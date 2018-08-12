(SATURDAY'S LATE GAMES)
Pirates 4, Giants 0
Pittsburgh;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Dickerson lf;3;0;0;1;0;1;.308
Marte cf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.277
Polanco rf;4;1;1;0;0;1;.245
Freese 3b;4;1;1;0;0;1;.292
Cervelli c;1;0;0;0;1;1;.257
Diaz c;2;0;2;0;0;0;.293
Bell 1b;4;1;1;3;0;1;.268
Harrison 2b;3;1;0;0;1;2;.254
Mercer ss;3;0;1;0;0;0;.261
Williams p;2;0;0;0;0;0;.065
Kela p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Vazquez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Totals;30;4;6;4;2;8
San Francisco;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
McCutchen rf;3;0;0;0;1;2;.258
Posey c;4;0;2;0;0;0;.298
Longoria 3b;4;0;2;0;0;0;.259
Crawford ss;4;0;0;0;0;0;.276
Slater 1b;3;0;1;0;0;0;.308
Hanson lf-2b;3;0;1;0;0;0;.282
Panik 2b;2;0;0;0;0;0;.236
Kelly p;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Duggar cf;3;0;0;0;0;0;.250
Blach p;1;0;0;0;0;0;.036
Hernandez lf;2;0;0;0;0;0;.258
Totals;30;0;6;0;1;2
Pittsburgh;001;300;000;—;4;6;0
San Francisco;000;000;000;—;0;6;0
LOB—Pittsburgh 3, San Francisco 4. HR—Bell (8), off Blach. RBIs—Dickerson (46), Bell 3 (54). CS—Hanson (2). SF—Dickerson. S—Williams.
Runners left in scoring position—Pittsburgh 2 (Marte, Harrison); San Francisco 1 (Longoria). RISP—Pittsburgh 1 for 4; San Francisco 0 for 1.
Runners moved up—Bell. GIDP—Bell, Crawford 2.
DP—Pittsburgh 2 (Harrison, Mercer, Bell), (Harrison, Mercer, Bell); San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Panik, Slater).
Pittsburgh;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Williams, W, 10-8;7;5;0;0;1;2;104;3.66
Kela;1;0;0;0;0;0;9;3.10
Vazquez;1;1;0;0;0;0;11;2.94
San Francisco;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Blach, L, 6-7;4;4;4;4;2;5;67;4.47
Kelly;5;2;0;0;0;3;58;0.00
T—2:18. A—41,209 (41,915).
Athletics 7, Angels 0
Oakland;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Semien ss;5;3;3;4;0;0;.259
Chapman 3b;5;1;2;1;0;1;.274
Lowrie 2b;4;0;1;0;1;1;.265
Davis dh;5;1;2;2;0;1;.258
Canha 1b;2;0;1;0;0;1;.258
a-Olson ph-1b;3;0;0;0;0;0;.233
Piscotty rf;5;1;3;0;0;0;.255
Pinder lf;3;0;0;0;2;1;.253
Laureano cf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.263
Lucroy c;4;1;2;0;0;0;.244
Totals;40;7;14;7;3;7
Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Calhoun rf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.212
Upton lf;3;0;1;0;0;1;.258
Marte lf;1;0;0;0;0;1;.206
Ohtani dh;4;0;1;0;0;1;.272
Pujols 1b;3;0;1;0;0;0;.254
Fernandez 1b;1;0;1;0;0;0;.270
Simmons ss;3;0;0;0;0;0;.306
Fletcher 2b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.256
Cowart 3b;3;0;1;0;1;0;.167
Briceno c;4;0;0;0;0;2;.280
Young Jr. cf;1;0;0;0;2;0;.207
Totals;31;0;5;0;3;8
Oakland;131;200;000;—;7;14;1
Los Angeles;000;000;000;—;0;5;0
a-grounded out for Canha in the 4th.
E—Semien (19). LOB—Oakland 9, Los Angeles 8. 2B—Semien (26), Upton (14), Cowart (4). HR—Semien (8), off Skaggs; Davis (34), off Skaggs; Semien (9), off Skaggs. RBIs—Semien 4 (43), Chapman (40), Davis 2 (92).
Runners left in scoring position—Oakland 3 (Semien, Laureano, Olson); Los Angeles 4 (Pujols, Briceno 2, Marte). RISP—Oakland 3 for 8; Los Angeles 0 for 8.
LIDP—Upton. GIDP—Olson, Simmons.
DP—Oakland 2 (Laureano, Canha), (Olson, Semien); Los Angeles 1 (Fletcher, Simmons, Pujols).
Oakland;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Jackson, W, 4-2;7⅓;3;0;0;3;6;110;2.48
Buchter;⅔;0;0;0;0;2;9;3.51
Pagan;1;2;0;0;0;0;18;3.28
Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Skaggs, L, 8-8;3⅓;10;7;7;1;5;64;3.78
Robles;1⅔;3;0;0;0;0;22;3.89
Jerez;1;0;0;0;1;1;21;0.00
Ramirez;2;0;0;0;1;1;21;4.55
Arcia;1;1;0;0;0;0;8;0.00
Inherited runners-scored—Buchter 2-0, Robles 2-1. HBP—Pagan (Simmons). WP—Jackson, Jerez.
T—3:08. A—39,425 (45,050).
