(THURSDAY'S LATE BOX)
Pirates 10, Giants 5
Pittsburgh;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Frazier lf;4;1;3;2;0;0;.291
Marte cf;5;1;1;0;0;1;.282
Polanco rf;5;1;1;1;0;1;.245
Freese 3b;5;2;2;3;0;2;.287
Diaz c;5;1;2;2;0;0;.287
Bell 1b;4;2;1;1;1;1;.263
Harrison 2b;4;1;2;0;0;0;.258
Mercer ss;4;1;0;0;0;0;.257
Nova p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.023
b-Dickerson ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.313
Rodriguez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
c-Moran ph;1;0;1;1;0;0;.268
Neverauskas p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Sadler p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;40;10;13;10;1;6
San Francisco;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
McCutchen rf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.258
Johnson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Posey c;4;0;0;0;0;0;.289
Longoria 3b;3;1;0;0;1;0;.256
Crawford ss;3;1;1;0;1;1;.279
Slater 1b;4;1;1;0;0;2;.301
Hanson lf;4;1;1;1;0;0;.275
Panik 2b;4;1;1;2;0;1;.233
Duggar cf;4;0;2;2;0;0;.259
Suarez p;1;0;0;0;0;0;.061
a-Hernandez ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.260
Moronta p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Melancon p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Law p;0;0;0;0;0;0;1.000
d-Pence ph-rf;2;0;0;0;0;0;.215
Totals;34;5;6;5;2;6
Pittsburgh;030;000;520;—;10;13;1
San Francisco;000;020;003;—;5;6;3
a-grounded out for Suarez in the 5th. b-grounded out for Nova in the 7th. c-singled for Rodriguez in the 8th. d-lined out for Law in the 8th.
E—Bell (5), Longoria (14), Panik (4), Pence (2). LOB—Pittsburgh 5, San Francisco 4. 2B—Polanco (26), Panik (10), Duggar (7). 3B—Hanson (4). HR—Diaz (8), off Suarez; Bell (7), off Suarez; Freese (9), off Law. RBIs—Frazier 2 (16), Polanco (65), Freese 3 (40), Diaz 2 (27), Bell (51), Moran (42), Hanson (29), Panik 2 (16), Duggar 2 (10). SB—Marte (28). SF—Frazier.
Runners left in scoring position—Pittsburgh 1 (Freese); San Francisco 2 (McCutchen, Pence). RISP—Pittsburgh 5 for 11; San Francisco 3 for 9.
Runners moved up—Polanco, Hernandez, Hanson. GIDP—Bell.
DP—San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Panik, Slater).
Pittsburgh;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Nova, W, 7-6;6;3;2;2;2;3;89;4.42
Rodriguez;1;0;0;0;0;1;11;2.89
Neverauskas;1;0;0;0;0;1;16;10.47
Sadler;1;3;3;0;0;1;24;0.00
San Francisco;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Suarez, L, 4-8;5;7;3;3;0;4;80;4.64
Moronta;1;0;0;0;0;1;20;1.72
Melancon;2-3;2;4;0;0;0;27;3.22
Law;1;1-3;3;3;3;1;1;31;8.74
Johnson;1;1;0;0;0;0;20;5.31
Inherited runners-scored—Law 2-2. WP—Nova, Melancon.
T—3:00. A—40,035 (41,915).
