(SUNDAY'S LATE BOX)
Red Sox 5, Yankees 4
New York;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Hicks cf;4;1;0;1;1;0;.248
Stanton dh;5;0;2;1;0;1;.280
Gregorius ss;4;0;0;0;0;1;.265
Torres 2b;2;0;0;1;2;1;.277
Andujar 3b;5;0;1;0;0;1;.291
Voit 1b;2;0;0;0;1;1;.118
Bird 1b;2;0;0;0;0;1;.223
Gardner lf;5;1;2;0;0;1;.249
Romine c;4;1;1;0;1;1;.256
Robinson rf;2;1;0;0;1;0;.200
Totals;35;4;6;3;6;8
Boston;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Betts cf;4;2;2;1;2;1;.342
Benintendi lf;6;0;3;1;0;2;.302
Pearce dh;4;0;0;0;1;2;.309
1-Bradley Jr. pr-dh;0;1;0;0;0;0;.212
Martinez rf;4;0;1;2;0;3;.324
Bogaerts ss;4;0;1;0;1;1;.273
Moreland 1b;5;0;0;0;0;3;.265
Nunez 3b;5;0;2;0;0;2;.263
Holt 2b;5;0;0;0;0;1;.258
Leon c;3;1;1;0;2;2;.219
2-Renda pr;0;1;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;40;5;10;4;6;17
New York;000;000;400;0;—;4;6;2
Boston;000;010;003;1;—;5;10;1
Two outs when winning run scored.
1-ran for Pearce in the 9th. 2-ran for Leon in the 10th.
E—Andujar 2 (10), Bogaerts (6). LOB—New York 10, Boston 13. 2B—Benintendi (30). HR—Betts (26), off Tanaka. RBIs—Hicks (49), Stanton (67), Torres (50), Betts (58), Benintendi (66), Martinez 2 (93). CS—Bogaerts (2). SF—Torres. S—Robinson.
Runners left in scoring position—New York 6 (Stanton, Andujar 2, Voit 2, Robinson); Boston 5 (Pearce, Martinez 3, Moreland). RISP—New York 2 for 11; Boston 2 for 12.
Runners moved up—Hicks, Romine, Benintendi.
New York;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Tanaka;4;2-3;6;1;1;1;9;97;3.76
Robertson;1;1-3;1;0;0;0;1;20;3.42
Britton, H, 2;1;0;0;0;1;1;22;3.26
Betances, H, 17;1;0;0;0;0;2;20;2.35
Chapman;1;1;3;2;3;3;39;2.25
Holder, L, 1-3;2-3;2;1;1;1;1;17;3.65
Boston;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Price;6;4;2;2;3;5;108;3.93
Hembree;1-3;1;2;0;1;1;22;3.55
Brasier;1;2-3;1;0;0;0;1;25;1.42
Thornburg;1;0;0;0;2;0;19;4.66
Barnes, W, 4-3;1;0;0;0;0;1;9;2.25
Price pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored—Robertson 1-0, Hembree 2-2, Brasier 2-1. HBP—Price (Gregorius), Betances (Martinez). WP—Hembree, Holder. PB—Romine (3).
T—4:39. A—37,830 (37,731).
