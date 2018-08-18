(FRIDAY'S LATE GAMES)
Diamondbacks 9, Padres 4
Arizona;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Jay lf;4;2;2;0;0;1;.279
Escobar 3b;3;3;2;1;2;1;.277
Pollock cf;5;0;0;1;0;3;.280
Goldschmidt 1b;2;2;2;2;3;0;.287
Souza Jr. rf;5;0;3;3;0;0;.258
Ahmed ss;2;1;1;0;0;1;.242
Descalso 2b;3;0;0;0;0;2;.254
Marte 2b-ss;4;1;1;0;1;1;.248
Mathis c;5;0;1;1;0;2;.203
Ray p;2;0;1;1;0;1;.069
Ziegler p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
b-Greinke ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.250
Hirano p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
d-Avila ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.176
Diekman p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Andriese p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.000
Totals;38;9;13;9;6;15
San Diego;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Pirela lf;3;2;0;0;2;0;.251
Myers 3b;3;0;0;0;2;1;.259
Hosmer 1b;5;1;2;2;0;1;.257
Renfroe rf;5;0;1;1;0;2;.244
Villanueva 2b;3;0;1;0;0;1;.235
Stock p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
e-Reyes ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.227
Hedges c;3;0;0;0;1;2;.243
Galvis ss;4;0;0;0;0;0;.235
Margot cf;4;1;1;1;0;0;.245
Lucchesi p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.080
a-Erlin ph;0;0;0;0;1;0;.250
Diaz p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
c-Jankowski ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.259
Castillo p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Spangenberg 2b;0;0;0;0;1;0;.251
Totals;33;4;5;4;7;8
Arizona;220;103;010;—;9;13;1
San Diego;101;010;010;—;4;5;0
a-walked for Lucchesi in the 4th. b-struck out for Ziegler in the 6th. c-flied out for Diaz in the 6th. d-struck out for Hirano in the 7th. e-grounded out for Stock in the 9th.
E—Marte (5). LOB—Arizona 9, San Diego 10. 2B—Souza Jr. 2 (12), Marte (20), Renfroe (19), Villanueva (15). HR—Goldschmidt (28), off Lucchesi; Escobar (18), off Castillo; Hosmer (12), off Ray; Margot (6), off Andriese. RBIs—Escobar (75), Pollock (47), Goldschmidt 2 (67), Souza Jr. 3 (24), Mathis (17), Ray (2), Hosmer 2 (51), Renfroe (42), Margot (40). SB—Hosmer (6). S—Jay.
Runners left in scoring position—Arizona 5 (Pollock 2, Souza Jr., Descalso 2); San Diego 6 (Myers, Villanueva, Hedges 3, Galvis). RISP—Arizona 3 for 12; San Diego 1 for 10.
Runners moved up—Hosmer, Renfroe 2. GIDP—Mathis.
DP—San Diego 1 (Galvis, Villanueva, Hosmer).
Arizona;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Ray;4⅓;2;3;3;5;3;107;4.91
Ziegler;⅔;1;0;0;1;1;14;4.24
Hirano, W, 4-2;1;0;0;0;0;0;6;2.05
Diekman;1;1;0;0;0;2;17;3.77
Andriese;2;1;1;1;1;2;29;4.08
San Diego;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Lucchesi, L, 6-7;4;9;5;5;3;6;90;3.79
Diaz;2;2;3;3;2;3;43;6.75
Castillo;1⅔;1;1;1;0;3;32;3.47
Stock;1⅓;1;0;0;1;3;28;2.49
HBP—Diekman (Villanueva).
T—3:46. A—20,010 (42,445).
Dodgers 11, Mariners 1
Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Dozier 2b;4;1;0;0;1;1;.228
Turner 3b;5;2;2;0;0;0;.293
Machado ss;5;2;2;3;0;0;.307
Bellinger cf;4;2;2;1;1;1;.257
Kemp dh;4;2;2;2;1;1;.285
Hernandez rf;4;0;1;1;0;0;.220
Muncy 1b;4;1;1;2;0;2;.255
Grandal c;3;1;1;1;1;0;.248
Pederson lf;3;0;0;0;1;1;.248
Totals;36;11;11;10;5;6
Seattle;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Haniger rf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.275
Heredia rf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.219
Cano 2b;3;0;0;0;1;1;.284
Cruz dh;2;0;1;0;1;1;.267
a-Beckham ph-dh;1;0;1;0;0;0;.222
Span lf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.275
Seager 3b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.225
Healy 1b;4;1;1;1;0;2;.235
Maybin cf;4;0;1;0;0;1;.252
Zunino c;3;0;0;0;0;3;.196
Herrmann c;0;0;0;0;0;0;.232
Gordon ss;3;0;0;0;0;0;.276
Totals;32;1;4;1;2;11
Los Angeles;001;330;400;—;11;11;1
Seattle;000;100;000;—;1;4;1
a-singled for Cruz in the 8th.
E—Dozier (10), Haniger (6). LOB—Los Angeles 4, Seattle 6. HR—Grandal (21), off LeBlanc; Machado (27), off LeBlanc; Muncy (27), off LeBlanc; Machado (28), off Bergman; Kemp (18), off Bergman; Healy (23), off Buehler. RBIs—Machado 3 (75), Bellinger (55), Kemp 2 (69), Hernandez (40), Muncy 2 (54), Grandal (59), Healy (60). SF—Hernandez.
Runners left in scoring position—Los Angeles 1 (Muncy); Seattle 2 (Seager 2). RISP—Los Angeles 1 for 4; Seattle 0 for 2.
GIDP—Dozier, Grandal.
DP—Seattle 2 (Seager, Gordon, Healy), (Seager, Cano, Healy).
Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Buehler, W, 6-4;6;3;1;1;2;8;93;3.19
Floro;1;0;0;0;0;1;8;2.55
Rosscup;2;1;0;0;0;2;29;7.94
Seattle;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
LeBlanc, L, 7-3;4;1-3;7;7;5;2;4;84;4.04
Bergman;2;2-3;4;4;4;1;2;44;5.79
Pazos;1;0;0;0;1;0;10;2.68
Romine;1;0;0;0;1;0;15;9.00
Inherited runners-scored—Bergman 2-2.
T—2:44. A—46,796 (47,943).
Athletics 4, Astros 3
Houston;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Springer cf;5;0;1;0;0;1;.249
Bregman 3b;3;1;1;1;2;0;.279
Gurriel 2b;5;0;0;0;0;2;.280
Stassi c;0;0;0;0;0;0;.240
Correa ss;3;0;0;0;1;1;.255
Gonzalez lf-2b;3;1;1;0;1;1;.241
Gattis dh;3;0;0;0;1;0;.238
Reddick rf;4;0;1;1;0;0;.248
White 1b;4;0;1;0;0;0;.284
Maldonado c;3;1;1;1;0;2;.215
b-Kemp ph-lf;1;0;0;0;0;1;.279
Totals;34;3;6;3;5;8
Oakland;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Martini lf;3;0;1;1;2;1;.303
Chapman 3b;5;0;1;1;0;0;.278
Lowrie 2b;4;0;2;0;1;2;.273
Davis dh;4;0;0;0;1;0;.252
Olson 1b;5;1;2;1;0;2;.240
Piscotty rf;3;1;1;0;1;0;.251
Semien ss;4;1;1;0;0;1;.263
Canha cf;4;0;0;0;0;0;.250
Lucroy c;3;0;0;0;0;2;.234
a-Pinder ph;0;0;0;0;1;0;.248
1-Laureano pr;0;1;0;0;0;0;.250
Phegley c;0;0;0;0;0;0;.214
Totals;35;4;8;3;6;8
Houston;000;111;000;0;—;3;6;1
Oakland;000;020;001;1;—;4;8;0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-walked for Lucroy in the 9th. b-struck out for Maldonado in the 10th.
1-ran for Pinder in the 9th.
E—Correa (3). LOB—Houston 6, Oakland 10. 2B—Martini (6), Lowrie (31), Piscotty (31). HR—Bregman (23), off Jackson; Maldonado (6), off Jackson; Olson (23), off Sipp. RBIs—Bregman (75), Reddick (40), Maldonado (37), Martini (10), Chapman (44), Olson (57). SB—Bregman (9). CS—White (1).
Runners left in scoring position—Houston 3 (Gurriel 2, Gattis); Oakland 5 (Lowrie, Davis, Olson, Semien, Canha). RISP—Houston 1 for 5; Oakland 2 for 14.
Runners moved up—Lucroy, Piscotty. GIDP—White, Lucroy.
DP—Houston 1 (Correa, Gurriel, White); Oakland 2 (Lucroy, Lowrie), (Semien, Lowrie, Olson).
Houston;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Morton;5;4;2;1;2;4;86;2.85
McHugh, H, 6;1;1;0;0;1;1;22;1.12
Pressly, H, 10;1;0;0;0;0;2;14;3.27
Osuna, H, 1;1;1;0;0;1;1;23;2.66
Rondon;1;1;1;1;2;0;18;2.42
Sipp, L, 2-1;0;1;1;1;0;0;6;1.80
Oakland;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Jackson;5;5;2;2;2;2;89;2.58
Trivino;1;1;1;1;2;1;22;1.68
Kelley;1;0;0;0;0;1;14;3.09
Pagan;1;0;0;0;0;1;13;3.40
Rodney;1;0;0;0;0;0;8;2.77
Treinen, W, 6-2;1;0;0;0;1;3;22;0.87
T—3:33. A—23,535 (46,765).
