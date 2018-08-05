(SATURDAY'S LATE GAMES)

Astros 14, Dodgers 0

Houston;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Springer cf;6;1;1;1;0;2;.248

Reddick rf;5;2;3;3;0;0;.256

Bregman ss;4;1;0;0;1;0;.276

Smith p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Perez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Gurriel 3b-2b;5;2;3;2;0;1;.290

Gonzalez 2b-ss;3;3;2;1;2;0;.232

White 1b;4;1;1;1;1;1;.271

Maldonado c;4;2;2;3;0;1;.219

T.Kemp lf;2;0;0;0;1;0;.289

1-Marisnick pr-lf;1;2;1;2;0;0;.207

McCullers p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.000

Peacock p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.000

McHugh p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Sipp p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

b-Gattis ph;0;0;0;1;0;0;.248

Davis 3b;1;0;0;0;0;0;.200

Totals;38;14;13;14;5;7

Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Taylor cf;4;0;1;0;0;2;.257

Machado ss;4;0;1;0;0;2;.305

Turner 3b;3;0;1;0;1;0;.259

M.Kemp lf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.290

Dozier 2b;1;0;0;0;3;1;.230

Puig rf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.268

Hernandez 1b;2;0;0;0;0;1;.217

a-Bellinger ph-1b;1;0;0;0;0;0;.238

Rosscup p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Barnes c;1;0;0;0;1;1;.204

Chargois p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Baez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Axford p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Muncy 1b;1;0;0;0;0;1;.255

Maeda p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.071

Grandal c;1;0;0;0;1;0;.259

Totals;27;0;3;0;6;12

Houston;010;004;072;—;14;13;0

Los Angeles;000;000;000;—;0;3;0

a-grounded out for Hernandez in the 7th. b-out on sacrifice fly for Sipp in the 8th.

1-ran for T.Kemp in the 8th.

LOB—Houston 5, Los Angeles 6. 2B—Springer (22), Reddick (11), Gurriel (25), White (2), Maldonado 2 (16), Taylor (27). HR—Gonzalez (9), off Maeda; Reddick (12), off Rosscup; Marisnick (9), off Rosscup. RBIs—Springer (57), Reddick 3 (38), Gurriel 2 (56), Gonzalez (41), White (5), Maldonado 3 (36), Gattis (67), Marisnick 2 (23). SB—T.Kemp (8). CS—Barnes (2). SF—Gattis. S—Maldonado.

Runners left in scoring position—Houston 2 (Peacock 2); Los Angeles 3 (Machado, Turner, Bellinger). RISP—Houston 6 for 7; Los Angeles 1 for 6.

GIDP—Puig 2.

DP—Houston 2 (Gurriel, Gonzalez, White), (Gonzalez, Gurriel, White).

Houston;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

McCullers;4;2;0;0;2;5;60;3.93

Peacock, W, 2-4;2;0;0;0;0;4;27;2.96

McHugh;2-3;0;0;0;2;1;19;1.01

Sipp;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;3;1.63

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Smith;1;1;0;0;1;2;29;3.94

Perez;1;0;0;0;1;0;15;4.50

Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Maeda, L, 7-7;5⅓;6;5;5;2;4;86;3.73

Chargois;2-3;0;0;0;1;1;7;3.42

Baez;1;0;0;0;0;1;12;3.19

Axford;⅓;3;6;6;2;0;27;5.44

Rosscup;1⅔;4;3;3;0;1;38;10.12

Inherited runners-scored—Sipp 2-0, Chargois 2-1, Rosscup 2-2. HBP—Axford (T.Kemp). WP—Smith.

T—3:37. A—53,119 (56,000).

Blue Jays 5, Mariners 1

Toronto;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Grichuk rf;4;1;2;0;0;0;.235

Travis 2b;3;0;2;2;1;0;.248

Smoak 1b;3;0;1;1;1;0;.251

Hernandez lf;4;0;0;0;0;3;.246

Solarte dh;4;0;0;0;0;2;.233

Martin c;4;0;1;0;0;1;.197

Diaz ss;4;2;2;1;0;0;.254

Drury 3b;4;0;2;1;0;1;.169

Pillar cf;4;2;2;0;0;1;.248

Totals;34;5;12;5;2;8

Seattle;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Segura ss;4;0;0;0;0;1;.308

Span lf;3;0;0;0;0;0;.265

Haniger rf;4;0;1;0;0;1;.265

Cruz dh;3;0;1;0;1;0;.265

Seager 3b-2b;4;0;0;0;0;0;.228

Healy 1b-3b;2;1;0;0;1;0;.235

Maybin cf;3;0;1;0;0;1;.251

Zunino c;3;0;0;0;0;3;.196

Romine 2b;2;0;0;0;0;0;.207

a-Herrmann ph-1b;0;0;0;1;0;0;.209

Totals;28;1;3;1;2;6

Toronto;002;010;011;—;5;12;0

Seattle;000;000;010;—;1;3;0

a-out on sacrifice fly for Romine in the 8th.

LOB—Toronto 4, Seattle 4. 2B—Travis (7), Diaz (14), Drury (4), Pillar (28), Haniger (18). HR—Diaz (13), off Paxton. RBIs—Travis 2 (31), Smoak (56), Diaz (32), Drury (10), Herrmann (3). SB—Pillar (12). CS—Travis (2). SF—Herrmann.

Runners left in scoring position—Toronto 1 (Pillar); Seattle 1 (Seager). RISP—Toronto 4 for 7; Seattle 1 for 5.

GIDP—Travis, Smoak, Hernandez, Diaz, Seager.

DP—Toronto 1 (Drury, Diaz, Smoak); Seattle 4 (Seager, Romine, Healy), (Segura, Romine, Healy), (Seager, Romine, Healy), (Seager, Romine, Healy).

Toronto;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Estrada, W, 5-8;7;1;1;1;2;4;93;4.65

Tepera;1;1;0;0;0;2;17;3.47

Giles;1;1;0;0;0;0;14;4.96

Seattle;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Paxton, L, 9-5;7;8;3;3;1;7;105;3.51

Tuivailala;1;2;1;1;1;1;16;3.57

Pazos;1;2;1;1;0;0;21;2.43

Estrada pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored—Tepera 1-1. HBP—Giles (Span). WP—Paxton, Tuivailala, Giles.

T—2:34. A—41,238 (47,943).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments