Red Sox 5, Yankees 4

New York;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Hicks cf;4;1;0;1;1;0;.248

Stanton dh;5;0;2;1;0;1;.280

Gregorius ss;4;0;0;0;0;1;.265

Torres 2b;2;0;0;1;2;1;.277

Andujar 3b;5;0;1;0;0;1;.291

Voit 1b;2;0;0;0;1;1;.118

Bird 1b;2;0;0;0;0;1;.223

Gardner lf;5;1;2;0;0;1;.249

Romine c;4;1;1;0;1;1;.256

Robinson rf;2;1;0;0;1;0;.200

Totals;35;4;6;3;6;8

Boston;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Betts cf;4;2;2;1;2;1;.342

Benintendi lf;6;0;3;1;0;2;.302

Pearce dh;4;0;0;0;1;2;.309

1-Bradley Jr. pr-dh;0;1;0;0;0;0;.212

Martinez rf;4;0;1;2;0;3;.324

Bogaerts ss;4;0;1;0;1;1;.273

Moreland 1b;5;0;0;0;0;3;.265

Nunez 3b;5;0;2;0;0;2;.263

Holt 2b;5;0;0;0;0;1;.258

Leon c;3;1;1;0;2;2;.219

2-Renda pr;0;1;0;0;0;0;---

Totals;40;5;10;4;6;17

New York;000;000;400;0;—;4;6;2

Boston;000;010;003;1;—;5;10;1

Two outs when winning run scored.

1-ran for Pearce in the 9th. 2-ran for Leon in the 10th.

E—Andujar 2 (10), Bogaerts (6). LOB—New York 10, Boston 13. 2B—Benintendi (30). HR—Betts (26), off Tanaka. RBIs—Hicks (49), Stanton (67), Torres (50), Betts (58), Benintendi (66), Martinez 2 (93). CS—Bogaerts (2). SF—Torres. S—Robinson.

Runners left in scoring position—New York 6 (Stanton, Andujar 2, Voit 2, Robinson); Boston 5 (Pearce, Martinez 3, Moreland). RISP—New York 2 for 11; Boston 2 for 12.

Runners moved up—Hicks, Romine, Benintendi.

New York;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Tanaka;4;2-3;6;1;1;1;9;97;3.76

Robertson;1;1-3;1;0;0;0;1;20;3.42

Britton, H, 2;1;0;0;0;1;1;22;3.26

Betances, H, 17;1;0;0;0;0;2;20;2.35

Chapman;1;1;3;2;3;3;39;2.25

Holder, L, 1-3;2-3;2;1;1;1;1;17;3.65

Boston;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Price;6;4;2;2;3;5;108;3.93

Hembree;1-3;1;2;0;1;1;22;3.55

Brasier;1;2-3;1;0;0;0;1;25;1.42

Thornburg;1;0;0;0;2;0;19;4.66

Barnes, W, 4-3;1;0;0;0;0;1;9;2.25

Price pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored—Robertson 1-0, Hembree 2-2, Brasier 2-1. HBP—Price (Gregorius), Betances (Martinez). WP—Hembree, Holder. PB—Romine (3).

T—4:39. A—37,830 (37,731).

