(SATURDAY'S LATE GAMES)
Astros 14, Dodgers 0
Houston;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Springer cf;6;1;1;1;0;2;.248
Reddick rf;5;2;3;3;0;0;.256
Bregman ss;4;1;0;0;1;0;.276
Smith p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Perez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Gurriel 3b-2b;5;2;3;2;0;1;.290
Gonzalez 2b-ss;3;3;2;1;2;0;.232
White 1b;4;1;1;1;1;1;.271
Maldonado c;4;2;2;3;0;1;.219
T.Kemp lf;2;0;0;0;1;0;.289
1-Marisnick pr-lf;1;2;1;2;0;0;.207
McCullers p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.000
Peacock p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.000
McHugh p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Sipp p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
b-Gattis ph;0;0;0;1;0;0;.248
Davis 3b;1;0;0;0;0;0;.200
Totals;38;14;13;14;5;7
Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Taylor cf;4;0;1;0;0;2;.257
Machado ss;4;0;1;0;0;2;.305
Turner 3b;3;0;1;0;1;0;.259
M.Kemp lf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.290
Dozier 2b;1;0;0;0;3;1;.230
Puig rf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.268
Hernandez 1b;2;0;0;0;0;1;.217
a-Bellinger ph-1b;1;0;0;0;0;0;.238
Rosscup p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Barnes c;1;0;0;0;1;1;.204
Chargois p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Baez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Axford p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Muncy 1b;1;0;0;0;0;1;.255
Maeda p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.071
Grandal c;1;0;0;0;1;0;.259
Totals;27;0;3;0;6;12
Houston;010;004;072;—;14;13;0
Los Angeles;000;000;000;—;0;3;0
a-grounded out for Hernandez in the 7th. b-out on sacrifice fly for Sipp in the 8th.
1-ran for T.Kemp in the 8th.
LOB—Houston 5, Los Angeles 6. 2B—Springer (22), Reddick (11), Gurriel (25), White (2), Maldonado 2 (16), Taylor (27). HR—Gonzalez (9), off Maeda; Reddick (12), off Rosscup; Marisnick (9), off Rosscup. RBIs—Springer (57), Reddick 3 (38), Gurriel 2 (56), Gonzalez (41), White (5), Maldonado 3 (36), Gattis (67), Marisnick 2 (23). SB—T.Kemp (8). CS—Barnes (2). SF—Gattis. S—Maldonado.
Runners left in scoring position—Houston 2 (Peacock 2); Los Angeles 3 (Machado, Turner, Bellinger). RISP—Houston 6 for 7; Los Angeles 1 for 6.
GIDP—Puig 2.
DP—Houston 2 (Gurriel, Gonzalez, White), (Gonzalez, Gurriel, White).
Houston;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
McCullers;4;2;0;0;2;5;60;3.93
Peacock, W, 2-4;2;0;0;0;0;4;27;2.96
McHugh;2-3;0;0;0;2;1;19;1.01
Sipp;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;3;1.63
Smith;1;1;0;0;1;2;29;3.94
Perez;1;0;0;0;1;0;15;4.50
Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Maeda, L, 7-7;5⅓;6;5;5;2;4;86;3.73
Chargois;2-3;0;0;0;1;1;7;3.42
Baez;1;0;0;0;0;1;12;3.19
Axford;⅓;3;6;6;2;0;27;5.44
Rosscup;1⅔;4;3;3;0;1;38;10.12
Inherited runners-scored—Sipp 2-0, Chargois 2-1, Rosscup 2-2. HBP—Axford (T.Kemp). WP—Smith.
T—3:37. A—53,119 (56,000).
Blue Jays 5, Mariners 1
Toronto;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Grichuk rf;4;1;2;0;0;0;.235
Travis 2b;3;0;2;2;1;0;.248
Smoak 1b;3;0;1;1;1;0;.251
Hernandez lf;4;0;0;0;0;3;.246
Solarte dh;4;0;0;0;0;2;.233
Martin c;4;0;1;0;0;1;.197
Diaz ss;4;2;2;1;0;0;.254
Drury 3b;4;0;2;1;0;1;.169
Pillar cf;4;2;2;0;0;1;.248
Totals;34;5;12;5;2;8
Seattle;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Segura ss;4;0;0;0;0;1;.308
Span lf;3;0;0;0;0;0;.265
Haniger rf;4;0;1;0;0;1;.265
Cruz dh;3;0;1;0;1;0;.265
Seager 3b-2b;4;0;0;0;0;0;.228
Healy 1b-3b;2;1;0;0;1;0;.235
Maybin cf;3;0;1;0;0;1;.251
Zunino c;3;0;0;0;0;3;.196
Romine 2b;2;0;0;0;0;0;.207
a-Herrmann ph-1b;0;0;0;1;0;0;.209
Totals;28;1;3;1;2;6
Toronto;002;010;011;—;5;12;0
Seattle;000;000;010;—;1;3;0
a-out on sacrifice fly for Romine in the 8th.
LOB—Toronto 4, Seattle 4. 2B—Travis (7), Diaz (14), Drury (4), Pillar (28), Haniger (18). HR—Diaz (13), off Paxton. RBIs—Travis 2 (31), Smoak (56), Diaz (32), Drury (10), Herrmann (3). SB—Pillar (12). CS—Travis (2). SF—Herrmann.
Runners left in scoring position—Toronto 1 (Pillar); Seattle 1 (Seager). RISP—Toronto 4 for 7; Seattle 1 for 5.
GIDP—Travis, Smoak, Hernandez, Diaz, Seager.
DP—Toronto 1 (Drury, Diaz, Smoak); Seattle 4 (Seager, Romine, Healy), (Segura, Romine, Healy), (Seager, Romine, Healy), (Seager, Romine, Healy).
Toronto;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Estrada, W, 5-8;7;1;1;1;2;4;93;4.65
Tepera;1;1;0;0;0;2;17;3.47
Giles;1;1;0;0;0;0;14;4.96
Seattle;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Paxton, L, 9-5;7;8;3;3;1;7;105;3.51
Tuivailala;1;2;1;1;1;1;16;3.57
Pazos;1;2;1;1;0;0;21;2.43
Estrada pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored—Tepera 1-1. HBP—Giles (Span). WP—Paxton, Tuivailala, Giles.
T—2:34. A—41,238 (47,943).
