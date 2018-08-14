(MONDAY'S LATE GAMES)

Angels 6, Padres 3

Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Calhoun rf;4;1;3;1;0;0;.219

Fletcher 2b;4;0;0;1;0;0;.250

Upton lf;5;1;2;2;0;0;.263

Pujols 1b;5;0;0;0;0;1;.251

Simmons ss;4;0;0;0;0;1;.303

Marte 3b;3;0;0;0;0;0;.201

Cowart 3b;0;0;0;0;0;0;.146

b-Fernandez ph-3b;1;0;0;0;0;1;.279

Briceno c;4;1;2;1;0;0;.291

Young Jr. cf;4;2;1;0;0;0;.216

Heaney p;3;0;0;0;0;2;.125

Anderson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Bedrosian p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

c-Ohtani ph;0;1;0;0;1;0;.271

Parker p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Totals;37;6;8;5;1;5

San Diego;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Margot cf;5;0;0;0;0;1;.247

Myers 3b;3;0;0;0;1;2;.269

Yates p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Stammen p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

d-Ellis ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.282

Renfroe lf-rf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.242

Villanueva 1b-3b;4;0;2;0;0;1;.234

Hedges c;4;0;0;0;0;1;.257

Reyes rf;3;0;0;0;0;1;.242

Spangenberg 2b;0;0;0;0;1;0;.243

Galvis ss;4;2;2;1;0;0;.240

Pirela 2b;3;0;1;0;0;0;.254

1-Jankowski pr-lf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.259

Richard p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.103

a-Hosmer ph-1b;1;1;1;2;0;0;.255

Totals;35;3;6;3;2;8

Los Angeles;002;000;000;4;—;6;8;0

San Diego;001;000;010;1;—;3;6;1

a-out on sacrifice fly for Richard in the 8th. b-struck out for Cowart in the 9th. c-walked for Bedrosian in the 10th. d-grounded out for Stammen in the 10th.

1-ran for Pirela in the 8th.

E—Richard (2). LOB—Los Angeles 4, San Diego 5. 2B—Calhoun (12), Upton (16), Briceno (2). HR—Briceno (3), off Richard; Upton (25), off Stammen; Galvis (9), off Heaney; Hosmer (11), off Parker. RBIs—Calhoun (48), Fletcher (15), Upton 2 (70), Briceno (8), Galvis (49), Hosmer 2 (49). SB—Young Jr. (2). SF—Hosmer. S—Fletcher.

Runners left in scoring position—Los Angeles 2 (Upton, Fernandez); San Diego 3 (Myers, Reyes, Galvis). RISP—Los Angeles 2 for 8; San Diego 0 for 4.

Runners moved up—Fletcher, Margot. GIDP—Young Jr..

DP—San Diego 1 (Pirela, Galvis, Villanueva).

Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Heaney;7;1-3;4;2;2;1;6;99;3.88

Anderson;2-3;0;0;0;0;1;10;2.86

Bedrosian, W, 4-2;1;1;0;0;1;1;19;3.27

Parker;1;1;1;1;0;0;12;3.33

San Diego;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Richard;8;4;2;2;0;2;86;4.98

Yates;1;1;0;0;0;3;15;1.55

Stammen, L, 5-2;1;3;4;4;1;0;18;2.90

Inherited runners-scored—Anderson 1-0. HBP—Richard (Calhoun). WP—Richard, Anderson.

T—2:47. A—22,609 (42,445).

Athletics 7, Mariners 6

Seattle;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Haniger rf;5;2;3;2;0;0;.279

Maybin lf;5;1;1;0;0;1;.252

Segura ss;5;0;4;1;0;0;.312

Cruz dh;3;0;1;1;2;1;.269

Seager 3b;4;0;1;1;0;1;.227

Healy 1b;3;1;0;0;1;0;.237

Zunino c;3;1;0;0;1;1;.201

Heredia cf;3;0;0;0;0;0;.219

a-Span ph;0;1;0;0;1;0;.277

Romine 2b;3;0;0;0;0;2;.208

b-Herrmann ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.232

Totals;35;6;10;5;5;7

Oakland;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Semien ss;4;1;1;0;1;1;.263

Chapman 3b;5;3;3;2;0;0;.279

Lowrie 2b;5;1;3;4;0;0;.271

Davis dh;3;0;1;0;1;0;.259

Canha cf;3;0;1;0;1;1;.256

1-Laureano pr-cf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.250

Olson 1b;4;0;1;1;0;0;.236

Piscotty rf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.253

Pinder lf;4;1;1;0;0;1;.253

Lucroy c;2;1;0;0;2;0;.242

Totals;34;7;11;7;5;5

Seattle;000;100;023;—;6;10;0

Oakland;103;003;00x;—;7;11;0

a-pinch hit for Heredia in the 9th. b-struck out for Romine in the 9th.

1-ran for Canha in the 6th.

LOB—Seattle 7, Oakland 8. 2B—Haniger (25), Chapman 3 (26), Lowrie 2 (30), Canha (18). RBIs—Haniger 2 (78), Segura (56), Cruz (76), Seager (64), Chapman 2 (43), Lowrie 4 (74), Olson (56). SB—Semien (13). CS—Segura (10).

Runners left in scoring position—Seattle 3 (Cruz, Seager, Healy); Oakland 4 (Olson 2, Piscotty 2). RISP—Seattle 4 for 10; Oakland 6 for 16.

Runners moved up—Davis. GIDP—Seager, Chapman.

DP—Seattle 1 (Seager, Romine, Healy); Oakland 1 (Semien, Olson).

Seattle;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Gonzales, L, 12-8;5;8;4;4;3;4;97;3.91

Lawrence;3;3;3;3;2;1;60;8.31

Oakland;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Manaea, W, 11-8;7;2-3;5;2;2;2;3;89;3.44

Pagan;0;2;1;1;0;0;9;3.47

Trivino;1-3;1;0;0;0;1;8;1.56

Familia;0;0;3;3;3;0;17;3.14

Treinen, S, 31-35;1;2;0;0;0;3;20;0.90

Pagan pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Familia pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored—Pagan 1-1, Trivino 2-1, Treinen 3-3. WP—Treinen.

T—3:09. A—10,400 (46,765).

Giants 5, Dodgers 2

San Francisco;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

McCutchen rf;4;0;1;1;0;1;.255

d'Arnaud 2b-ss;4;1;1;0;0;3;.259

Posey c;4;0;1;0;0;0;.297

Longoria 3b;4;1;0;0;0;1;.252

Slater 1b;3;1;0;0;0;1;.286

Crawford ss;2;0;0;0;0;0;.275

Hanson ss;1;0;0;0;0;0;.280

c-Hundley ph;1;1;1;2;0;0;.253

Smith p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

G.Hernandez lf;4;0;1;1;0;1;.258

Duggar cf;4;1;2;0;0;1;.273

Bumgarner p;2;0;1;0;0;1;.115

Dyson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

a-Pence ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.213

Black p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

d-Panik ph-2b;1;0;0;0;0;1;.236

Totals;35;5;8;4;0;10

Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Dozier 2b;4;0;1;0;0;0;.232

Alexander p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Baez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

e-Kemp ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.282

Turner 3b;4;1;2;1;0;0;.284

Machado ss;3;0;0;0;1;0;.303

K.Hernandez cf;3;0;1;0;0;0;.217

b-Pederson ph-lf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.252

Taylor lf-2b;4;0;1;0;0;3;.249

Puig rf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.271

Bellinger 1b-cf;4;0;1;0;0;0;.254

Barnes c;2;1;1;0;2;1;.200

Kershaw p;3;0;1;1;0;1;.212

Muncy 1b;1;0;0;0;0;0;.255

Totals;34;2;8;2;3;7

San Francisco;000;001;004;—;5;8;0

Los Angeles;000;110;000;—;2;8;1

a-grounded out for Dyson in the 8th. b-grounded out for K.Hernandez in the 8th. c-singled for Hanson in the 9th. d-struck out for Black in the 9th. e-struck out for Baez in the 9th.

E—Muncy (13). LOB—San Francisco 4, Los Angeles 8. 2B—Kershaw (1). HR—Turner (7), off Bumgarner. RBIs—McCutchen (49), G.Hernandez (34), Hundley 2 (30), Turner (24), Kershaw (4). SB—G.Hernandez (5), Duggar 2 (4), Taylor (6), Barnes (3).

Runners left in scoring position—San Francisco 4 (McCutchen, Duggar, Panik 2); Los Angeles 4 (K.Hernandez, Taylor, Kershaw 2). RISP—San Francisco 2 for 8; Los Angeles 0 for 3.

GIDP—Posey.

DP—Los Angeles 1 (Dozier, Bellinger).

San Francisco;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Bumgarner;6;7;2;2;2;4;97;2.71

Dyson;1;1;0;0;0;0;17;2.78

Black, W, 2-1;1;0;0;0;0;2;16;3.55

Smith, S, 9-11;1;0;0;0;1;1;20;2.06

Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Kershaw;8;4;1;1;0;9;110;2.47

Alexander, L, 2-1, BS, 2-4;2-3;4;4;3;0;0;28;3.88

Baez;1-3;0;0;0;0;1;3;4.10

Inherited runners-scored—Baez 2-0. HBP—Alexander (Slater). WP—Bumgarner, Kershaw.

T—3:05. A—45,229 (56,000).

