(THURSDAY'S LATE BOX)

Pirates 10, Giants 5

Pittsburgh;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Frazier lf;4;1;3;2;0;0;.291

Marte cf;5;1;1;0;0;1;.282

Polanco rf;5;1;1;1;0;1;.245

Freese 3b;5;2;2;3;0;2;.287

Diaz c;5;1;2;2;0;0;.287

Bell 1b;4;2;1;1;1;1;.263

Harrison 2b;4;1;2;0;0;0;.258

Mercer ss;4;1;0;0;0;0;.257

Nova p;2;0;0;0;0;1;.023

b-Dickerson ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.313

Rodriguez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

c-Moran ph;1;0;1;1;0;0;.268

Neverauskas p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Sadler p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Totals;40;10;13;10;1;6

San Francisco;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

McCutchen rf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.258

Johnson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Posey c;4;0;0;0;0;0;.289

Longoria 3b;3;1;0;0;1;0;.256

Crawford ss;3;1;1;0;1;1;.279

Slater 1b;4;1;1;0;0;2;.301

Hanson lf;4;1;1;1;0;0;.275

Panik 2b;4;1;1;2;0;1;.233

Duggar cf;4;0;2;2;0;0;.259

Suarez p;1;0;0;0;0;0;.061

a-Hernandez ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.260

Moronta p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Melancon p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Law p;0;0;0;0;0;0;1.000

d-Pence ph-rf;2;0;0;0;0;0;.215

Totals;34;5;6;5;2;6

Pittsburgh;030;000;520;—;10;13;1

San Francisco;000;020;003;—;5;6;3

a-grounded out for Suarez in the 5th. b-grounded out for Nova in the 7th. c-singled for Rodriguez in the 8th. d-lined out for Law in the 8th.

E—Bell (5), Longoria (14), Panik (4), Pence (2). LOB—Pittsburgh 5, San Francisco 4. 2B—Polanco (26), Panik (10), Duggar (7). 3B—Hanson (4). HR—Diaz (8), off Suarez; Bell (7), off Suarez; Freese (9), off Law. RBIs—Frazier 2 (16), Polanco (65), Freese 3 (40), Diaz 2 (27), Bell (51), Moran (42), Hanson (29), Panik 2 (16), Duggar 2 (10). SB—Marte (28). SF—Frazier.

Runners left in scoring position—Pittsburgh 1 (Freese); San Francisco 2 (McCutchen, Pence). RISP—Pittsburgh 5 for 11; San Francisco 3 for 9.

Runners moved up—Polanco, Hernandez, Hanson. GIDP—Bell.

DP—San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Panik, Slater).

Pittsburgh;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Nova, W, 7-6;6;3;2;2;2;3;89;4.42

Rodriguez;1;0;0;0;0;1;11;2.89

Neverauskas;1;0;0;0;0;1;16;10.47

Sadler;1;3;3;0;0;1;24;0.00

San Francisco;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Suarez, L, 4-8;5;7;3;3;0;4;80;4.64

Moronta;1;0;0;0;0;1;20;1.72

Melancon;2-3;2;4;0;0;0;27;3.22

Law;1;1-3;3;3;3;1;1;31;8.74

Johnson;1;1;0;0;0;0;20;5.31

Inherited runners-scored—Law 2-2. WP—Nova, Melancon.

T—3:00. A—40,035 (41,915).

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments