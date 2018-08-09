(WEDNESDAY'S LATE BOX)

Athletics 3, Dodgers 2

Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Pederson lf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.256

Machado 3b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.308

Turner dh;4;0;1;0;0;1;.262

Grandal c;3;1;1;1;1;2;.256

Dozier 2b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.230

Bellinger cf;4;1;2;0;0;2;.244

Puig rf;3;0;0;0;1;0;.269

Muncy 1b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.253

Taylor ss;4;0;1;1;0;1;.253

Totals;34;2;7;2;2;11

Oakland;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Semien ss;4;1;2;0;0;0;.257

Chapman 3b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.270

Lowrie 2b;4;0;1;0;0;0;.265

Davis dh;4;1;1;1;0;0;.256

Canha lf;3;1;1;0;0;0;.256

a-Martini ph-lf;1;0;0;0;0;1;.280

Olson 1b;4;0;0;0;0;0;.235

Piscotty rf;3;0;1;1;0;0;.253

Laureano cf;3;0;1;1;0;0;.333

Lucroy c;3;0;0;0;0;0;.243

Totals;33;3;8;3;0;2

Los Angeles;000;010;100;—;2;7;0

Oakland;000;200;01x;—;3;8;0

a-struck out for Canha in the 8th.

LOB—Los Angeles 7, Oakland 6. 2B—Machado (25). HR—Grandal (20), off Fiers. RBIs—Grandal (57), Taylor (51), Davis (89), Piscotty (52), Laureano (3). SB—Machado (11), Grandal (2).

Runners left in scoring position—Los Angeles 5 (Dozier 3, Taylor 2); Oakland 2 (Olson, Lucroy). RISP—Los Angeles 1 for 7; Oakland 2 for 7.

Runners moved up—Muncy 2.

Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Kershaw;6;6;2;2;0;1;97;2.58

Chargois, L, 2-3;1;1-3;2;1;1;0;0;27;3.45

Floro;2-3;0;0;0;0;1;12;2.54

Oakland;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Fiers;5;1-3;4;1;1;0;8;78;3.40

Trivino, BS, 3-7;1;2-3;2;1;1;1;0;25;1.29

Familia, W, 7-4;1;1;0;0;0;2;22;2.31

Treinen, S, 29-33;1;0;0;0;1;1;18;0.93

Inherited runners-scored—Floro 2-0, Trivino 1-0. PB—Lucroy (7).

T—3:00. A—32,062 (46,765).

0
0
0
0


