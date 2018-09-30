(SATURDAY'S LATE GAME)
Athletics 5, Angels 2
Oakland;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Laureano cf;5;2;2;0;0;2;.292
Chapman 3b;2;1;0;0;1;0;.279
Joyce lf-rf;0;0;0;0;1;0;.210
Lowrie 2b;3;1;1;2;0;0;.269
Barreto 2b;0;0;0;0;0;0;.229
Davis dh;3;1;1;2;1;1;.247
Piscotty rf;2;0;0;1;1;1;.266
Fowler lf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.224
Canha lf-1b;2;0;1;0;0;1;.251
a-Olson ph-1b;2;0;0;0;0;1;.246
Semien ss;4;0;0;0;0;1;.255
Pinder 1b-3b;4;0;2;0;0;1;.260
Lucroy c;2;0;1;0;0;0;.242
Phegley c;2;0;0;0;0;1;.196
Totals;31;5;8;5;4;9
Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Calhoun rf;3;0;0;0;1;0;.206
Fernandez 1b;2;0;1;1;2;0;.267
1-S.Johnson pr-1b;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
c-Young Jr. ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.208
Trout cf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.313
Ohtani dh;4;0;0;0;0;1;.286
Upton lf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.257
Simmons ss;4;2;1;0;0;1;.292
Ward 3b;3;0;1;0;1;0;.176
Cowart 2b;3;0;1;1;1;1;.138
Briceno c;1;0;0;0;0;1;.239
b-Arcia ph-c;2;0;0;0;0;1;.206
Totals;31;2;4;2;5;7
Oakland;201;001;010;—;5;8;2
Los Angeles;000;010;100;—;2;4;0
a-struck out for Canha in the 6th. b-out on fielder's choice for Briceno in the 7th. c-grounded out for S.Johnson in the 9th.
1-ran for Fernandez in the 7th.
E—Pinder (6), Phegley (1). LOB—Oakland 5, Los Angeles 9. 2B—Laureano (12), Canha (22), Pinder (12). HR—Davis (48), off Skaggs; Lowrie (23), off J.Johnson. RBIs—Lowrie 2 (99), Davis 2 (123), Piscotty (86), Fernandez (11), Cowart (10). SB—Simmons (10), Ward (2). CS—Pinder (2). SF—Lowrie, Piscotty.
Runners left in scoring position—Oakland 3 (Laureano, Pinder, Olson); Los Angeles 4 (Calhoun, Trout 2, Young Jr.). RISP—Oakland 0 for 7; Los Angeles 1 for 5.
Runners moved up—Chapman, Lowrie. GIDP—Chapman.
DP—Los Angeles 1 (Ward, Cowart, Fernandez).
Oakland;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Hendriks;1;1;0;0;0;0;15;4.12
Cahill, W, 7-4;4;1;1;0;1;2;53;3.76
Kelley, H, 4;1;0;0;0;1;2;24;2.94
Rodney, H, 7;1;1;1;1;3;0;25;3.36
Familia, H, 7;1;0;0;0;0;1;10;3.12
Treinen, S, 38-43;1;1;0;0;0;2;18;0.78
Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Skaggs, L, 8-10;3;1-3;4;3;3;2;3;62;4.02
Ramirez;1;⅔;1;0;0;0;1;18;4.54
J.Johnson;1;1;1;1;0;2;13;3.84
McGuire;1;1;1;1;1;2;21;6.16
Bedrosian;1;0;0;0;1;0;20;3.80
Almonte;1;1;0;0;0;1;18;10.29
McGuire pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored—Ramirez 1-0, Bedrosian 2-1. HBP—Cahill (Briceno). WP—Rodney.
T—3:11. A—43,762 (45,050).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.