Gordon 2b;4;1;1;0;0;1;.272

Ramirez p;2;0;0;0;0;2;.000

b-Gamel ph-lf;2;0;1;0;0;1;.294

Totals;35;6;9;5;2;11

Arizona;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Pollock cf;3;0;0;1;0;0;.279

Escobar 3b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.278

Peralta lf;4;0;1;0;0;2;.306

Goldschmidt 1b;4;1;0;0;0;2;.295

Souza Jr. rf;3;0;1;0;1;1;.247

Marte 2b;3;1;1;0;1;0;.249

Ahmed ss;4;1;2;0;0;0;.243

Avila c;4;0;0;0;0;2;.167

Godley p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.067

a-Jay ph;1;0;1;0;0;0;.279

Andriese p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

c-Murphy ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.204

McFarland p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

d-Descalso ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.257

Totals;33;3;6;1;2;11

Seattle;004;011;000;—;6;9;2

Arizona;000;012;000;—;3;6;1

a-singled for Godley in the 5th. b-doubled for Ramirez in the 7th. c-struck out for Andriese in the 7th. d-struck out for McFarland in the 9th.

E—Segura (15), Gordon (12), Godley (3). LOB—Seattle 5, Arizona 6. 2B—Span (19), Gordon (16), Gamel (12), Souza Jr. (13), Marte (21). HR—Haniger (21), off Godley; Zunino (18), off Andriese. RBIs—Haniger (82), Segura (58), Span (53), Seager (68), Zunino (40), Pollock (51). SB—Segura (18), Gordon (29). SF—Seager, Pollock.

Runners left in scoring position—Seattle 3 (Span 2, Maybin); Arizona 3 (Marte, Avila 2). RISP—Seattle 2 for 7; Arizona 0 for 4.

Runners moved up—Cano. GIDP—Goldschmidt.

DP—Seattle 1 (Segura, Gordon, Cano).

Seattle;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Ramirez, W, 1-2;6;6;3;1;1;6;85;4.56

Vincent, H, 14;1;0;0;0;0;2;9;3.89

Colome, H, 24;1;0;0;0;1;2;19;3.20

Diaz, S, 49-53;1;0;0;0;0;1;11;2.00

Arizona;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Godley, L, 13-7;5;7;5;5;0;7;75;4.59

Andriese;2;2;1;1;1;3;38;4.09

McFarland;2;0;0;0;1;1;24;1.83

T—2:47. A—43,867 (48,519).

Rangers 7, Giants 6

Texas;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Choo lf;6;1;1;2;0;1;.281

Odor 2b;5;1;1;2;0;1;.269

Andrus ss;5;0;0;0;0;1;.269

Mazara rf;4;1;1;0;1;0;.266

Profar 3b;5;2;3;0;0;0;.256

Gallo cf;3;1;2;2;1;0;.212

1-Tocci pr-cf;1;0;1;0;0;0;.208

Kiner-Falefa c;3;1;1;0;1;0;.266

Gearrin p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

e-Alberto ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.083

Leclerc p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Guzman 1b;4;0;0;0;1;1;.236

Hutchison p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.250

a-Beltre ph;0;0;0;0;1;0;.278

Springs p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

c-Robinson ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.183

Butler p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Chirinos c;1;0;0;1;1;0;.217

Totals;40;7;10;7;6;6

San Francisco;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

McCutchen rf;4;2;2;1;2;2;.255

Panik 2b;5;2;2;0;1;1;.250

Posey c;3;1;1;1;2;0;.284

Belt 1b;4;1;1;1;1;2;.267

Longoria 3b;5;0;1;1;0;1;.249

Crawford ss;4;0;1;1;0;0;.264

Hanson lf;1;0;0;1;0;0;.273

b-Hernandez ph-lf;3;0;0;0;0;2;.246

Dyson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Blach p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.034

Duggar cf;5;0;2;0;0;2;.250

Rodriguez p;3;0;1;0;0;0;.083

Moronta p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Melancon p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

d-Pence ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.220

Smith p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Slater lf;1;0;0;0;0;1;.277

Totals;39;6;11;6;6;11

Texas;000;020;112;1;—;7;10;0

San Francisco;400;200;000;0;—;6;11;1

a-walked for Hutchison in the 5th. b-struck out for Hanson in the 5th. c-struck out for Springs in the 7th. d-grounded out for Melancon in the 8th. e-out on fielder's choice for Gearrin in the 10th.

1-ran for Gallo in the 8th.

E—Panik (5). LOB—Texas 9, San Francisco 11. HR—Gallo (34), off Moronta; Odor (16), off Smith; McCutchen (15), off Hutchison. RBIs—Choo 2 (60), Odor 2 (56), Gallo 2 (78), Chirinos (56), McCutchen (54), Posey (41), Belt (44), Longoria (44), Crawford (46), Hanson (36). SB—McCutchen 2 (13), Longoria (2). SF—Crawford, Hanson.

Runners left in scoring position—Texas 4 (Choo 2, Odor, Kiner-Falefa); San Francisco 7 (Panik 2, Belt, Longoria 3, Rodriguez). RISP—Texas 2 for 7; San Francisco 5 for 12.

GIDP—Profar.

DP—San Francisco 1 (Panik, Crawford, Belt).

Texas;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Hutchison;4;7;6;6;4;2;86;6.52

Springs;2;3;0;0;0;3;37;3.07

Butler;1;1-3;1;0;0;2;0;25;5.29

Gearrin, W, 2-1;1;2-3;0;0;0;0;4;20;3.62

Leclerc, S, 7-11;1;0;0;0;0;2;13;1.85

San Francisco;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Rodriguez;6;3;2;2;3;4;92;2.30

Moronta;1;1;1;1;1;1;14;2.18

Melancon, H, 6;1;3;1;1;0;1;19;2.96

Smith, BS, 3-14;1;1;2;0;0;0;19;1.87

Dyson, L, 3-3;2-3;2;1;1;2;0;24;2.88

Blach;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;3;4.39

Inherited runners-scored—Gearrin 3-0, Blach 3-0.

T—3:48. A—39,845 (41,915).

