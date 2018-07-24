(MONDAY'S LATE BOX)

White Sox 5, Angels 3

Chicago;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Moncada 2b;4;1;1;0;1;1;.231

Sanchez 3b;4;1;1;0;1;2;.260

Abreu 1b;4;2;2;2;1;1;.253

Palka lf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.226

A.Garcia rf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.273

Davidson dh;2;0;0;0;2;0;.220

L.Garcia rf-lf;3;1;1;1;0;1;.283

T.Anderson ss;4;0;2;0;0;0;.247

Smith c;3;0;0;2;0;0;.300

Engel cf;4;0;1;0;0;1;.217

Totals;32;5;8;5;5;7

Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Calhoun rf;5;1;1;1;0;3;.190

Simmons ss;5;0;0;0;0;0;.303

Trout cf;0;0;0;1;4;0;.307

Upton lf;4;0;1;0;1;2;.253

Pujols 1b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.251

Ohtani dh;4;1;1;1;0;1;.281

Kinsler 2b;3;0;0;0;1;1;.225

Maldonado c;3;0;0;0;0;2;.225

a-Valbuena ph;0;0;0;0;0;0;.202

b-Marte ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.233

Briceno c;0;0;0;0;0;0;.286

Fletcher 3b;4;1;3;0;0;0;.293

Totals;33;3;7;3;6;11

Chicago;100;013;000;—;5;8;1

Los Angeles;002;100;000;—;3;7;0

a-pinch hit for Maldonado in the 8th. b-struck out for Valbuena in the 8th.

E—Giolito (1). LOB—Chicago 7, Los Angeles 10. 2B—Calhoun (6), Fletcher 2 (5). 3B—L.Garcia (3). HR—Abreu (14), off Barria; Ohtani (8), off Giolito. RBIs—Abreu 2 (54), L.Garcia (22), Smith 2 (10), Calhoun (30), Trout (53), Ohtani (23). SB—Moncada (10), Sanchez (10), Engel (11), Trout 2 (18), Kinsler (9). SF—L.Garcia, Trout.

Runners left in scoring position—Chicago 6 (Abreu, Palka, Smith 2, Engel 2); Los Angeles 6 (Upton 2, Pujols 3, Fletcher). RISP—Chicago 2 for 12; Los Angeles 1 for 10.

Runners moved up—Smith, Simmons. GIDP—Davidson.

DP—Los Angeles 1 (Simmons, Pujols).

Chicago;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Giolito, W, 7-8;6;5;3;3;4;5;101;6.09

Cedeno, H, 5;2-3;0;0;0;1;1;9;1.35

Minaya, H, 4;1-3;1;0;0;0;1;10;3.32

Fry, H, 10;1-3;0;0;0;0;1;6;3.86

Gomez, H, 2;1-3;0;0;0;0;0;2;3.38

Avilan, H, 7;1-3;0;0;0;0;1;8;4.08

Soria, S, 15-18;1;1;0;0;1;2;18;2.63

Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Barria, L, 5-7;5;4;4;4;3;2;71;3.80

Robles, BS, 1-1;2-3;2;1;1;1;1;28;4.13

Alvarez;2-3;1;0;0;0;1;13;3.24

J.Anderson;1;2-3;0;0;0;1;1;22;3.19

Parker;1;1;0;0;0;2;18;2.98

Barria pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Minaya pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored—Minaya 1-0, Fry 1-0, Gomez 1-0, Avilan 1-0, Robles 2-2, Alvarez 3-0, J.Anderson 1-0. HBP—Robles (Smith).

T—3:36. A—35,285 (45,050).

