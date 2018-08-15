(TUESDAY'S LATE GAMES)
Angels 7, Padres 3
Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Calhoun rf;3;1;1;1;1;1;.220
Fletcher 2b;5;1;2;0;0;0;.254
Upton lf;5;1;3;3;0;0;.267
Simmons ss;4;0;0;0;0;1;.300
Arcia c;4;1;1;0;0;1;.324
Cowart 1b-3b;4;1;1;0;0;0;.156
Ward 3b;3;1;2;1;1;0;.667
Marte 1b;0;0;0;0;0;0;.201
Young Jr. cf;3;1;1;2;1;0;.225
Barria p;3;0;0;0;0;1;.000
Robles p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Ramirez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Jerez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Johnson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
b-Ohtani ph;0;0;0;0;1;0;.271
Anderson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;34;7;11;7;4;4
San Diego;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Jankowski rf;3;0;1;0;1;0;.260
Myers 3b;4;0;0;0;0;2;.263
Hosmer 1b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.255
Renfroe lf;4;1;2;0;0;1;.246
Spangenberg 2b;4;1;2;1;0;1;.248
Galvis ss;4;1;1;1;0;1;.240
Margot cf;3;0;1;1;0;0;.247
Ellis c;4;0;2;0;0;2;.289
Kennedy p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.000
Strahm p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
a-Reyes ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.241
Stock p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Wingenter p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
c-Villanueva ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.234
Totals;34;3;10;3;1;11
Los Angeles;020;120;101;—;7;11;0
San Diego;000;102;000;—;3;10;1
a-struck out for Strahm in the 6th. b-walked for Johnson in the 9th. c-struck out for Wingenter in the 9th.
E—Stock (1). LOB—Los Angeles 5, San Diego 6. 2B—Fletcher (11), Ward (1), Ellis (8). 3B—Young Jr. (1), Spangenberg (4). HR—Upton (26), off Kennedy; Galvis (10), off Barria. RBIs—Calhoun (49), Upton 3 (73), Ward (1), Young Jr. 2 (6), Spangenberg (21), Galvis (50), Margot (39). SB—Young Jr. (3), Ohtani (6), Jankowski (20). CS—Upton (1). SF—Calhoun, Margot.
Runners left in scoring position—Los Angeles 2 (Upton, Arcia); San Diego 3 (Renfroe, Kennedy 2). RISP—Los Angeles 2 for 11; San Diego 0 for 6.
Runners moved up—Young Jr., Simmons, Hosmer. GIDP—Fletcher, Young Jr., Myers, Spangenberg.
DP—Los Angeles 2 (Simmons, Fletcher, Cowart), (Fletcher, Simmons, Cowart); San Diego 2 (Hosmer, Galvis), (Galvis, Spangenberg, Hosmer).
Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Barria, W, 8-7;5;6;1;1;1;7;86;3.50
Robles;2-3;3;2;2;0;0;27;4.33
Ramirez, H, 5;1-3;0;0;0;0;1;7;4.52
Jerez, H, 1;1;0;0;0;0;1;12;0.00
Johnson, H, 6;1;1;0;0;0;0;9;3.80
Anderson;1;0;0;0;0;2;14;2.80
San Diego;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Kennedy, L, 0-2;5;9;5;5;1;2;106;11.00
Strahm;1;1;0;0;0;1;12;2.25
Stock;2;1;1;0;1;1;29;2.79
Wingenter;1;0;1;1;2;0;22;2.25
Inherited runners-scored—Ramirez 1-0. WP—Wingenter.
T—3:14. A—21,747 (42,445).
Giants 2, Dodgers 1
San Francisco;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
McCutchen rf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.253
d'Arnaud 2b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.258
Posey 1b-c;4;0;0;0;0;2;.294
Longoria 3b;2;1;1;0;1;0;.254
Hundley c;2;0;1;0;1;1;.256
Belt 1b;1;1;1;0;0;0;.280
Slater lf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.275
Duggar cf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.262
Hanson ss;4;0;2;2;0;1;.284
Suarez p;2;0;1;0;0;0;.086
Watson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
b-G.Hernandez ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.257
Dyson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Smith p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;32;2;7;2;2;9
Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Dozier 2b;4;0;0;0;0;0;.230
Turner 3b;4;1;3;0;0;1;.293
Machado ss;3;0;1;1;1;0;.303
K.Hernandez cf;3;0;0;0;1;1;.217
Kemp lf-rf;3;0;0;0;1;0;.280
Bellinger 1b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.254
Grandal c;4;0;0;0;0;1;.247
Puig rf;3;0;0;0;0;2;.268
Barnes rf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.200
Floro p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Maeda p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.097
c-Muncy ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.254
Wood p;1;0;0;0;0;0;.051
a-Taylor ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.248
Chargois p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Ferguson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.200
Pederson lf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.251
Totals;32;1;5;1;3;8
San Francisco;010;000;001;—;2;7;0
Los Angeles;000;000;010;—;1;5;0
a-struck out for Wood in the 5th. b-grounded out for Watson in the 8th. c-struck out for Maeda in the 9th.
LOB—San Francisco 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B—d'Arnaud (3), Turner 3 (14). RBIs—Hanson 2 (34), Machado (71). SB—Machado (12), Bellinger (10). CS—Hundley (1).
Runners left in scoring position—San Francisco 3 (d'Arnaud, Posey, Suarez); Los Angeles 5 (K.Hernandez 2, Bellinger 2, Muncy). RISP—San Francisco 2 for 9; Los Angeles 1 for 7.
Runners moved up—McCutchen.
San Francisco;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Suarez;6;2;0;0;3;4;99;4.40
Watson, H, 26;1;0;0;0;0;1;17;2.24
Dyson, W, 3-2, BS, 5-8;1;2;1;1;0;1;15;2.89
Smith, S, 10-12;1;1;0;0;0;2;16;2.01
Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Wood;5;3;1;1;1;6;92;3.51
Chargois;1;1-3;0;0;0;1;1;18;3.56
Ferguson;2-3;0;0;0;0;1;10;3.09
Floro;1;1;0;0;0;0;15;2.60
Maeda, L, 7-8;1;3;1;1;0;1;12;3.85
HBP—Wood (Longoria).
T—3:09. A—46,734 (56,000).
