(SATURDAY'S LATE GAMES)

Pirates 4, Giants 0

Pittsburgh;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Dickerson lf;3;0;0;1;0;1;.308

Marte cf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.277

Polanco rf;4;1;1;0;0;1;.245

Freese 3b;4;1;1;0;0;1;.292

Cervelli c;1;0;0;0;1;1;.257

Diaz c;2;0;2;0;0;0;.293

Bell 1b;4;1;1;3;0;1;.268

Harrison 2b;3;1;0;0;1;2;.254

Mercer ss;3;0;1;0;0;0;.261

Williams p;2;0;0;0;0;0;.065

Kela p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Vazquez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Totals;30;4;6;4;2;8

San Francisco;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

McCutchen rf;3;0;0;0;1;2;.258

Posey c;4;0;2;0;0;0;.298

Longoria 3b;4;0;2;0;0;0;.259

Crawford ss;4;0;0;0;0;0;.276

Slater 1b;3;0;1;0;0;0;.308

Hanson lf-2b;3;0;1;0;0;0;.282

Panik 2b;2;0;0;0;0;0;.236

Kelly p;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Duggar cf;3;0;0;0;0;0;.250

Blach p;1;0;0;0;0;0;.036

Hernandez lf;2;0;0;0;0;0;.258

Totals;30;0;6;0;1;2

Pittsburgh;001;300;000;—;4;6;0

San Francisco;000;000;000;—;0;6;0

LOB—Pittsburgh 3, San Francisco 4. HR—Bell (8), off Blach. RBIs—Dickerson (46), Bell 3 (54). CS—Hanson (2). SF—Dickerson. S—Williams.

Runners left in scoring position—Pittsburgh 2 (Marte, Harrison); San Francisco 1 (Longoria). RISP—Pittsburgh 1 for 4; San Francisco 0 for 1.

Runners moved up—Bell. GIDP—Bell, Crawford 2.

DP—Pittsburgh 2 (Harrison, Mercer, Bell), (Harrison, Mercer, Bell); San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Panik, Slater).

Pittsburgh;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Williams, W, 10-8;7;5;0;0;1;2;104;3.66

Kela;1;0;0;0;0;0;9;3.10

Vazquez;1;1;0;0;0;0;11;2.94

San Francisco;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Blach, L, 6-7;4;4;4;4;2;5;67;4.47

Kelly;5;2;0;0;0;3;58;0.00

T—2:18. A—41,209 (41,915).

Athletics 7, Angels 0

Oakland;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Semien ss;5;3;3;4;0;0;.259

Chapman 3b;5;1;2;1;0;1;.274

Lowrie 2b;4;0;1;0;1;1;.265

Davis dh;5;1;2;2;0;1;.258

Canha 1b;2;0;1;0;0;1;.258

a-Olson ph-1b;3;0;0;0;0;0;.233

Piscotty rf;5;1;3;0;0;0;.255

Pinder lf;3;0;0;0;2;1;.253

Laureano cf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.263

Lucroy c;4;1;2;0;0;0;.244

Totals;40;7;14;7;3;7

Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Calhoun rf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.212

Upton lf;3;0;1;0;0;1;.258

Marte lf;1;0;0;0;0;1;.206

Ohtani dh;4;0;1;0;0;1;.272

Pujols 1b;3;0;1;0;0;0;.254

Fernandez 1b;1;0;1;0;0;0;.270

Simmons ss;3;0;0;0;0;0;.306

Fletcher 2b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.256

Cowart 3b;3;0;1;0;1;0;.167

Briceno c;4;0;0;0;0;2;.280

Young Jr. cf;1;0;0;0;2;0;.207

Totals;31;0;5;0;3;8

Oakland;131;200;000;—;7;14;1

Los Angeles;000;000;000;—;0;5;0

a-grounded out for Canha in the 4th.

E—Semien (19). LOB—Oakland 9, Los Angeles 8. 2B—Semien (26), Upton (14), Cowart (4). HR—Semien (8), off Skaggs; Davis (34), off Skaggs; Semien (9), off Skaggs. RBIs—Semien 4 (43), Chapman (40), Davis 2 (92).

Runners left in scoring position—Oakland 3 (Semien, Laureano, Olson); Los Angeles 4 (Pujols, Briceno 2, Marte). RISP—Oakland 3 for 8; Los Angeles 0 for 8.

LIDP—Upton. GIDP—Olson, Simmons.

DP—Oakland 2 (Laureano, Canha), (Olson, Semien); Los Angeles 1 (Fletcher, Simmons, Pujols).

Oakland;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Jackson, W, 4-2;7⅓;3;0;0;3;6;110;2.48

Buchter;⅔;0;0;0;0;2;9;3.51

Pagan;1;2;0;0;0;0;18;3.28

Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Skaggs, L, 8-8;3⅓;10;7;7;1;5;64;3.78

Robles;1⅔;3;0;0;0;0;22;3.89

Jerez;1;0;0;0;1;1;21;0.00

Ramirez;2;0;0;0;1;1;21;4.55

Arcia;1;1;0;0;0;0;8;0.00

Inherited runners-scored—Buchter 2-0, Robles 2-1. HBP—Pagan (Simmons). WP—Jackson, Jerez.

T—3:08. A—39,425 (45,050).

