(SUNDAY'S LATE BOX)
Cubs 5, Cardinals 2
Chicago;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Rizzo 1b;5;2;1;1;0;0;.263
Zobrist rf-lf;5;2;4;1;0;1;.304
Heyward cf-rf;4;1;0;0;1;0;.277
Baez 2b;4;0;1;2;0;0;.295
Contreras c;4;0;1;0;0;2;.278
Schwarber lf;3;0;0;0;1;0;.239
Edwards Jr. p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Strop p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Russell ss;3;0;0;0;1;1;.264
Hendricks p;3;0;0;0;0;2;.071
b-Almora ph-cf;1;0;1;0;0;0;.310
Bote 3b;4;0;2;0;0;1;.327
Totals;36;5;10;4;3;7
St. Louis;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Carpenter 1b;4;0;1;0;0;2;.272
Molina c;4;1;1;0;0;2;.293
DeJong ss;4;0;0;0;0;2;.254
Ozuna lf;4;1;1;2;0;1;.268
Gyorko 3b;4;0;1;0;0;0;.247
Pham cf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.248
Fowler rf;3;0;0;0;0;1;.178
Webb p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Munoz 2b;2;0;1;0;1;0;.294
Gant p;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Gomber p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.250
a-Garcia ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.242
Brebbia p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Martinez rf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.294
Totals;32;2;5;2;1;9
Chicago;101;030;000;—;5;10;0
St. Louis;200;000;000;—;2;5;1
a-popped out for Gomber in the 5th. b-singled for Hendricks in the 8th.
E—Munoz (10). LOB—Chicago 7, St. Louis 4. 2B—Zobrist (14), Baez (27), Bote (4), Molina (12), Munoz (10). HR—Zobrist (7), off Gant; Rizzo (15), off Gant; Ozuna (12), off Hendricks. RBIs—Rizzo (69), Zobrist (40), Baez 2 (79), Ozuna 2 (57).
Runners left in scoring position—Chicago 5 (Heyward 2, Baez, Contreras, Bote); St. Louis 2 (Carpenter, DeJong). RISP—Chicago 1 for 9; St. Louis 1 for 6.
Runners moved up—Rizzo, Gant. GIDP—Baez.
DP—St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Munoz, Carpenter).
Chicago;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Hendricks, W, 7-9;7;4;2;2;0;8;107;3.97
Edwards Jr., H, 14;1;1;0;0;1;1;22;2.76
Strop, S, 5-8;1;0;0;0;0;0;8;2.51
St. Louis;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Gant, L, 3-4;4;1/3;4;3;2;2;4;62;3.49
Gomber;2-3;2;2;0;0;0;25;3.38
Brebbia;2;1;0;0;1;2;30;3.72
Webb;2;3;0;0;0;1;25;9.00
Inherited runners-scored—Gomber 1-0.
T—2:53. A—45,553 (45,538).
