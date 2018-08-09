(WEDNESDAY'S LATE BOX)
Athletics 3, Dodgers 2
Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Pederson lf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.256
Machado 3b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.308
Turner dh;4;0;1;0;0;1;.262
Grandal c;3;1;1;1;1;2;.256
Dozier 2b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.230
Bellinger cf;4;1;2;0;0;2;.244
Puig rf;3;0;0;0;1;0;.269
Muncy 1b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.253
Taylor ss;4;0;1;1;0;1;.253
Totals;34;2;7;2;2;11
Oakland;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Semien ss;4;1;2;0;0;0;.257
Chapman 3b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.270
Lowrie 2b;4;0;1;0;0;0;.265
Davis dh;4;1;1;1;0;0;.256
Canha lf;3;1;1;0;0;0;.256
a-Martini ph-lf;1;0;0;0;0;1;.280
Olson 1b;4;0;0;0;0;0;.235
Piscotty rf;3;0;1;1;0;0;.253
Laureano cf;3;0;1;1;0;0;.333
Lucroy c;3;0;0;0;0;0;.243
Totals;33;3;8;3;0;2
Los Angeles;000;010;100;—;2;7;0
Oakland;000;200;01x;—;3;8;0
a-struck out for Canha in the 8th.
LOB—Los Angeles 7, Oakland 6. 2B—Machado (25). HR—Grandal (20), off Fiers. RBIs—Grandal (57), Taylor (51), Davis (89), Piscotty (52), Laureano (3). SB—Machado (11), Grandal (2).
Runners left in scoring position—Los Angeles 5 (Dozier 3, Taylor 2); Oakland 2 (Olson, Lucroy). RISP—Los Angeles 1 for 7; Oakland 2 for 7.
Runners moved up—Muncy 2.
Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Kershaw;6;6;2;2;0;1;97;2.58
Chargois, L, 2-3;1;1-3;2;1;1;0;0;27;3.45
Floro;2-3;0;0;0;0;1;12;2.54
Oakland;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Fiers;5;1-3;4;1;1;0;8;78;3.40
Trivino, BS, 3-7;1;2-3;2;1;1;1;0;25;1.29
Familia, W, 7-4;1;1;0;0;0;2;22;2.31
Treinen, S, 29-33;1;0;0;0;1;1;18;0.93
Inherited runners-scored—Floro 2-0, Trivino 1-0. PB—Lucroy (7).
T—3:00. A—32,062 (46,765).
