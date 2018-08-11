(FRIDAY'S LATE GAMES)

Padres 2, Phillies 0

Philadelphia;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Hernandez 2b;4;0;1;0;1;1;.262

Hoskins lf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.255

Williams rf;4;0;2;0;0;1;.260

Santana 1b;3;0;0;0;1;1;.217

Cabrera ss;4;0;1;0;0;0;.272

Herrera cf;4;0;1;0;0;0;.272

Franco 3b;4;0;2;0;0;0;.277

1-Kingery pr;0;0;0;0;0;0;.223

Alfaro c;3;0;1;0;1;2;.254

Eflin p;2;0;0;0;0;0;.133

a-Quinn ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.318

Morgan p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Garcia p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

b-Knapp ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.219

Totals;34;0;8;0;3;8

<

San Diego;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Margot cf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.254

Hosmer 1b;4;0;3;0;0;0;.254

Renfroe lf-rf;4;0;0;0;0;0;.246

Reyes rf;3;0;0;0;0;2;.262

Strahm p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Stammen p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Yates p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Hedges c;3;2;2;1;0;1;.256

Spangenberg 3b;3;0;0;0;0;3;.235

Galvis ss;3;0;2;1;0;0;.237

Asuaje 2b;2;0;0;0;1;0;.199

Nix p;2;0;0;0;0;2;.000

Jankowski lf;1;0;0;0;0;1;.257

Totals;29;2;7;2;1;11

Philadelphia;000;000;000;—;0;8;0

San Diego;010;100;00x;—;2;7;0

a-struck out for Eflin in the 7th. b-struck out for Garcia in the 9th.

1-ran for Franco in the 9th.

LOB—Philadelphia 10, San Diego 4. HR—Hedges (9), off Eflin. RBIs—Hedges (25), Galvis (44). SB—Hedges (2), Galvis (5).

Runners left in scoring position—Philadelphia 5 (Hernandez, Hoskins 2, Herrera 2); San Diego 3 (Renfroe, Asuaje, Nix). RISP—Philadelphia 1 for 9; San Diego 1 for 4.

GIDP—Cabrera, Renfroe 2.

DP—Philadelphia 2 (Cabrera, Santana), (Hernandez, Santana); San Diego 1 (Asuaje, Galvis, Hosmer).

Philadelphia;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Eflin, L, 8-4;6;5;2;2;1;8;90;3.57

Morgan;1⅓;1;0;0;0;3;17;4.68

Garcia;⅔;1;0;0;0;0;7;3.69

San Diego;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Nix, W, 1-0;6;4;0;0;2;4;88;0.00

Strahm, H, 3;1;1;0;0;1;2;24;2.30

Stammen, H, 17;1;1;0;0;0;0;5;2.33

Yates, S, 4-4;1;2;0;0;0;2;20;1.59

WP—Garcia.

T—2:34. A—26,306 (42,445).

Giants 13, Pirates 10

Pittsburgh;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Dickerson lf;6;1;1;0;0;1;.311

Marte cf;3;0;0;0;0;1;.280

Luplow rf;1;2;1;0;1;0;.182

Frazier rf-cf;5;1;1;0;0;1;.288

Freese 3b;3;1;2;1;0;0;.293

a-Moran ph-3b;1;2;1;1;1;0;.271

Cervelli c;5;2;3;5;0;0;.258

Bell 1b;5;0;3;0;0;0;.268

Harrison 2b;5;0;1;0;0;2;.257

Mercer ss;3;0;2;2;0;0;.261

Hechavarria ss;2;1;2;1;0;0;.266

Holmes p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.000

Sadler p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.000

b-Polanco ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.245

Crick p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Rodriguez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

d-Diaz ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.286

Totals;44;10;17;10;2;8

San Francisco;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

McCutchen rf;2;3;1;2;4;0;.260

Posey c;5;1;4;3;0;0;.296

Hundley c;0;0;0;0;1;0;.241

Longoria 3b;4;1;1;1;0;0;.256

Watson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

c-Hernandez ph-lf;0;0;0;0;1;0;.260

Crawford ss;4;2;1;0;2;1;.279

Slater 1b;5;1;2;2;1;1;.307

Hanson lf;6;1;3;3;0;2;.282

Smith p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Panik 2b;4;2;2;0;1;1;.238

Duggar cf;4;1;1;2;1;0;.258

Holland p;4;1;1;0;0;1;.075

Johnson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Dyson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

d'Arnaud 3b;1;0;0;0;0;0;.259

Totals;39;13;16;13;11;6

Pittsburgh;010;110;421;—;10;17;0

San Francisco;304;310;11x;—;13;16;0

a-walked for Freese in the 7th. b-struck out for Sadler in the 7th. c-walked for Watson in the 8th. d-flied out for Rodriguez in the 9th.

LOB—Pittsburgh 9, San Francisco 14. 2B—Freese (9), Bell (23), Mercer (26), Crawford (26), Hanson (15), Panik (11), Duggar (8). 3B—Moran (1). HR—Cervelli (11), off Johnson; Hechavarria (4), off Smith; McCutchen (13), off Holmes. RBIs—Freese (41), Cervelli 5 (47), Mercer 2 (37), Hechavarria (27), Moran (43), McCutchen 2 (48), Posey 3 (40), Longoria (39), Slater 2 (12), Hanson 3 (32), Duggar 2 (12). SB—Hanson (6).

Runners left in scoring position—Pittsburgh 6 (Holmes, Sadler 3, Polanco 2); San Francisco 8 (Slater 2, Hanson 2, Duggar 2, Holland 2). RISP—Pittsburgh 6 for 17; San Francisco 9 for 21.

Runners moved up—Mercer, Longoria, Slater, Hanson. GIDP—Posey, Longoria.

DP—Pittsburgh 2 (Mercer, Harrison, Bell), (Freese, Harrison, Bell).

Pittsburgh;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Holmes, L, 1-2;2;2-3;8;7;7;4;1;63;7.20

Sadler;3⅓;6;4;4;3;2;62;8.31

Crick;1;1;1;1;1;1;23;2.42

Rodriguez;1;1;1;1;3;2;35;3.02

San Francisco;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Holland, W, 6-8;6⅓;10;5;4;1;5;103;3.97

Johnson;⅓;2;2;2;1;0;28;5.72

Dyson;⅓;1;0;0;0;1;8;2.83

Watson;1;3;2;2;0;1;22;2.31

Smith;1;1;1;1;0;1;20;2.17

Inherited runners-scored—Sadler 2-1, Johnson 2-2, Dyson 1-0. HBP—Crick (Longoria). WP—Sadler, Dyson, Crick 2. PB—Cervelli (5), Posey (3).

T—3:44. A—41,762 (41,915).

Rockies 5, Dodgers 4

Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Pederson lf;5;0;0;0;0;0;.253

Turner 3b;3;2;2;0;0;0;.272

Grandal c;5;0;1;1;0;1;.252

Dozier 2b;3;0;0;0;1;0;.228

Bellinger cf-rf;4;1;3;1;0;0;.251

Taylor ss-cf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.251

Muncy 1b;4;1;3;2;0;1;.262

Puig rf;4;0;0;0;0;0;.267

Axford p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Maeda p;3;0;1;0;0;0;.097

Rosscup p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Floro p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Machado ss;1;0;0;0;0;1;.308

Totals;36;4;10;4;1;5

Colorado;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Blackmon cf;4;1;1;0;1;1;.278

LeMahieu 2b;4;2;2;2;1;2;.271

Gonzalez rf;3;1;1;0;1;1;.287

Arenado 3b;2;0;0;0;0;1;.307

McMahon 3b;2;1;1;2;0;0;.244

Story ss;4;0;1;1;0;1;.289

Dahl lf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.273

Desmond 1b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.236

Iannetta c;4;0;2;0;0;2;.228

Gray p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.075

Musgrave p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

a-Parra ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.281

McGee p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Oberg p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

b-Valaika ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.150

Ottavino p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Totals;34;5;9;5;3;13

Los Angeles;100;210;000;—;4;10;2

Colorado;201;000;20x;—;5;9;0

a-struck out for Musgrave in the 6th. b-struck out for Oberg in the 8th.

E—Pederson (1), Muncy (11). LOB—Los Angeles 8, Colorado 9. 2B—Turner (10), Muncy 2 (15), Story (32). 3B—Gonzalez (3), Iannetta (1). HR—Muncy (26), off Gray; LeMahieu (9), off Maeda; McMahon (3), off Rosscup. RBIs—Grandal (58), Bellinger (54), Muncy 2 (52), LeMahieu 2 (36), Story (80), McMahon 2 (13). SB—Blackmon (6), Story (15), Desmond (13). S—Gray.

Runners left in scoring position—Los Angeles 4 (Pederson, Taylor 2, Puig); Colorado 6 (Blackmon, LeMahieu 2, Gonzalez, Dahl, Desmond). RISP—Los Angeles 3 for 9; Colorado 0 for 13.

Runners moved up—Taylor, Puig. GIDP—Grandal.

DP—Colorado 1 (Desmond, Arenado).

Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Maeda;5⅓;6;3;3;3;7;100;3.80

Rosscup, L, 0-1, BS, 1-1;1;2;2;2;0;3;24;12.27

Floro;⅔;0;0;0;0;1;16;2.50

Axford;1;1;0;0;0;2;14;5.33

Colorado;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Gray;5⅔;8;4;4;1;4;109;4.81

Musgrave;⅓;0;0;0;0;0;4;4.55

McGee, W, 2-4;1⅔;1;0;0;0;0;23;6.35

Oberg, H, 7⅓;0;0;0;0;0;5;3.15

Ottavino, S, 5-8;1;1;0;0;0;1;11;1.60

Inherited runners-scored—Rosscup 1-0, Musgrave 1-0, Oberg 1-0. HBP—Gray 2 (Turner,Turner). WP—Oberg.

T—3:31. A—42,184 (50,398).

Angels 4, Athletics 3

Oakland;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Martini lf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.259

Chapman 3b;4;1;2;1;0;1;.273

Lowrie 2b;4;1;1;0;0;1;.265

Davis dh;3;1;1;2;0;1;.256

Olson 1b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.235

Piscotty rf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.251

Canha cf;3;0;1;0;0;2;.257

Semien ss;3;0;0;0;0;0;.255

Lucroy c;3;0;0;0;0;0;.240

Totals;32;3;6;3;0;8

Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Calhoun rf;4;1;1;2;0;1;.215

Fletcher 2b;4;1;2;0;0;0;.263

Upton lf;4;1;2;2;0;0;.258

Pujols dh;3;0;1;0;0;0;.254

Simmons ss;3;0;0;0;0;1;.308

Marte 1b;3;0;0;0;0;0;.208

Briceno c;3;1;1;0;0;1;.296

Cowart 3b;3;0;0;0;0;0;.152

Young Jr. cf;3;0;0;0;0;2;.214

Totals;30;4;7;4;0;5

Oakland;300;000;000;—;3;6;1

Los Angeles;002;002;00x;—;4;7;0

E—Chapman (13). LOB—Oakland 3, Los Angeles 2. 2B—Chapman (23). HR—Chapman (16), off Pena; Davis (33), off Pena; Calhoun (16), off B.Anderson; Upton (24), off Trivino. RBIs—Chapman (39), Davis 2 (90), Calhoun 2 (46), Upton 2 (67).

Runners left in scoring position—Oakland 1 (Olson); Los Angeles 1 (Pujols). RISP—Oakland 0 for 2; Los Angeles 0 for 1.

GIDP—Lucroy, Simmons, Marte.

DP—Oakland 2 (Chapman, Lowrie, Olson), (Semien, Lowrie, Olson); Los Angeles 1 (Fletcher, Simmons, Marte).

Oakland;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

B.Anderson;5;4;2;2;0;4;63;4.53

Trivino, L, 8-2, BS, 4-8;1;3;2;2;0;0;16;1.58

Rodney;1;0;0;0;0;1;18;3.02

Kelley;1;0;0;0;0;0;7;3.18

Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Pena;5⅔;5;3;3;0;4;86;4.95

Johnson, W, 4-2;⅓;0;0;0;0;0;4;3.18

Bedrosian, H, 9;1;1;0;0;0;0;10;3.33

J.Anderson, H, 15;1;1-3;0;0;0;0;4;21;2.91

Alvarez, H, 8⅓;0;0;0;0;0;3;2.81

Parker, S, 11-14;⅓;0;0;0;0;0;5;3.29

Inherited runners-scored—Johnson 1-0. HBP—Pena (Davis). WP—Pena.

T—2:22. A—42,722 (45,050).

