(TUESDAY'S LATE GAMES)

Angels 7, Padres 3

Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Calhoun rf;3;1;1;1;1;1;.220

Fletcher 2b;5;1;2;0;0;0;.254

Upton lf;5;1;3;3;0;0;.267

Simmons ss;4;0;0;0;0;1;.300

Arcia c;4;1;1;0;0;1;.324

Cowart 1b-3b;4;1;1;0;0;0;.156

Ward 3b;3;1;2;1;1;0;.667

Marte 1b;0;0;0;0;0;0;.201

Young Jr. cf;3;1;1;2;1;0;.225

Barria p;3;0;0;0;0;1;.000

Robles p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Ramirez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Jerez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Johnson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

b-Ohtani ph;0;0;0;0;1;0;.271

Anderson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Totals;34;7;11;7;4;4

San Diego;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Jankowski rf;3;0;1;0;1;0;.260

Myers 3b;4;0;0;0;0;2;.263

Hosmer 1b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.255

Renfroe lf;4;1;2;0;0;1;.246

Spangenberg 2b;4;1;2;1;0;1;.248

Galvis ss;4;1;1;1;0;1;.240

Margot cf;3;0;1;1;0;0;.247

Ellis c;4;0;2;0;0;2;.289

Kennedy p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.000

Strahm p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

a-Reyes ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.241

Stock p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Wingenter p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

c-Villanueva ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.234

Totals;34;3;10;3;1;11

Los Angeles;020;120;101;—;7;11;0

San Diego;000;102;000;—;3;10;1

a-struck out for Strahm in the 6th. b-walked for Johnson in the 9th. c-struck out for Wingenter in the 9th.

E—Stock (1). LOB—Los Angeles 5, San Diego 6. 2B—Fletcher (11), Ward (1), Ellis (8). 3B—Young Jr. (1), Spangenberg (4). HR—Upton (26), off Kennedy; Galvis (10), off Barria. RBIs—Calhoun (49), Upton 3 (73), Ward (1), Young Jr. 2 (6), Spangenberg (21), Galvis (50), Margot (39). SB—Young Jr. (3), Ohtani (6), Jankowski (20). CS—Upton (1). SF—Calhoun, Margot.

Runners left in scoring position—Los Angeles 2 (Upton, Arcia); San Diego 3 (Renfroe, Kennedy 2). RISP—Los Angeles 2 for 11; San Diego 0 for 6.

Runners moved up—Young Jr., Simmons, Hosmer. GIDP—Fletcher, Young Jr., Myers, Spangenberg.

DP—Los Angeles 2 (Simmons, Fletcher, Cowart), (Fletcher, Simmons, Cowart); San Diego 2 (Hosmer, Galvis), (Galvis, Spangenberg, Hosmer).

Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Barria, W, 8-7;5;6;1;1;1;7;86;3.50

Robles;2-3;3;2;2;0;0;27;4.33

Ramirez, H, 5;1-3;0;0;0;0;1;7;4.52

Jerez, H, 1;1;0;0;0;0;1;12;0.00

Johnson, H, 6;1;1;0;0;0;0;9;3.80

Anderson;1;0;0;0;0;2;14;2.80

San Diego;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Kennedy, L, 0-2;5;9;5;5;1;2;106;11.00

Strahm;1;1;0;0;0;1;12;2.25

Stock;2;1;1;0;1;1;29;2.79

Wingenter;1;0;1;1;2;0;22;2.25

Inherited runners-scored—Ramirez 1-0. WP—Wingenter.

T—3:14. A—21,747 (42,445).

Giants 2, Dodgers 1

San Francisco;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

McCutchen rf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.253

d'Arnaud 2b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.258

Posey 1b-c;4;0;0;0;0;2;.294

Longoria 3b;2;1;1;0;1;0;.254

Hundley c;2;0;1;0;1;1;.256

Belt 1b;1;1;1;0;0;0;.280

Slater lf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.275

Duggar cf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.262

Hanson ss;4;0;2;2;0;1;.284

Suarez p;2;0;1;0;0;0;.086

Watson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

b-G.Hernandez ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.257

Dyson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Smith p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Totals;32;2;7;2;2;9

Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Dozier 2b;4;0;0;0;0;0;.230

Turner 3b;4;1;3;0;0;1;.293

Machado ss;3;0;1;1;1;0;.303

K.Hernandez cf;3;0;0;0;1;1;.217

Kemp lf-rf;3;0;0;0;1;0;.280

Bellinger 1b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.254

Grandal c;4;0;0;0;0;1;.247

Puig rf;3;0;0;0;0;2;.268

Barnes rf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.200

Floro p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Maeda p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.097

c-Muncy ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.254

Wood p;1;0;0;0;0;0;.051

a-Taylor ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.248

Chargois p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Ferguson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.200

Pederson lf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.251

Totals;32;1;5;1;3;8

San Francisco;010;000;001;—;2;7;0

Los Angeles;000;000;010;—;1;5;0

a-struck out for Wood in the 5th. b-grounded out for Watson in the 8th. c-struck out for Maeda in the 9th.

LOB—San Francisco 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B—d'Arnaud (3), Turner 3 (14). RBIs—Hanson 2 (34), Machado (71). SB—Machado (12), Bellinger (10). CS—Hundley (1).

Runners left in scoring position—San Francisco 3 (d'Arnaud, Posey, Suarez); Los Angeles 5 (K.Hernandez 2, Bellinger 2, Muncy). RISP—San Francisco 2 for 9; Los Angeles 1 for 7.

Runners moved up—McCutchen.

San Francisco;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Suarez;6;2;0;0;3;4;99;4.40

Watson, H, 26;1;0;0;0;0;1;17;2.24

Dyson, W, 3-2, BS, 5-8;1;2;1;1;0;1;15;2.89

Smith, S, 10-12;1;1;0;0;0;2;16;2.01

Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Wood;5;3;1;1;1;6;92;3.51

Chargois;1;1-3;0;0;0;1;1;18;3.56

Ferguson;2-3;0;0;0;0;1;10;3.09

Floro;1;1;0;0;0;0;15;2.60

Maeda, L, 7-8;1;3;1;1;0;1;12;3.85

HBP—Wood (Longoria).

T—3:09. A—46,734 (56,000).

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments