(MONDAY'S LATE GAMES)
Angels 6, Padres 3
Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Calhoun rf;4;1;3;1;0;0;.219
Fletcher 2b;4;0;0;1;0;0;.250
Upton lf;5;1;2;2;0;0;.263
Pujols 1b;5;0;0;0;0;1;.251
Simmons ss;4;0;0;0;0;1;.303
Marte 3b;3;0;0;0;0;0;.201
Cowart 3b;0;0;0;0;0;0;.146
b-Fernandez ph-3b;1;0;0;0;0;1;.279
Briceno c;4;1;2;1;0;0;.291
Young Jr. cf;4;2;1;0;0;0;.216
Heaney p;3;0;0;0;0;2;.125
Anderson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Bedrosian p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
c-Ohtani ph;0;1;0;0;1;0;.271
Parker p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;37;6;8;5;1;5
San Diego;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Margot cf;5;0;0;0;0;1;.247
Myers 3b;3;0;0;0;1;2;.269
Yates p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Stammen p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
d-Ellis ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.282
Renfroe lf-rf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.242
Villanueva 1b-3b;4;0;2;0;0;1;.234
Hedges c;4;0;0;0;0;1;.257
Reyes rf;3;0;0;0;0;1;.242
Spangenberg 2b;0;0;0;0;1;0;.243
Galvis ss;4;2;2;1;0;0;.240
Pirela 2b;3;0;1;0;0;0;.254
1-Jankowski pr-lf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.259
Richard p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.103
a-Hosmer ph-1b;1;1;1;2;0;0;.255
Totals;35;3;6;3;2;8
Los Angeles;002;000;000;4;—;6;8;0
San Diego;001;000;010;1;—;3;6;1
a-out on sacrifice fly for Richard in the 8th. b-struck out for Cowart in the 9th. c-walked for Bedrosian in the 10th. d-grounded out for Stammen in the 10th.
1-ran for Pirela in the 8th.
E—Richard (2). LOB—Los Angeles 4, San Diego 5. 2B—Calhoun (12), Upton (16), Briceno (2). HR—Briceno (3), off Richard; Upton (25), off Stammen; Galvis (9), off Heaney; Hosmer (11), off Parker. RBIs—Calhoun (48), Fletcher (15), Upton 2 (70), Briceno (8), Galvis (49), Hosmer 2 (49). SB—Young Jr. (2). SF—Hosmer. S—Fletcher.
Runners left in scoring position—Los Angeles 2 (Upton, Fernandez); San Diego 3 (Myers, Reyes, Galvis). RISP—Los Angeles 2 for 8; San Diego 0 for 4.
Runners moved up—Fletcher, Margot. GIDP—Young Jr..
DP—San Diego 1 (Pirela, Galvis, Villanueva).
Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Heaney;7;1-3;4;2;2;1;6;99;3.88
Anderson;2-3;0;0;0;0;1;10;2.86
Bedrosian, W, 4-2;1;1;0;0;1;1;19;3.27
Parker;1;1;1;1;0;0;12;3.33
San Diego;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Richard;8;4;2;2;0;2;86;4.98
Yates;1;1;0;0;0;3;15;1.55
Stammen, L, 5-2;1;3;4;4;1;0;18;2.90
Inherited runners-scored—Anderson 1-0. HBP—Richard (Calhoun). WP—Richard, Anderson.
T—2:47. A—22,609 (42,445).
Athletics 7, Mariners 6
Seattle;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Haniger rf;5;2;3;2;0;0;.279
Maybin lf;5;1;1;0;0;1;.252
Segura ss;5;0;4;1;0;0;.312
Cruz dh;3;0;1;1;2;1;.269
Seager 3b;4;0;1;1;0;1;.227
Healy 1b;3;1;0;0;1;0;.237
Zunino c;3;1;0;0;1;1;.201
Heredia cf;3;0;0;0;0;0;.219
a-Span ph;0;1;0;0;1;0;.277
Romine 2b;3;0;0;0;0;2;.208
b-Herrmann ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.232
Totals;35;6;10;5;5;7
Oakland;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Semien ss;4;1;1;0;1;1;.263
Chapman 3b;5;3;3;2;0;0;.279
Lowrie 2b;5;1;3;4;0;0;.271
Davis dh;3;0;1;0;1;0;.259
Canha cf;3;0;1;0;1;1;.256
1-Laureano pr-cf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.250
Olson 1b;4;0;1;1;0;0;.236
Piscotty rf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.253
Pinder lf;4;1;1;0;0;1;.253
Lucroy c;2;1;0;0;2;0;.242
Totals;34;7;11;7;5;5
Seattle;000;100;023;—;6;10;0
Oakland;103;003;00x;—;7;11;0
a-pinch hit for Heredia in the 9th. b-struck out for Romine in the 9th.
1-ran for Canha in the 6th.
LOB—Seattle 7, Oakland 8. 2B—Haniger (25), Chapman 3 (26), Lowrie 2 (30), Canha (18). RBIs—Haniger 2 (78), Segura (56), Cruz (76), Seager (64), Chapman 2 (43), Lowrie 4 (74), Olson (56). SB—Semien (13). CS—Segura (10).
Runners left in scoring position—Seattle 3 (Cruz, Seager, Healy); Oakland 4 (Olson 2, Piscotty 2). RISP—Seattle 4 for 10; Oakland 6 for 16.
Runners moved up—Davis. GIDP—Seager, Chapman.
DP—Seattle 1 (Seager, Romine, Healy); Oakland 1 (Semien, Olson).
Seattle;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Gonzales, L, 12-8;5;8;4;4;3;4;97;3.91
Lawrence;3;3;3;3;2;1;60;8.31
Oakland;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Manaea, W, 11-8;7;2-3;5;2;2;2;3;89;3.44
Pagan;0;2;1;1;0;0;9;3.47
Trivino;1-3;1;0;0;0;1;8;1.56
Familia;0;0;3;3;3;0;17;3.14
Treinen, S, 31-35;1;2;0;0;0;3;20;0.90
Pagan pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Familia pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored—Pagan 1-1, Trivino 2-1, Treinen 3-3. WP—Treinen.
T—3:09. A—10,400 (46,765).
Giants 5, Dodgers 2
San Francisco;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
McCutchen rf;4;0;1;1;0;1;.255
d'Arnaud 2b-ss;4;1;1;0;0;3;.259
Posey c;4;0;1;0;0;0;.297
Longoria 3b;4;1;0;0;0;1;.252
Slater 1b;3;1;0;0;0;1;.286
Crawford ss;2;0;0;0;0;0;.275
Hanson ss;1;0;0;0;0;0;.280
c-Hundley ph;1;1;1;2;0;0;.253
Smith p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
G.Hernandez lf;4;0;1;1;0;1;.258
Duggar cf;4;1;2;0;0;1;.273
Bumgarner p;2;0;1;0;0;1;.115
Dyson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
a-Pence ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.213
Black p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
d-Panik ph-2b;1;0;0;0;0;1;.236
Totals;35;5;8;4;0;10
Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Dozier 2b;4;0;1;0;0;0;.232
Alexander p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Baez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
e-Kemp ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.282
Turner 3b;4;1;2;1;0;0;.284
Machado ss;3;0;0;0;1;0;.303
K.Hernandez cf;3;0;1;0;0;0;.217
b-Pederson ph-lf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.252
Taylor lf-2b;4;0;1;0;0;3;.249
Puig rf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.271
Bellinger 1b-cf;4;0;1;0;0;0;.254
Barnes c;2;1;1;0;2;1;.200
Kershaw p;3;0;1;1;0;1;.212
Muncy 1b;1;0;0;0;0;0;.255
Totals;34;2;8;2;3;7
San Francisco;000;001;004;—;5;8;0
Los Angeles;000;110;000;—;2;8;1
a-grounded out for Dyson in the 8th. b-grounded out for K.Hernandez in the 8th. c-singled for Hanson in the 9th. d-struck out for Black in the 9th. e-struck out for Baez in the 9th.
E—Muncy (13). LOB—San Francisco 4, Los Angeles 8. 2B—Kershaw (1). HR—Turner (7), off Bumgarner. RBIs—McCutchen (49), G.Hernandez (34), Hundley 2 (30), Turner (24), Kershaw (4). SB—G.Hernandez (5), Duggar 2 (4), Taylor (6), Barnes (3).
Runners left in scoring position—San Francisco 4 (McCutchen, Duggar, Panik 2); Los Angeles 4 (K.Hernandez, Taylor, Kershaw 2). RISP—San Francisco 2 for 8; Los Angeles 0 for 3.
GIDP—Posey.
DP—Los Angeles 1 (Dozier, Bellinger).
San Francisco;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Bumgarner;6;7;2;2;2;4;97;2.71
Dyson;1;1;0;0;0;0;17;2.78
Black, W, 2-1;1;0;0;0;0;2;16;3.55
Smith, S, 9-11;1;0;0;0;1;1;20;2.06
Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Kershaw;8;4;1;1;0;9;110;2.47
Alexander, L, 2-1, BS, 2-4;2-3;4;4;3;0;0;28;3.88
Baez;1-3;0;0;0;0;1;3;4.10
Inherited runners-scored—Baez 2-0. HBP—Alexander (Slater). WP—Bumgarner, Kershaw.
T—3:05. A—45,229 (56,000).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.