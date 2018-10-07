Brewers 6, Rockies 0

Milwaukee;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Cain cf;4;0;1;0;1;0;.083

Yelich rf-lf;3;1;0;0;2;0;.250

Braun lf;4;0;2;0;0;1;.385

Burnes p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

d-Santana ph;0;0;0;0;1;0;.000

Perez 2b;0;0;0;0;0;0;.333

Shaw 2b-1b;5;0;2;1;0;0;.364

Aguilar 1b;5;1;1;1;0;1;.091

Jeffress p;0;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Hader p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Moustakas 3b;3;1;1;0;1;1;.364

Kratz c;4;1;3;0;0;0;.625

Arcia ss;4;1;1;1;0;2;.250

Miley p;2;0;0;0;0;2;.000

Knebel p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

b-Granderson ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.000

Soria p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Broxton rf;1;1;1;1;0;0;.500

Totals;36;6;12;4;5;8

Colorado;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Blackmon cf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.083

LeMahieu 2b;3;0;1;0;1;1;.222

Arenado 3b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.182

Story ss;4;0;2;0;0;1;.167

Holliday lf;3;0;0;0;1;1;.200

Gonzalez rf;3;0;0;0;1;2;.100

Desmond 1b;4;0;0;0;0;1;.083

Wolters c;2;0;1;0;0;0;.500

c-McMahon ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Oh p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Davis p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Rusin p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Marquez p;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000

a-Hampson ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Oberg p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Ottavino p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Iannetta c;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Totals;31;0;4;0;3;8

Milwaukee;100;102;002;—;6;12;0

Colorado;000;000;000;—;0;4;0

a-out on fielder's choice for Marquez in the 5th. b-struck out for Knebel in the 6th. c-lined out for Wolters in the 7th. d-walked for Burnes in the 9th.

LOB—Milwaukee 8, Colorado 7. 2B—Shaw (1), Kratz (1), LeMahieu (1), Story (1). HR—Aguilar (1), off Marquez; Arcia (1), off Davis; Broxton (1), off Davis. RBIs—Shaw (1), Aguilar (1), Arcia (1), Broxton (1). SB—Yelich (2).

Runners left in scoring position—Milwaukee 1 (Miley); Colorado 3 (Arenado, Desmond, Wolters). RISP—Milwaukee 2 for 9; Colorado 0 for 5.

Runners moved up—Arcia. GIDP—Aguilar, Kratz.

DP—Colorado 2 (Arenado, Desmond), (Arenado, LeMahieu, Desmond).

Milwaukee;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Miley;4⅔;3;0;0;1;2;64;0.00

Knebel;⅓;0;0;0;0;1;3;0.00

Soria;1;0;0;0;1;2;11;0.00

Burnes, W, 1-0;2;0;0;0;0;2;23;0.00

Jeffress;⅓;1;0;0;1;0;14;5.40

Hader;⅔;0;0;0;0;1;7;0.00

Colorado;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Marquez, L, 0-1;5;7;2;2;1;5;71;3.60

Oberg;1;2;2;2;0;3;18;7.71

Ottavino;1;0;0;0;0;0;12;3.38

Oh;1;1;0;0;1;0;16;13.50

Davis;0;2;2;2;2;0;23;0.00

Rusin;1;0;0;0;1;0;13;0.00

Davis pitched to 4 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored—Knebel 1-0, Hader 2-0, Rusin 2-0. WP—Oberg.

T—3:14. A—49,658 (50,398).

Braves 6, Dodgers 5

Los Angeles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Taylor lf;3;2;1;2;1;0;.333

f-Pederson ph;1;0;1;0;0;0;.333

Turner 3b;4;0;2;1;1;0;.400

Freese 1b;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000

a-Muncy ph-1b;3;1;1;1;1;1;.250

Machado ss;4;0;0;0;1;2;.083

Kemp rf;3;0;1;0;0;0;.333

Wood p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Madson p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Baez p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

e-Dozier ph-2b;2;0;1;0;0;1;.500

Bellinger cf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.000

Hernandez 2b;3;1;0;0;1;1;.111

Alexander p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Grandal c;1;1;0;0;3;0;.125

Buehler p;1;0;0;0;0;1;.000

c-Puig ph-rf;1;0;0;0;1;0;.167

Totals;31;5;7;4;9;8

Atlanta;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Acuna lf;3;1;1;4;1;2;.273

Inciarte cf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.200

Freeman 1b;4;1;1;1;0;0;.167

Markakis rf;3;1;0;0;1;0;.100

Camargo 3b;4;0;0;0;0;3;.000

Suzuki c;3;0;1;0;0;1;.143

Albies 2b;3;1;1;0;0;0;.200

Culberson ss;2;1;0;0;1;2;.125

Newcomb p;0;1;0;1;1;0;---

Gausman p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Fried p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

b-Flaherty ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Toussaint p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Sobotka p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

d-Duda ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.000

Minter p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Vizcaino p;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Totals;28;6;4;6;4;11

Los Angeles;002;030;000;—;5;7;1

Atlanta;050;001;00x;—;6;4;1

a-walked for Freese in the 3rd. b-grounded out for Fried in the 5th. c-pinch hit for Buehler in the 6th. d-struck out for Sobotka in the 7th. e-singled for Baez in the 8th. f-singled for Taylor in the 9th.

E—Bellinger (1), Acuna (1). LOB—Los Angeles 9, Atlanta 2. 2B—Kemp (1). HR—Taylor (1), off Gausman; Muncy (2), off Fried; Acuna (1), off Buehler; Freeman (1), off Wood. RBIs—Taylor 2 (2), Turner (1), Muncy (4), Acuna 4 (4), Freeman (1), Newcomb (1). S—Buehler.

Runners left in scoring position—Los Angeles 6 (Taylor 2, Machado, Puig, Dozier 2). RISP—Los Angeles 1 for 9; Atlanta 1 for 1.

Runners moved up—Bellinger. GIDP—Freese, Kemp.

DP—Atlanta 2 (Culberson, Albies, Freeman), (Camargo, Albies, Freeman).

Los Angeles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Buehler;5;2;5;5;3;7;77;9.00

Wood, L, 0-1;⅓;1;1;1;0;0;6;9.00

Madson;⅔;1;0;0;0;1;7;0.00

Baez;1;0;0;0;1;3;21;0.00

Alexander;1;0;0;0;0;0;6;0.00

Atlanta;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Newcomb;2⅔;1;2;1;3;0;43;1.93

Gausman;2;2;2;2;2;4;49;9.00

Fried;⅓;1;1;1;0;0;11;4.50

Toussaint, W, 1-0;1;1;0;0;2;0;29;0.00

Sobotka, H, 1;1;0;0;0;0;0;12;0.00

Minter, H, 1;1;1;0;0;1;1;18;0.00

Vizcaino, S, 1-1;1;1;0;0;1;3;31;0.00

Inherited runners-scored—Gausman 2-2. WP—Minter, Vizcaino.

T—3:36. A—42,385 (41,149).

(SATURDAY'S LATE GAMES)

Yankees 6, Red Sox 2

New York;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

McCutchen lf;5;0;1;1;0;2;.200

Judge rf;4;2;2;1;1;0;.556

Voit 1b;2;0;0;0;3;0;.286

1-Walker pr-1b;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Stanton dh;5;1;1;0;0;1;.200

Sanchez c;5;2;2;4;0;2;.250

Gregorius ss;4;0;0;0;0;1;.125

Andujar 3b;3;0;1;0;0;0;.167

Hechavarria 3b;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Torres 2b;3;1;1;0;1;1;.333

Gardner cf;2;0;0;0;2;0;.000

Totals;34;6;8;6;7;7

Boston;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Betts rf;4;0;0;0;0;0;.143

Benintendi lf;3;0;0;0;1;0;.286

Martinez dh;4;0;1;0;0;0;.375

Bogaerts ss;4;1;1;1;0;0;.286

Moreland 1b;3;1;1;0;0;1;.333

Pearce 1b;0;0;0;0;1;0;.333

Nunez 3b;3;0;0;0;1;1;.000

Kinsler 2b;4;0;1;1;0;2;.250

Leon c;2;0;0;0;0;0;.000

a-Devers ph;1;0;0;0;0;1;.000

Vazquez c;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Bradley Jr. cf;3;0;1;0;0;1;.200

Totals;31;2;5;2;3;6

New York;120;000;300;—;6;8;0

Boston;000;100;100;—;2;5;1

a-struck out for Leon in the 7th.

1-ran for Voit in the 9th.

E—Nunez (1). LOB—New York 8, Boston 5. 2B—Kinsler (1). HR—Judge (2), off Price; Sanchez (1), off Price; Sanchez (2), off Rodriguez; Bogaerts (1), off Tanaka. RBIs—McCutchen (1), Judge (2), Sanchez 4 (4), Bogaerts (2), Kinsler (1). SB—Kinsler (1).

Runners left in scoring position—New York 4 (McCutchen, Judge, Sanchez 2); Boston 1 (Bradley Jr.). RISP—New York 2 for 10; Boston 0 for 2.

Runners moved up—Stanton. GIDP—McCutchen, Stanton, Kinsler.

DP—New York 1 (Gregorius, Torres, Walker); Boston 2 (Bogaerts, Kinsler, Pearce), (Nunez, Pearce).

New York;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Tanaka, W, 1-0;5;3;1;1;1;4;78;1.80

Betances, H, 1;2;2;1;1;0;1;28;4.50

Britton;1;0;0;0;1;0;15;0.00

Chapman;1;0;0;0;1;1;12;0.00

Boston;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Price, L, 0-1;1⅔;3;3;3;2;0;42;16.20

Kelly;2⅓;1;0;0;0;1;25;0.00

Brasier;1;0;0;0;1;3;20;0.00

Workman;⅓;2;0;0;0;1;9;13.50

Rodriguez;1⅔;2;3;3;1;1;31;16.20

Hembree;2;0;0;0;3;1;38;0.00

Inherited runners-scored—Kelly 2-0, Rodriguez 2-0.

T—3:31. A—39,151 (37,731).

Astros 3, Indians 1

Cleveland;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Lindor ss;4;1;1;1;0;1;.250

Brantley lf;4;0;0;0;0;1;.143

Ramirez 2b;4;0;0;0;0;2;.000

Encarnacion dh;3;0;1;0;1;2;.143

Donaldson 3b;4;0;0;0;0;2;.000

Alonso 1b;3;0;0;0;0;1;.000

Cabrera rf;3;0;1;0;0;0;.167

Gomes c;2;0;0;0;1;2;.200

Kipnis cf;3;0;0;0;0;3;.000

Totals;30;1;3;1;2;14

Houston;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Springer cf-rf;4;0;1;0;0;0;.375

Altuve 2b;4;1;1;0;0;1;.250

Bregman 3b;3;2;1;1;1;1;.500

Gurriel 1b;4;0;0;0;0;0;.143

Gonzalez lf;4;0;4;2;0;0;.714

1-Straw pr-lf;0;0;0;0;0;0;---

Correa ss;3;0;0;0;1;1;.000

White dh;2;0;1;0;2;1;.600

Reddick rf;2;0;1;0;0;0;.500

a-Gattis ph;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Marisnick cf;1;0;0;0;0;1;.000

Maldonado c;3;0;0;0;0;2;.143

Totals;31;3;9;3;4;7

Cleveland;001;000;000;—;1;3;0

Houston;000;002;10x;—;3;9;0

a-popped out for Reddick in the 6th.

1-ran for Gonzalez in the 8th.

LOB—Cleveland 4, Houston 9. 2B—Gonzalez (1). HR—Lindor (1), off Cole; Bregman (2), off Bauer. RBIs—Lindor (1), Bregman (3), Gonzalez 2 (2). SB—Straw (1). S—Maldonado.

Runners left in scoring position—Houston 4 (White, Maldonado 3). RISP—; Houston 2 for 9.

Runners moved up—Correa. GIDP—Altuve.

DP—Cleveland 1 (Donaldson, Ramirez, Alonso).

Cleveland;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Carrasco, L, 0-1;5⅓;6;2;2;1;3;77;3.38

Miller, BS, 1-1;0;1;0;0;2;0;9;0.00

Bauer;1;⅔;1;1;1;0;2;22;3.38

Hand;1;1;0;0;1;2;13;0.00

Houston;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Cole, W, 1-0;7;3;1;1;0;12;98;1.29

Pressly, H, 2⅔;0;0;0;1;1;15;0.00

Osuna, S, 1-1;1⅓;0;0;0;1;1;21;0.00

Miller pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored—Miller 2-2, Bauer 3-0, Osuna 1-0. WP—Miller.

T—3:12. A—43,520 (41,168).

BREWERS POSTSEASON HISTORY

The postseason history of the Milwaukee Brewers:

World Series (Won 0, Lost 1)

1982 — Lost to St. Louis Cardinals, 4-3<

League Championship Series (Won 1, Lost 1)

2011 — Lost to St. Louis, 4-2

1982 — Beat California Angels, 3-2

Division Championship Series (Won 2, Lost 2)

2018 — Beat Colorado, 3-0

2011 — Beat Arizona, 3-2

2008 — Lost to Philadelphia Phillies, 3-1

1981 — Lost to New York Yankees, 3-2

Record — Won 9, Lost 8

