(FRIDAY'S LATE GAMES)
Padres 2, Phillies 0
Philadelphia;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Hernandez 2b;4;0;1;0;1;1;.262
Hoskins lf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.255
Williams rf;4;0;2;0;0;1;.260
Santana 1b;3;0;0;0;1;1;.217
Cabrera ss;4;0;1;0;0;0;.272
Herrera cf;4;0;1;0;0;0;.272
Franco 3b;4;0;2;0;0;0;.277
1-Kingery pr;0;0;0;0;0;0;.223
Alfaro c;3;0;1;0;1;2;.254
Eflin p;2;0;0;0;0;0;.133
a-Quinn ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.318
Morgan p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Garcia p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
b-Knapp ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.219
Totals;34;0;8;0;3;8
<
San Diego;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Margot cf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.254
Hosmer 1b;4;0;3;0;0;0;.254
Renfroe lf-rf;4;0;0;0;0;0;.246
Reyes rf;3;0;0;0;0;2;.262
Strahm p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Stammen p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Yates p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Hedges c;3;2;2;1;0;1;.256
Spangenberg 3b;3;0;0;0;0;3;.235
Galvis ss;3;0;2;1;0;0;.237
Asuaje 2b;2;0;0;0;1;0;.199
Nix p;2;0;0;0;0;2;.000
Jankowski lf;1;0;0;0;0;1;.257
Totals;29;2;7;2;1;11
Philadelphia;000;000;000;—;0;8;0
San Diego;010;100;00x;—;2;7;0
a-struck out for Eflin in the 7th. b-struck out for Garcia in the 9th.
1-ran for Franco in the 9th.
LOB—Philadelphia 10, San Diego 4. HR—Hedges (9), off Eflin. RBIs—Hedges (25), Galvis (44). SB—Hedges (2), Galvis (5).
Runners left in scoring position—Philadelphia 5 (Hernandez, Hoskins 2, Herrera 2); San Diego 3 (Renfroe, Asuaje, Nix). RISP—Philadelphia 1 for 9; San Diego 1 for 4.
GIDP—Cabrera, Renfroe 2.
DP—Philadelphia 2 (Cabrera, Santana), (Hernandez, Santana); San Diego 1 (Asuaje, Galvis, Hosmer).
Philadelphia;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Eflin, L, 8-4;6;5;2;2;1;8;90;3.57
Morgan;1⅓;1;0;0;0;3;17;4.68
Garcia;⅔;1;0;0;0;0;7;3.69
San Diego;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Nix, W, 1-0;6;4;0;0;2;4;88;0.00
Strahm, H, 3;1;1;0;0;1;2;24;2.30
Stammen, H, 17;1;1;0;0;0;0;5;2.33
Yates, S, 4-4;1;2;0;0;0;2;20;1.59
WP—Garcia.
T—2:34. A—26,306 (42,445).
Giants 13, Pirates 10
Pittsburgh;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Dickerson lf;6;1;1;0;0;1;.311
Marte cf;3;0;0;0;0;1;.280
Luplow rf;1;2;1;0;1;0;.182
Frazier rf-cf;5;1;1;0;0;1;.288
Freese 3b;3;1;2;1;0;0;.293
a-Moran ph-3b;1;2;1;1;1;0;.271
Cervelli c;5;2;3;5;0;0;.258
Bell 1b;5;0;3;0;0;0;.268
Harrison 2b;5;0;1;0;0;2;.257
Mercer ss;3;0;2;2;0;0;.261
Hechavarria ss;2;1;2;1;0;0;.266
Holmes p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.000
Sadler p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.000
b-Polanco ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.245
Crick p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Rodriguez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
d-Diaz ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.286
Totals;44;10;17;10;2;8
San Francisco;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
McCutchen rf;2;3;1;2;4;0;.260
Posey c;5;1;4;3;0;0;.296
Hundley c;0;0;0;0;1;0;.241
Longoria 3b;4;1;1;1;0;0;.256
Watson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
c-Hernandez ph-lf;0;0;0;0;1;0;.260
Crawford ss;4;2;1;0;2;1;.279
Slater 1b;5;1;2;2;1;1;.307
Hanson lf;6;1;3;3;0;2;.282
Smith p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Panik 2b;4;2;2;0;1;1;.238
Duggar cf;4;1;1;2;1;0;.258
Holland p;4;1;1;0;0;1;.075
Johnson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Dyson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
d'Arnaud 3b;1;0;0;0;0;0;.259
Totals;39;13;16;13;11;6
Pittsburgh;010;110;421;—;10;17;0
San Francisco;304;310;11x;—;13;16;0
a-walked for Freese in the 7th. b-struck out for Sadler in the 7th. c-walked for Watson in the 8th. d-flied out for Rodriguez in the 9th.
LOB—Pittsburgh 9, San Francisco 14. 2B—Freese (9), Bell (23), Mercer (26), Crawford (26), Hanson (15), Panik (11), Duggar (8). 3B—Moran (1). HR—Cervelli (11), off Johnson; Hechavarria (4), off Smith; McCutchen (13), off Holmes. RBIs—Freese (41), Cervelli 5 (47), Mercer 2 (37), Hechavarria (27), Moran (43), McCutchen 2 (48), Posey 3 (40), Longoria (39), Slater 2 (12), Hanson 3 (32), Duggar 2 (12). SB—Hanson (6).
Runners left in scoring position—Pittsburgh 6 (Holmes, Sadler 3, Polanco 2); San Francisco 8 (Slater 2, Hanson 2, Duggar 2, Holland 2). RISP—Pittsburgh 6 for 17; San Francisco 9 for 21.
Runners moved up—Mercer, Longoria, Slater, Hanson. GIDP—Posey, Longoria.
DP—Pittsburgh 2 (Mercer, Harrison, Bell), (Freese, Harrison, Bell).
Pittsburgh;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Holmes, L, 1-2;2;2-3;8;7;7;4;1;63;7.20
Sadler;3⅓;6;4;4;3;2;62;8.31
Crick;1;1;1;1;1;1;23;2.42
Rodriguez;1;1;1;1;3;2;35;3.02
San Francisco;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Holland, W, 6-8;6⅓;10;5;4;1;5;103;3.97
Johnson;⅓;2;2;2;1;0;28;5.72
Dyson;⅓;1;0;0;0;1;8;2.83
Watson;1;3;2;2;0;1;22;2.31
Smith;1;1;1;1;0;1;20;2.17
Inherited runners-scored—Sadler 2-1, Johnson 2-2, Dyson 1-0. HBP—Crick (Longoria). WP—Sadler, Dyson, Crick 2. PB—Cervelli (5), Posey (3).
T—3:44. A—41,762 (41,915).
Rockies 5, Dodgers 4
Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Pederson lf;5;0;0;0;0;0;.253
Turner 3b;3;2;2;0;0;0;.272
Grandal c;5;0;1;1;0;1;.252
Dozier 2b;3;0;0;0;1;0;.228
Bellinger cf-rf;4;1;3;1;0;0;.251
Taylor ss-cf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.251
Muncy 1b;4;1;3;2;0;1;.262
Puig rf;4;0;0;0;0;0;.267
Axford p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Maeda p;3;0;1;0;0;0;.097
Rosscup p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Floro p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Machado ss;1;0;0;0;0;1;.308
Totals;36;4;10;4;1;5
Colorado;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Blackmon cf;4;1;1;0;1;1;.278
LeMahieu 2b;4;2;2;2;1;2;.271
Gonzalez rf;3;1;1;0;1;1;.287
Arenado 3b;2;0;0;0;0;1;.307
McMahon 3b;2;1;1;2;0;0;.244
Story ss;4;0;1;1;0;1;.289
Dahl lf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.273
Desmond 1b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.236
Iannetta c;4;0;2;0;0;2;.228
Gray p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.075
Musgrave p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
a-Parra ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.281
McGee p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Oberg p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
b-Valaika ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.150
Ottavino p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;34;5;9;5;3;13
Los Angeles;100;210;000;—;4;10;2
Colorado;201;000;20x;—;5;9;0
a-struck out for Musgrave in the 6th. b-struck out for Oberg in the 8th.
E—Pederson (1), Muncy (11). LOB—Los Angeles 8, Colorado 9. 2B—Turner (10), Muncy 2 (15), Story (32). 3B—Gonzalez (3), Iannetta (1). HR—Muncy (26), off Gray; LeMahieu (9), off Maeda; McMahon (3), off Rosscup. RBIs—Grandal (58), Bellinger (54), Muncy 2 (52), LeMahieu 2 (36), Story (80), McMahon 2 (13). SB—Blackmon (6), Story (15), Desmond (13). S—Gray.
Runners left in scoring position—Los Angeles 4 (Pederson, Taylor 2, Puig); Colorado 6 (Blackmon, LeMahieu 2, Gonzalez, Dahl, Desmond). RISP—Los Angeles 3 for 9; Colorado 0 for 13.
Runners moved up—Taylor, Puig. GIDP—Grandal.
DP—Colorado 1 (Desmond, Arenado).
Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Maeda;5⅓;6;3;3;3;7;100;3.80
Rosscup, L, 0-1, BS, 1-1;1;2;2;2;0;3;24;12.27
Floro;⅔;0;0;0;0;1;16;2.50
Axford;1;1;0;0;0;2;14;5.33
Colorado;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Gray;5⅔;8;4;4;1;4;109;4.81
Musgrave;⅓;0;0;0;0;0;4;4.55
McGee, W, 2-4;1⅔;1;0;0;0;0;23;6.35
Oberg, H, 7⅓;0;0;0;0;0;5;3.15
Ottavino, S, 5-8;1;1;0;0;0;1;11;1.60
Inherited runners-scored—Rosscup 1-0, Musgrave 1-0, Oberg 1-0. HBP—Gray 2 (Turner,Turner). WP—Oberg.
T—3:31. A—42,184 (50,398).
Angels 4, Athletics 3
Oakland;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Martini lf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.259
Chapman 3b;4;1;2;1;0;1;.273
Lowrie 2b;4;1;1;0;0;1;.265
Davis dh;3;1;1;2;0;1;.256
Olson 1b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.235
Piscotty rf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.251
Canha cf;3;0;1;0;0;2;.257
Semien ss;3;0;0;0;0;0;.255
Lucroy c;3;0;0;0;0;0;.240
Totals;32;3;6;3;0;8
Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Calhoun rf;4;1;1;2;0;1;.215
Fletcher 2b;4;1;2;0;0;0;.263
Upton lf;4;1;2;2;0;0;.258
Pujols dh;3;0;1;0;0;0;.254
Simmons ss;3;0;0;0;0;1;.308
Marte 1b;3;0;0;0;0;0;.208
Briceno c;3;1;1;0;0;1;.296
Cowart 3b;3;0;0;0;0;0;.152
Young Jr. cf;3;0;0;0;0;2;.214
Totals;30;4;7;4;0;5
Oakland;300;000;000;—;3;6;1
Los Angeles;002;002;00x;—;4;7;0
E—Chapman (13). LOB—Oakland 3, Los Angeles 2. 2B—Chapman (23). HR—Chapman (16), off Pena; Davis (33), off Pena; Calhoun (16), off B.Anderson; Upton (24), off Trivino. RBIs—Chapman (39), Davis 2 (90), Calhoun 2 (46), Upton 2 (67).
Runners left in scoring position—Oakland 1 (Olson); Los Angeles 1 (Pujols). RISP—Oakland 0 for 2; Los Angeles 0 for 1.
GIDP—Lucroy, Simmons, Marte.
DP—Oakland 2 (Chapman, Lowrie, Olson), (Semien, Lowrie, Olson); Los Angeles 1 (Fletcher, Simmons, Marte).
Oakland;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
B.Anderson;5;4;2;2;0;4;63;4.53
Trivino, L, 8-2, BS, 4-8;1;3;2;2;0;0;16;1.58
Rodney;1;0;0;0;0;1;18;3.02
Kelley;1;0;0;0;0;0;7;3.18
Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Pena;5⅔;5;3;3;0;4;86;4.95
Johnson, W, 4-2;⅓;0;0;0;0;0;4;3.18
Bedrosian, H, 9;1;1;0;0;0;0;10;3.33
J.Anderson, H, 15;1;1-3;0;0;0;0;4;21;2.91
Alvarez, H, 8⅓;0;0;0;0;0;3;2.81
Parker, S, 11-14;⅓;0;0;0;0;0;5;3.29
Inherited runners-scored—Johnson 1-0. HBP—Pena (Davis). WP—Pena.
T—2:22. A—42,722 (45,050).
