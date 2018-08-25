(FRIDAY'S LATE GAMES)
Brewers 7, Pirates 6
Pittsburgh;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Frazier lf;7;1;3;2;1;1;.276
Diaz c;8;1;2;0;0;1;.286
Polanco rf;5;2;3;1;2;0;.246
Freese 3b;8;0;1;0;0;2;.283
Cervelli 1b;7;0;2;1;1;3;.259
Marte cf;6;1;3;1;1;0;.275
Hechavarria ss;4;0;1;0;0;2;.258
d-Moran ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.267
Vazquez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
f-Rodriguez ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.162
Brault p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.167
Holmes p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Newman 2b-ss;5;1;2;0;2;2;.182
Musgrove p;2;0;0;0;0;0;.217
a-Bell ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.261
Rodriguez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Santana p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
c-Dickerson ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.304
Kela p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Harrison 2b;2;0;0;0;0;1;.257
Totals;60;6;17;5;7;17
Milwaukee;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Cain cf;5;1;2;0;1;1;.308
Yelich rf;7;1;1;2;0;2;.311
Aguilar 1b;6;2;1;0;1;3;.279
Shaw 2b;3;0;0;0;1;1;.245
Jeffress p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Williams p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.250
Jennings p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.667
Albers p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
e-Perez ph-3b;2;1;0;0;1;0;.261
Braun lf;7;0;2;0;0;2;.259
Moustakas 3b;4;1;1;2;1;1;.248
Burnes p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
g-Pina ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.253
Lyles p;0;1;0;0;1;0;.000
Kratz c;7;0;3;2;0;3;.261
Arcia ss;7;0;2;1;0;1;.216
Miley p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.235
Hader p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.500
b-Thames ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.224
Soria p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Schoop 2b;2;0;0;0;1;0;.233
Totals;54;7;12;7;7;16
Pittsburgh;020;001;001;000;002;—;6;17;2
Milwaukee;400;000;000;000;003;—;7;12;2
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Musgrove in the 5th. b-flied out for Hader in the 7th. c-struck out for Santana in the 8th. d-struck out for Hechavarria in the 9th. e-popped out for Albers in the 10th. f-struck out for Vazquez in the 11th. g-struck out for Burnes in the 13th.
E—Newman (1), Kela (2), Arcia (11), Schoop (13). LOB—Pittsburgh 19, Milwaukee 11. 2B—Frazier (14), Diaz (12), Hechavarria (10), Newman (1), Cain (21). HR—Yelich (22), off Musgrove; Moustakas (23), off Musgrove. RBIs—Frazier 2 (20), Polanco (70), Cervelli (49), Marte (58), Yelich 2 (66), Moustakas 2 (76), Kratz 2 (16), Arcia (22). SB—Marte (29). SF—Polanco. S—Harrison.
Runners left in scoring position—Pittsburgh 11 (Polanco, Freese 2, Cervelli, Hechavarria 2, Newman, Bell 2, Moran, Brault); Milwaukee 3 (Kratz, Arcia, Miley). RISP—Pittsburgh 3 for 17; Milwaukee 4 for 9.
Runners moved up—Marte, Diaz, Freese, Shaw, Braun. GIDP—Frazier, Yelich 3.
DP—Pittsburgh 3 (Newman, Hechavarria, Cervelli), (Hechavarria, Cervelli), (Brault, Newman, Cervelli); Milwaukee 1 (Schoop, Arcia, Aguilar).
Pittsburgh;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Musgrove;4;6;4;4;0;4;61;3.56
Rodriguez;2;3;0;0;0;3;35;2.95
Santana;1;0;0;0;0;0;7;2.62
Kela;1;0;0;0;2;3;27;2.83
Vazquez;2;1;0;0;0;2;31;2.62
Brault;4;0;0;0;2;3;58;4.54
Holmes, L, 1-3;⅔;2;3;3;3;1;30;8.15
Milwaukee;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Miley;5;10;2;2;1;4;91;2.32
Hader, H, 18;2;1;1;1;0;2;27;1.56
Soria, H, 6;1;0;0;0;0;3;13;2.38
Jeffress;1;2;1;1;1;2;31;1.45
Williams;⅔;1;0;0;1;0;10;3.86
Jennings;0;0;0;0;1;0;4;3.26
Albers;⅓;0;0;0;0;0;2;6.16
Burnes;3;1;0;0;0;3;40;3.27
Lyles, W, 3-4;2;2;2;1;3;3;35;4.66
Jennings pitched to 1 batter in the 10th.
Inherited runners-scored—Jennings 2-0, Albers 3-0. HBP—Miley (Marte), Santana (Cain). WP—Kela, Holmes.
T—5:36. A—32,694 (41,900).
Cardinals 7, Rockies 5
St. Louis;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Carpenter 1b;5;0;0;0;0;1;.267
Molina c;5;1;1;0;0;0;.272
Martinez rf;5;1;2;0;0;0;.306
Norris p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
O'Neill lf;5;2;2;2;0;2;.289
DeJong ss;4;0;0;0;0;1;.233
Gyorko 3b;3;1;1;1;1;1;.262
Wong 2b;3;1;3;1;0;0;.245
Bader cf;3;0;1;0;1;2;.279
Mikolas p;3;1;1;2;0;0;.143
Shreve p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Martinez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.242
c-Adams ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.256
Hicks p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Munoz rf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.283
Totals;37;7;11;6;2;7
Colorado;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Blackmon cf;4;1;2;2;1;0;.278
Dahl lf-rf;5;0;2;0;0;1;.281
Arenado 3b;4;1;2;1;1;2;.309
Gonzalez rf;5;1;2;0;0;1;.286
Davis p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Story ss;5;0;1;0;0;2;.294
Desmond 1b-lf;5;1;0;1;0;1;.232
McMahon 2b-1b;5;0;3;1;0;0;.245
Wolters c;4;0;1;0;0;0;.162
e-Iannetta ph;0;0;0;0;1;0;.221
Senzatela p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.083
Rusin p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.333
a-Parra ph;1;1;1;0;0;0;.286
Bettis p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.094
b-Holliday ph;1;0;1;0;0;0;.250
Oberg p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
d-LeMahieu ph-2b;1;0;0;0;1;0;.274
Totals;40;5;15;5;4;7
St. Louis;040;030;000;—;7;11;1
Colorado;000;050;000;—;5;15;1
a-singled for Rusin in the 5th. b-singled for Bettis in the 6th. c-reached on error for Martinez in the 8th. d-walked for Oberg in the 8th. e-walked for Wolters in the 9th.
E—Wong (6), Desmond (5). LOB—St. Louis 6, Colorado 13. 2B—Martinez (23), O'Neill (3), Gyorko (16), Bader (13), McMahon (9). HR—O'Neill (5), off Senzatela; Mikolas (2), off Senzatela; Blackmon (23), off Mikolas; Arenado (31), off Mikolas. RBIs—O'Neill 2 (13), Gyorko (42), Wong (32), Mikolas 2 (5), Blackmon 2 (55), Arenado (89), Desmond (72), McMahon (18). SB—Wong (6). CS—Wong (4). SF—Wong. S—Senzatela.
Runners left in scoring position—St. Louis 3 (Carpenter, DeJong, Mikolas); Colorado 7 (Blackmon 2, Gonzalez 3, Story, LeMahieu). RISP—St. Louis 3 for 10; Colorado 1 for 12.
FIDP—Story.
DP—St. Louis 1 (Molina, Martinez).
St. Louis;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Mikolas;4⅔;12;5;4;0;3;87;2.94
Shreve;⅔;1;0;0;1;0;16;3.97
Martinez, W, 7-6;1;2-3;0;0;0;0;3;19;3.31
Hicks, H, 19;1;1;0;0;2;1;25;3.03
Norris, S, 27-31;1;1;0;0;1;0;19;2.91
Colorado;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Senzatela, L, 4-4;4;1-3;10;7;7;1;4;92;5.24
Rusin;2-3;0;0;0;1;0;3;6.75
Bettis;1;0;0;0;0;0;15;5.37
Oberg;2;1;0;0;0;3;31;2.75
Davis;1;0;0;0;0;0;11;4.89
Inherited runners-scored—Shreve 1-0, Martinez 2-0, Rusin 2-1. WP—Norris. PB—Wolters (5).
T—3:31. A—43,578 (50,398).
Dodgers 11, Padres 1
San Diego;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Galvis ss;4;0;2;1;0;1;.239
Myers 3b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.262
Hosmer 1b;3;0;0;0;0;0;.255
Maton p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
c-Asuaje ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.198
Stock p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Renfroe lf;4;0;1;0;0;2;.244
Hedges c;4;0;0;0;0;2;.234
Spangenberg 2b;3;0;0;0;1;2;.241
Reyes rf;2;0;0;0;1;1;.235
Margot cf;3;1;1;0;0;1;.244
Richard p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.095
Diaz p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
a-Pirela ph-1b;2;0;0;0;0;1;.253
Totals;31;1;4;1;2;13
Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Dozier 2b;4;1;2;1;1;2;.230
Turner 3b;5;1;2;3;0;1;.300
Garcia p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Venditte p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Machado ss;5;1;0;0;0;2;.301
Kemp rf;5;0;1;0;0;2;.282
Taylor lf;4;1;2;1;1;1;.249
Hernandez cf;4;2;1;0;1;2;.222
Grandal c;1;3;1;0;3;0;.247
Bellinger 1b;4;0;2;2;0;1;.260
Hill p;3;1;1;1;0;1;.111
Baez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
b-Muncy ph-3b;1;1;1;2;0;0;.256
Totals;36;11;13;10;6;12
San Diego;000;000;010;—;1;4;2
Los Angeles;131;220;20x;—;11;13;0
a-struck out for Diaz in the 6th. b-homered for Baez in the 7th. c-struck out for Maton in the 8th.
E—Galvis (8), Reyes (2). LOB—San Diego 5, Los Angeles 7. 2B—Galvis (23), Renfroe (20), Dozier 2 (27), Hernandez (12), Bellinger (25). 3B—Galvis (4). HR—Taylor (14), off Richard; Turner (10), off Richard; Muncy (29), off Maton. RBIs—Galvis (55), Dozier (65), Turner 3 (33), Taylor (54), Bellinger 2 (62), Hill (2), Muncy 2 (58).
Runners left in scoring position—San Diego 3 (Hosmer, Margot, Asuaje); Los Angeles 3 (Turner, Taylor, Hernandez). RISP—San Diego 0 for 7; Los Angeles 5 for 13.
Runners moved up—Spangenberg, Turner. GIDP—Machado.
DP—San Diego 1 (Spangenberg, Hosmer).
San Diego;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Richard, L, 7-11;3;2-3;9;7;6;2;3;75;5.33
Diaz;1⅓;2;2;2;2;3;30;6.14
Maton;2;2;2;2;1;4;40;3.79
Stock;1;0;0;0;1;2;16;2.25
Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Hill, W, 6-4;6;2;0;0;1;8;90;3.50
Baez;1;0;0;0;1;2;18;3.53
Garcia;1;2;1;1;0;1;23;5.40
Venditte;1;0;0;0;0;2;12;6.75
T—2:48. A—47,559 (56,000).
Mariners 6, Diamondbacks 3
Seattle;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Haniger rf;5;2;3;1;0;1;.280
Cano 1b;5;1;1;0;0;1;.288
Segura ss;3;1;1;1;1;0;.315
Span lf;4;0;1;1;0;1;.277
Vincent p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Colome p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Diaz p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Seager 3b;3;0;0;1;0;0;.221
Maybin cf;4;0;0;0;0;3;.243
Zunino c;3;1;1;1;1;1;.193
Gordon 2b;4;1;1;0;0;1;.272
Ramirez p;2;0;0;0;0;2;.000
b-Gamel ph-lf;2;0;1;0;0;1;.294
Totals;35;6;9;5;2;11
Arizona;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Pollock cf;3;0;0;1;0;0;.279
Escobar 3b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.278
Peralta lf;4;0;1;0;0;2;.306
Goldschmidt 1b;4;1;0;0;0;2;.295
Souza Jr. rf;3;0;1;0;1;1;.247
Marte 2b;3;1;1;0;1;0;.249
Ahmed ss;4;1;2;0;0;0;.243
Avila c;4;0;0;0;0;2;.167
Godley p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.067
a-Jay ph;1;0;1;0;0;0;.279
Andriese p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
c-Murphy ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.204
McFarland p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
d-Descalso ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.257
Totals;33;3;6;1;2;11
Seattle;004;011;000;—;6;9;2
Arizona;000;012;000;—;3;6;1
a-singled for Godley in the 5th. b-doubled for Ramirez in the 7th. c-struck out for Andriese in the 7th. d-struck out for McFarland in the 9th.
E—Segura (15), Gordon (12), Godley (3). LOB—Seattle 5, Arizona 6. 2B—Span (19), Gordon (16), Gamel (12), Souza Jr. (13), Marte (21). HR—Haniger (21), off Godley; Zunino (18), off Andriese. RBIs—Haniger (82), Segura (58), Span (53), Seager (68), Zunino (40), Pollock (51). SB—Segura (18), Gordon (29). SF—Seager, Pollock.
Runners left in scoring position—Seattle 3 (Span 2, Maybin); Arizona 3 (Marte, Avila 2). RISP—Seattle 2 for 7; Arizona 0 for 4.
Runners moved up—Cano. GIDP—Goldschmidt.
DP—Seattle 1 (Segura, Gordon, Cano).
Seattle;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Ramirez, W, 1-2;6;6;3;1;1;6;85;4.56
Vincent, H, 14;1;0;0;0;0;2;9;3.89
Colome, H, 24;1;0;0;0;1;2;19;3.20
Diaz, S, 49-53;1;0;0;0;0;1;11;2.00
Arizona;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Godley, L, 13-7;5;7;5;5;0;7;75;4.59
Andriese;2;2;1;1;1;3;38;4.09
McFarland;2;0;0;0;1;1;24;1.83
T—2:47. A—43,867 (48,519).
Rangers 7, Giants 6
Texas;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Choo lf;6;1;1;2;0;1;.281
Odor 2b;5;1;1;2;0;1;.269
Andrus ss;5;0;0;0;0;1;.269
Mazara rf;4;1;1;0;1;0;.266
Profar 3b;5;2;3;0;0;0;.256
Gallo cf;3;1;2;2;1;0;.212
1-Tocci pr-cf;1;0;1;0;0;0;.208
Kiner-Falefa c;3;1;1;0;1;0;.266
Gearrin p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
e-Alberto ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.083
Leclerc p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Guzman 1b;4;0;0;0;1;1;.236
Hutchison p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.250
a-Beltre ph;0;0;0;0;1;0;.278
Springs p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
c-Robinson ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.183
Butler p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Chirinos c;1;0;0;1;1;0;.217
Totals;40;7;10;7;6;6
San Francisco;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
McCutchen rf;4;2;2;1;2;2;.255
Panik 2b;5;2;2;0;1;1;.250
Posey c;3;1;1;1;2;0;.284
Belt 1b;4;1;1;1;1;2;.267
Longoria 3b;5;0;1;1;0;1;.249
Crawford ss;4;0;1;1;0;0;.264
Hanson lf;1;0;0;1;0;0;.273
b-Hernandez ph-lf;3;0;0;0;0;2;.246
Dyson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Blach p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.034
Duggar cf;5;0;2;0;0;2;.250
Rodriguez p;3;0;1;0;0;0;.083
Moronta p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Melancon p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
d-Pence ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.220
Smith p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Slater lf;1;0;0;0;0;1;.277
Totals;39;6;11;6;6;11
Texas;000;020;112;1;—;7;10;0
San Francisco;400;200;000;0;—;6;11;1
a-walked for Hutchison in the 5th. b-struck out for Hanson in the 5th. c-struck out for Springs in the 7th. d-grounded out for Melancon in the 8th. e-out on fielder's choice for Gearrin in the 10th.
1-ran for Gallo in the 8th.
E—Panik (5). LOB—Texas 9, San Francisco 11. HR—Gallo (34), off Moronta; Odor (16), off Smith; McCutchen (15), off Hutchison. RBIs—Choo 2 (60), Odor 2 (56), Gallo 2 (78), Chirinos (56), McCutchen (54), Posey (41), Belt (44), Longoria (44), Crawford (46), Hanson (36). SB—McCutchen 2 (13), Longoria (2). SF—Crawford, Hanson.
Runners left in scoring position—Texas 4 (Choo 2, Odor, Kiner-Falefa); San Francisco 7 (Panik 2, Belt, Longoria 3, Rodriguez). RISP—Texas 2 for 7; San Francisco 5 for 12.
GIDP—Profar.
DP—San Francisco 1 (Panik, Crawford, Belt).
Texas;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Hutchison;4;7;6;6;4;2;86;6.52
Springs;2;3;0;0;0;3;37;3.07
Butler;1;1-3;1;0;0;2;0;25;5.29
Gearrin, W, 2-1;1;2-3;0;0;0;0;4;20;3.62
Leclerc, S, 7-11;1;0;0;0;0;2;13;1.85
San Francisco;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Rodriguez;6;3;2;2;3;4;92;2.30
Moronta;1;1;1;1;1;1;14;2.18
Melancon, H, 6;1;3;1;1;0;1;19;2.96
Smith, BS, 3-14;1;1;2;0;0;0;19;1.87
Dyson, L, 3-3;2-3;2;1;1;2;0;24;2.88
Blach;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;3;4.39
Inherited runners-scored—Gearrin 3-0, Blach 3-0.
T—3:48. A—39,845 (41,915).
