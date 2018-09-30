(SATURDAY'S LATE GAME)

Athletics 5, Angels 2

Oakland;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Laureano cf;5;2;2;0;0;2;.292

Chapman 3b;2;1;0;0;1;0;.279

Joyce lf-rf;0;0;0;0;1;0;.210

Lowrie 2b;3;1;1;2;0;0;.269

Barreto 2b;0;0;0;0;0;0;.229

Davis dh;3;1;1;2;1;1;.247

Piscotty rf;2;0;0;1;1;1;.266

Fowler lf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.224

Canha lf-1b;2;0;1;0;0;1;.251

a-Olson ph-1b;2;0;0;0;0;1;.246

Semien ss;4;0;0;0;0;1;.255

Pinder 1b-3b;4;0;2;0;0;1;.260

Lucroy c;2;0;1;0;0;0;.242

Phegley c;2;0;0;0;0;1;.196

Totals;31;5;8;5;4;9

Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Calhoun rf;3;0;0;0;1;0;.206

Fernandez 1b;2;0;1;1;2;0;.267

1-S.Johnson pr-1b;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

c-Young Jr. ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.208

Trout cf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.313

Ohtani dh;4;0;0;0;0;1;.286

Upton lf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.257

Simmons ss;4;2;1;0;0;1;.292

Ward 3b;3;0;1;0;1;0;.176

Cowart 2b;3;0;1;1;1;1;.138

Briceno c;1;0;0;0;0;1;.239

b-Arcia ph-c;2;0;0;0;0;1;.206

Totals;31;2;4;2;5;7

Oakland;201;001;010;—;5;8;2

Los Angeles;000;010;100;—;2;4;0

a-struck out for Canha in the 6th. b-out on fielder's choice for Briceno in the 7th. c-grounded out for S.Johnson in the 9th.

1-ran for Fernandez in the 7th.

E—Pinder (6), Phegley (1). LOB—Oakland 5, Los Angeles 9. 2B—Laureano (12), Canha (22), Pinder (12). HR—Davis (48), off Skaggs; Lowrie (23), off J.Johnson. RBIs—Lowrie 2 (99), Davis 2 (123), Piscotty (86), Fernandez (11), Cowart (10). SB—Simmons (10), Ward (2). CS—Pinder (2). SF—Lowrie, Piscotty.

Runners left in scoring position—Oakland 3 (Laureano, Pinder, Olson); Los Angeles 4 (Calhoun, Trout 2, Young Jr.). RISP—Oakland 0 for 7; Los Angeles 1 for 5.

Runners moved up—Chapman, Lowrie. GIDP—Chapman.

DP—Los Angeles 1 (Ward, Cowart, Fernandez).

Oakland;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Hendriks;1;1;0;0;0;0;15;4.12

Cahill, W, 7-4;4;1;1;0;1;2;53;3.76

Kelley, H, 4;1;0;0;0;1;2;24;2.94

Rodney, H, 7;1;1;1;1;3;0;25;3.36

Familia, H, 7;1;0;0;0;0;1;10;3.12

Treinen, S, 38-43;1;1;0;0;0;2;18;0.78

Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Skaggs, L, 8-10;3;1-3;4;3;3;2;3;62;4.02

Ramirez;1;⅔;1;0;0;0;1;18;4.54

J.Johnson;1;1;1;1;0;2;13;3.84

McGuire;1;1;1;1;1;2;21;6.16

Bedrosian;1;0;0;0;1;0;20;3.80

Almonte;1;1;0;0;0;1;18;10.29

McGuire pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored—Ramirez 1-0, Bedrosian 2-1. HBP—Cahill (Briceno). WP—Rodney.

T—3:11. A—43,762 (45,050).

