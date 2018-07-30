(SUNDAY'S LATE BOX)

Cubs 5, Cardinals 2

Chicago;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Rizzo 1b;5;2;1;1;0;0;.263

Zobrist rf-lf;5;2;4;1;0;1;.304

Heyward cf-rf;4;1;0;0;1;0;.277

Baez 2b;4;0;1;2;0;0;.295

Contreras c;4;0;1;0;0;2;.278

Schwarber lf;3;0;0;0;1;0;.239

Edwards Jr. p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Strop p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Russell ss;3;0;0;0;1;1;.264

Hendricks p;3;0;0;0;0;2;.071

b-Almora ph-cf;1;0;1;0;0;0;.310

Bote 3b;4;0;2;0;0;1;.327

Totals;36;5;10;4;3;7

St. Louis;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Carpenter 1b;4;0;1;0;0;2;.272

Molina c;4;1;1;0;0;2;.293

DeJong ss;4;0;0;0;0;2;.254

Ozuna lf;4;1;1;2;0;1;.268

Gyorko 3b;4;0;1;0;0;0;.247

Pham cf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.248

Fowler rf;3;0;0;0;0;1;.178

Webb p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Munoz 2b;2;0;1;0;1;0;.294

Gant p;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Gomber p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.250

a-Garcia ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.242

Brebbia p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Martinez rf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.294

Totals;32;2;5;2;1;9

Chicago;101;030;000;—;5;10;0

St. Louis;200;000;000;—;2;5;1

a-popped out for Gomber in the 5th. b-singled for Hendricks in the 8th.

E—Munoz (10). LOB—Chicago 7, St. Louis 4. 2B—Zobrist (14), Baez (27), Bote (4), Molina (12), Munoz (10). HR—Zobrist (7), off Gant; Rizzo (15), off Gant; Ozuna (12), off Hendricks. RBIs—Rizzo (69), Zobrist (40), Baez 2 (79), Ozuna 2 (57).

Runners left in scoring position—Chicago 5 (Heyward 2, Baez, Contreras, Bote); St. Louis 2 (Carpenter, DeJong). RISP—Chicago 1 for 9; St. Louis 1 for 6.

Runners moved up—Rizzo, Gant. GIDP—Baez.

DP—St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Munoz, Carpenter).

Chicago;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Hendricks, W, 7-9;7;4;2;2;0;8;107;3.97

Edwards Jr., H, 14;1;1;0;0;1;1;22;2.76

Strop, S, 5-8;1;0;0;0;0;0;8;2.51

St. Louis;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Gant, L, 3-4;4;1/3;4;3;2;2;4;62;3.49

Gomber;2-3;2;2;0;0;0;25;3.38

Brebbia;2;1;0;0;1;2;30;3.72

Webb;2;3;0;0;0;1;25;9.00

Inherited runners-scored—Gomber 1-0.

T—2:53. A—45,553 (45,538).

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments