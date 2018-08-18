(FRIDAY'S LATE GAMES)

Diamondbacks 9, Padres 4

Arizona;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Jay lf;4;2;2;0;0;1;.279

Escobar 3b;3;3;2;1;2;1;.277

Pollock cf;5;0;0;1;0;3;.280

Goldschmidt 1b;2;2;2;2;3;0;.287

Souza Jr. rf;5;0;3;3;0;0;.258

Ahmed ss;2;1;1;0;0;1;.242

Descalso 2b;3;0;0;0;0;2;.254

Marte 2b-ss;4;1;1;0;1;1;.248

Mathis c;5;0;1;1;0;2;.203

Ray p;2;0;1;1;0;1;.069

Ziegler p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

b-Greinke ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.250

Hirano p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

d-Avila ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.176

Diekman p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Andriese p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.000

Totals;38;9;13;9;6;15

San Diego;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Pirela lf;3;2;0;0;2;0;.251

Myers 3b;3;0;0;0;2;1;.259

Hosmer 1b;5;1;2;2;0;1;.257

Renfroe rf;5;0;1;1;0;2;.244

Villanueva 2b;3;0;1;0;0;1;.235

Stock p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

e-Reyes ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.227

Hedges c;3;0;0;0;1;2;.243

Galvis ss;4;0;0;0;0;0;.235

Margot cf;4;1;1;1;0;0;.245

Lucchesi p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.080

a-Erlin ph;0;0;0;0;1;0;.250

Diaz p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

c-Jankowski ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.259

Castillo p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Spangenberg 2b;0;0;0;0;1;0;.251

Totals;33;4;5;4;7;8

Arizona;220;103;010;—;9;13;1

San Diego;101;010;010;—;4;5;0

a-walked for Lucchesi in the 4th. b-struck out for Ziegler in the 6th. c-flied out for Diaz in the 6th. d-struck out for Hirano in the 7th. e-grounded out for Stock in the 9th.

E—Marte (5). LOB—Arizona 9, San Diego 10. 2B—Souza Jr. 2 (12), Marte (20), Renfroe (19), Villanueva (15). HR—Goldschmidt (28), off Lucchesi; Escobar (18), off Castillo; Hosmer (12), off Ray; Margot (6), off Andriese. RBIs—Escobar (75), Pollock (47), Goldschmidt 2 (67), Souza Jr. 3 (24), Mathis (17), Ray (2), Hosmer 2 (51), Renfroe (42), Margot (40). SB—Hosmer (6). S—Jay.

Runners left in scoring position—Arizona 5 (Pollock 2, Souza Jr., Descalso 2); San Diego 6 (Myers, Villanueva, Hedges 3, Galvis). RISP—Arizona 3 for 12; San Diego 1 for 10.

Runners moved up—Hosmer, Renfroe 2. GIDP—Mathis.

DP—San Diego 1 (Galvis, Villanueva, Hosmer).

Arizona;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Ray;4⅓;2;3;3;5;3;107;4.91

Ziegler;⅔;1;0;0;1;1;14;4.24

Hirano, W, 4-2;1;0;0;0;0;0;6;2.05

Diekman;1;1;0;0;0;2;17;3.77

Andriese;2;1;1;1;1;2;29;4.08

San Diego;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Lucchesi, L, 6-7;4;9;5;5;3;6;90;3.79

Diaz;2;2;3;3;2;3;43;6.75

Castillo;1⅔;1;1;1;0;3;32;3.47

Stock;1⅓;1;0;0;1;3;28;2.49

HBP—Diekman (Villanueva).

T—3:46. A—20,010 (42,445).

Dodgers 11, Mariners 1

Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Dozier 2b;4;1;0;0;1;1;.228

Turner 3b;5;2;2;0;0;0;.293

Machado ss;5;2;2;3;0;0;.307

Bellinger cf;4;2;2;1;1;1;.257

Kemp dh;4;2;2;2;1;1;.285

Hernandez rf;4;0;1;1;0;0;.220

Muncy 1b;4;1;1;2;0;2;.255

Grandal c;3;1;1;1;1;0;.248

Pederson lf;3;0;0;0;1;1;.248

Totals;36;11;11;10;5;6

Seattle;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Haniger rf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.275

Heredia rf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.219

Cano 2b;3;0;0;0;1;1;.284

Cruz dh;2;0;1;0;1;1;.267

a-Beckham ph-dh;1;0;1;0;0;0;.222

Span lf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.275

Seager 3b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.225

Healy 1b;4;1;1;1;0;2;.235

Maybin cf;4;0;1;0;0;1;.252

Zunino c;3;0;0;0;0;3;.196

Herrmann c;0;0;0;0;0;0;.232

Gordon ss;3;0;0;0;0;0;.276

Totals;32;1;4;1;2;11

Los Angeles;001;330;400;—;11;11;1

Seattle;000;100;000;—;1;4;1

a-singled for Cruz in the 8th.

E—Dozier (10), Haniger (6). LOB—Los Angeles 4, Seattle 6. HR—Grandal (21), off LeBlanc; Machado (27), off LeBlanc; Muncy (27), off LeBlanc; Machado (28), off Bergman; Kemp (18), off Bergman; Healy (23), off Buehler. RBIs—Machado 3 (75), Bellinger (55), Kemp 2 (69), Hernandez (40), Muncy 2 (54), Grandal (59), Healy (60). SF—Hernandez.

Runners left in scoring position—Los Angeles 1 (Muncy); Seattle 2 (Seager 2). RISP—Los Angeles 1 for 4; Seattle 0 for 2.

GIDP—Dozier, Grandal.

DP—Seattle 2 (Seager, Gordon, Healy), (Seager, Cano, Healy).

Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Buehler, W, 6-4;6;3;1;1;2;8;93;3.19

Floro;1;0;0;0;0;1;8;2.55

Rosscup;2;1;0;0;0;2;29;7.94

Seattle;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

LeBlanc, L, 7-3;4;1-3;7;7;5;2;4;84;4.04

Bergman;2;2-3;4;4;4;1;2;44;5.79

Pazos;1;0;0;0;1;0;10;2.68

Romine;1;0;0;0;1;0;15;9.00

Inherited runners-scored—Bergman 2-2.

T—2:44. A—46,796 (47,943).

Athletics 4, Astros 3

Houston;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Springer cf;5;0;1;0;0;1;.249

Bregman 3b;3;1;1;1;2;0;.279

Gurriel 2b;5;0;0;0;0;2;.280

Stassi c;0;0;0;0;0;0;.240

Correa ss;3;0;0;0;1;1;.255

Gonzalez lf-2b;3;1;1;0;1;1;.241

Gattis dh;3;0;0;0;1;0;.238

Reddick rf;4;0;1;1;0;0;.248

White 1b;4;0;1;0;0;0;.284

Maldonado c;3;1;1;1;0;2;.215

b-Kemp ph-lf;1;0;0;0;0;1;.279

Totals;34;3;6;3;5;8

Oakland;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Martini lf;3;0;1;1;2;1;.303

Chapman 3b;5;0;1;1;0;0;.278

Lowrie 2b;4;0;2;0;1;2;.273

Davis dh;4;0;0;0;1;0;.252

Olson 1b;5;1;2;1;0;2;.240

Piscotty rf;3;1;1;0;1;0;.251

Semien ss;4;1;1;0;0;1;.263

Canha cf;4;0;0;0;0;0;.250

Lucroy c;3;0;0;0;0;2;.234

a-Pinder ph;0;0;0;0;1;0;.248

1-Laureano pr;0;1;0;0;0;0;.250

Phegley c;0;0;0;0;0;0;.214

Totals;35;4;8;3;6;8

Houston;000;111;000;0;—;3;6;1

Oakland;000;020;001;1;—;4;8;0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-walked for Lucroy in the 9th. b-struck out for Maldonado in the 10th.

1-ran for Pinder in the 9th.

E—Correa (3). LOB—Houston 6, Oakland 10. 2B—Martini (6), Lowrie (31), Piscotty (31). HR—Bregman (23), off Jackson; Maldonado (6), off Jackson; Olson (23), off Sipp. RBIs—Bregman (75), Reddick (40), Maldonado (37), Martini (10), Chapman (44), Olson (57). SB—Bregman (9). CS—White (1).

Runners left in scoring position—Houston 3 (Gurriel 2, Gattis); Oakland 5 (Lowrie, Davis, Olson, Semien, Canha). RISP—Houston 1 for 5; Oakland 2 for 14.

Runners moved up—Lucroy, Piscotty. GIDP—White, Lucroy.

DP—Houston 1 (Correa, Gurriel, White); Oakland 2 (Lucroy, Lowrie), (Semien, Lowrie, Olson).

Houston;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Morton;5;4;2;1;2;4;86;2.85

McHugh, H, 6;1;1;0;0;1;1;22;1.12

Pressly, H, 10;1;0;0;0;0;2;14;3.27

Osuna, H, 1;1;1;0;0;1;1;23;2.66

Rondon;1;1;1;1;2;0;18;2.42

Sipp, L, 2-1;0;1;1;1;0;0;6;1.80

Oakland;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Jackson;5;5;2;2;2;2;89;2.58

Trivino;1;1;1;1;2;1;22;1.68

Kelley;1;0;0;0;0;1;14;3.09

Pagan;1;0;0;0;0;1;13;3.40

Rodney;1;0;0;0;0;0;8;2.77

Treinen, W, 6-2;1;0;0;0;1;3;22;0.87

T—3:33. A—23,535 (46,765).

