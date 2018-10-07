Brewers 6, Rockies 0
Milwaukee;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Cain cf;4;0;1;0;1;0;.083
Yelich rf-lf;3;1;0;0;2;0;.250
Braun lf;4;0;2;0;0;1;.385
Burnes p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
d-Santana ph;0;0;0;0;1;0;.000
Perez 2b;0;0;0;0;0;0;.333
Shaw 2b-1b;5;0;2;1;0;0;.364
Aguilar 1b;5;1;1;1;0;1;.091
Jeffress p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Hader p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Moustakas 3b;3;1;1;0;1;1;.364
Kratz c;4;1;3;0;0;0;.625
Arcia ss;4;1;1;1;0;2;.250
Miley p;2;0;0;0;0;2;.000
Knebel p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
b-Granderson ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.000
Soria p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Broxton rf;1;1;1;1;0;0;.500
Totals;36;6;12;4;5;8
Colorado;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Blackmon cf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.083
LeMahieu 2b;3;0;1;0;1;1;.222
Arenado 3b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.182
Story ss;4;0;2;0;0;1;.167
Holliday lf;3;0;0;0;1;1;.200
Gonzalez rf;3;0;0;0;1;2;.100
Desmond 1b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.083
Wolters c;2;0;1;0;0;0;.500
c-McMahon ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Oh p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Davis p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Rusin p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Marquez p;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000
a-Hampson ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Oberg p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Ottavino p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Iannetta c;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Totals;31;0;4;0;3;8
Milwaukee;100;102;002;—;6;12;0
Colorado;000;000;000;—;0;4;0
a-out on fielder's choice for Marquez in the 5th. b-struck out for Knebel in the 6th. c-lined out for Wolters in the 7th. d-walked for Burnes in the 9th.
LOB—Milwaukee 8, Colorado 7. 2B—Shaw (1), Kratz (1), LeMahieu (1), Story (1). HR—Aguilar (1), off Marquez; Arcia (1), off Davis; Broxton (1), off Davis. RBIs—Shaw (1), Aguilar (1), Arcia (1), Broxton (1). SB—Yelich (2).
Runners left in scoring position—Milwaukee 1 (Miley); Colorado 3 (Arenado, Desmond, Wolters). RISP—Milwaukee 2 for 9; Colorado 0 for 5.
Runners moved up—Arcia. GIDP—Aguilar, Kratz.
DP—Colorado 2 (Arenado, Desmond), (Arenado, LeMahieu, Desmond).
Milwaukee;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Miley;4⅔;3;0;0;1;2;64;0.00
Knebel;⅓;0;0;0;0;1;3;0.00
Soria;1;0;0;0;1;2;11;0.00
Burnes, W, 1-0;2;0;0;0;0;2;23;0.00
Jeffress;⅓;1;0;0;1;0;14;5.40
Hader;⅔;0;0;0;0;1;7;0.00
Colorado;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Marquez, L, 0-1;5;7;2;2;1;5;71;3.60
Oberg;1;2;2;2;0;3;18;7.71
Ottavino;1;0;0;0;0;0;12;3.38
Oh;1;1;0;0;1;0;16;13.50
Davis;0;2;2;2;2;0;23;0.00
Rusin;1;0;0;0;1;0;13;0.00
Davis pitched to 4 batters in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored—Knebel 1-0, Hader 2-0, Rusin 2-0. WP—Oberg.
T—3:14. A—49,658 (50,398).
Braves 6, Dodgers 5
Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Taylor lf;3;2;1;2;1;0;.333
f-Pederson ph;1;0;1;0;0;0;.333
Turner 3b;4;0;2;1;1;0;.400
Freese 1b;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000
a-Muncy ph-1b;3;1;1;1;1;1;.250
Machado ss;4;0;0;0;1;2;.083
Kemp rf;3;0;1;0;0;0;.333
Wood p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Madson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Baez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
e-Dozier ph-2b;2;0;1;0;0;1;.500
Bellinger cf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.000
Hernandez 2b;3;1;0;0;1;1;.111
Alexander p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Grandal c;1;1;0;0;3;0;.125
Buehler p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.000
c-Puig ph-rf;1;0;0;0;1;0;.167
Totals;31;5;7;4;9;8
Atlanta;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Acuna lf;3;1;1;4;1;2;.273
Inciarte cf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.200
Freeman 1b;4;1;1;1;0;0;.167
Markakis rf;3;1;0;0;1;0;.100
Camargo 3b;4;0;0;0;0;3;.000
Suzuki c;3;0;1;0;0;1;.143
Albies 2b;3;1;1;0;0;0;.200
Culberson ss;2;1;0;0;1;2;.125
Newcomb p;0;1;0;1;1;0;---
Gausman p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Fried p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
b-Flaherty ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Toussaint p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Sobotka p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
d-Duda ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.000
Minter p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Vizcaino p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Totals;28;6;4;6;4;11
Los Angeles;002;030;000;—;5;7;1
Atlanta;050;001;00x;—;6;4;1
a-walked for Freese in the 3rd. b-grounded out for Fried in the 5th. c-pinch hit for Buehler in the 6th. d-struck out for Sobotka in the 7th. e-singled for Baez in the 8th. f-singled for Taylor in the 9th.
E—Bellinger (1), Acuna (1). LOB—Los Angeles 9, Atlanta 2. 2B—Kemp (1). HR—Taylor (1), off Gausman; Muncy (2), off Fried; Acuna (1), off Buehler; Freeman (1), off Wood. RBIs—Taylor 2 (2), Turner (1), Muncy (4), Acuna 4 (4), Freeman (1), Newcomb (1). S—Buehler.
Runners left in scoring position—Los Angeles 6 (Taylor 2, Machado, Puig, Dozier 2). RISP—Los Angeles 1 for 9; Atlanta 1 for 1.
Runners moved up—Bellinger. GIDP—Freese, Kemp.
DP—Atlanta 2 (Culberson, Albies, Freeman), (Camargo, Albies, Freeman).
Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Buehler;5;2;5;5;3;7;77;9.00
Wood, L, 0-1;⅓;1;1;1;0;0;6;9.00
Madson;⅔;1;0;0;0;1;7;0.00
Baez;1;0;0;0;1;3;21;0.00
Alexander;1;0;0;0;0;0;6;0.00
Atlanta;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Newcomb;2⅔;1;2;1;3;0;43;1.93
Gausman;2;2;2;2;2;4;49;9.00
Fried;⅓;1;1;1;0;0;11;4.50
Toussaint, W, 1-0;1;1;0;0;2;0;29;0.00
Sobotka, H, 1;1;0;0;0;0;0;12;0.00
Minter, H, 1;1;1;0;0;1;1;18;0.00
Vizcaino, S, 1-1;1;1;0;0;1;3;31;0.00
Inherited runners-scored—Gausman 2-2. WP—Minter, Vizcaino.
T—3:36. A—42,385 (41,149).
(SATURDAY'S LATE GAMES)
Yankees 6, Red Sox 2
New York;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
McCutchen lf;5;0;1;1;0;2;.200
Judge rf;4;2;2;1;1;0;.556
Voit 1b;2;0;0;0;3;0;.286
1-Walker pr-1b;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Stanton dh;5;1;1;0;0;1;.200
Sanchez c;5;2;2;4;0;2;.250
Gregorius ss;4;0;0;0;0;1;.125
Andujar 3b;3;0;1;0;0;0;.167
Hechavarria 3b;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Torres 2b;3;1;1;0;1;1;.333
Gardner cf;2;0;0;0;2;0;.000
Totals;34;6;8;6;7;7
Boston;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Betts rf;4;0;0;0;0;0;.143
Benintendi lf;3;0;0;0;1;0;.286
Martinez dh;4;0;1;0;0;0;.375
Bogaerts ss;4;1;1;1;0;0;.286
Moreland 1b;3;1;1;0;0;1;.333
Pearce 1b;0;0;0;0;1;0;.333
Nunez 3b;3;0;0;0;1;1;.000
Kinsler 2b;4;0;1;1;0;2;.250
Leon c;2;0;0;0;0;0;.000
a-Devers ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.000
Vazquez c;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Bradley Jr. cf;3;0;1;0;0;1;.200
Totals;31;2;5;2;3;6
New York;120;000;300;—;6;8;0
Boston;000;100;100;—;2;5;1
a-struck out for Leon in the 7th.
1-ran for Voit in the 9th.
E—Nunez (1). LOB—New York 8, Boston 5. 2B—Kinsler (1). HR—Judge (2), off Price; Sanchez (1), off Price; Sanchez (2), off Rodriguez; Bogaerts (1), off Tanaka. RBIs—McCutchen (1), Judge (2), Sanchez 4 (4), Bogaerts (2), Kinsler (1). SB—Kinsler (1).
Runners left in scoring position—New York 4 (McCutchen, Judge, Sanchez 2); Boston 1 (Bradley Jr.). RISP—New York 2 for 10; Boston 0 for 2.
Runners moved up—Stanton. GIDP—McCutchen, Stanton, Kinsler.
DP—New York 1 (Gregorius, Torres, Walker); Boston 2 (Bogaerts, Kinsler, Pearce), (Nunez, Pearce).
New York;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Tanaka, W, 1-0;5;3;1;1;1;4;78;1.80
Betances, H, 1;2;2;1;1;0;1;28;4.50
Britton;1;0;0;0;1;0;15;0.00
Chapman;1;0;0;0;1;1;12;0.00
Boston;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Price, L, 0-1;1⅔;3;3;3;2;0;42;16.20
Kelly;2⅓;1;0;0;0;1;25;0.00
Brasier;1;0;0;0;1;3;20;0.00
Workman;⅓;2;0;0;0;1;9;13.50
Rodriguez;1⅔;2;3;3;1;1;31;16.20
Hembree;2;0;0;0;3;1;38;0.00
Inherited runners-scored—Kelly 2-0, Rodriguez 2-0.
T—3:31. A—39,151 (37,731).
Astros 3, Indians 1
Cleveland;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Lindor ss;4;1;1;1;0;1;.250
Brantley lf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.143
Ramirez 2b;4;0;0;0;0;2;.000
Encarnacion dh;3;0;1;0;1;2;.143
Donaldson 3b;4;0;0;0;0;2;.000
Alonso 1b;3;0;0;0;0;1;.000
Cabrera rf;3;0;1;0;0;0;.167
Gomes c;2;0;0;0;1;2;.200
Kipnis cf;3;0;0;0;0;3;.000
Totals;30;1;3;1;2;14
Houston;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Springer cf-rf;4;0;1;0;0;0;.375
Altuve 2b;4;1;1;0;0;1;.250
Bregman 3b;3;2;1;1;1;1;.500
Gurriel 1b;4;0;0;0;0;0;.143
Gonzalez lf;4;0;4;2;0;0;.714
1-Straw pr-lf;0;0;0;0;0;0;---
Correa ss;3;0;0;0;1;1;.000
White dh;2;0;1;0;2;1;.600
Reddick rf;2;0;1;0;0;0;.500
a-Gattis ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Marisnick cf;1;0;0;0;0;1;.000
Maldonado c;3;0;0;0;0;2;.143
Totals;31;3;9;3;4;7
Cleveland;001;000;000;—;1;3;0
Houston;000;002;10x;—;3;9;0
a-popped out for Reddick in the 6th.
1-ran for Gonzalez in the 8th.
LOB—Cleveland 4, Houston 9. 2B—Gonzalez (1). HR—Lindor (1), off Cole; Bregman (2), off Bauer. RBIs—Lindor (1), Bregman (3), Gonzalez 2 (2). SB—Straw (1). S—Maldonado.
Runners left in scoring position—Houston 4 (White, Maldonado 3). RISP—; Houston 2 for 9.
Runners moved up—Correa. GIDP—Altuve.
DP—Cleveland 1 (Donaldson, Ramirez, Alonso).
Cleveland;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Carrasco, L, 0-1;5⅓;6;2;2;1;3;77;3.38
Miller, BS, 1-1;0;1;0;0;2;0;9;0.00
Bauer;1;⅔;1;1;1;0;2;22;3.38
Hand;1;1;0;0;1;2;13;0.00
Houston;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Cole, W, 1-0;7;3;1;1;0;12;98;1.29
Pressly, H, 2⅔;0;0;0;1;1;15;0.00
Osuna, S, 1-1;1⅓;0;0;0;1;1;21;0.00
Miller pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored—Miller 2-2, Bauer 3-0, Osuna 1-0. WP—Miller.
T—3:12. A—43,520 (41,168).
BREWERS POSTSEASON HISTORY
The postseason history of the Milwaukee Brewers:
World Series (Won 0, Lost 1)
1982 — Lost to St. Louis Cardinals, 4-3<
League Championship Series (Won 1, Lost 1)
2011 — Lost to St. Louis, 4-2
1982 — Beat California Angels, 3-2
Division Championship Series (Won 2, Lost 2)
2018 — Beat Colorado, 3-0
2011 — Beat Arizona, 3-2
2008 — Lost to Philadelphia Phillies, 3-1
1981 — Lost to New York Yankees, 3-2
Record — Won 9, Lost 8
