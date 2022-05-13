Latanya D. Klyce, 23000 block of Grove Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Latanya D. Klyce
Among those Kvonte Kidd-Ellis Sr. leaves behind are a 3-month-old daughter and his heartbroken fiancée.
The ownership family of David, Kathy and Michael Spiegelhoff said the Burlington store would continue, and that the new owners, Berkot's Super Foods, would attempt to maintain all of the store's current employees.
A Racine man has been accused of pulling out a gun at The Brickhouse Bar on 316 Main St. after getting into a fight over a woman.
Ex-Racine cop, now a sex offender, to be released and live on Durand Ave. after 12 years behind bars
The Racine Police Department on Thursday reported that one of its former officers, Damen R. Lowe, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2010 for the sexual assault and abuse of a teenage girl, is to be released on May 31.
A new extended-stay hotel has opened in Mount Pleasant.
Freedom Boat Club opened a new location Friday at Reefpoint Marina in Racine. The offering allows boat club members to rent a boat seven days per week, weather permitting.
The suspect has been identified as a man wanted for a parole violation who barricaded himself inside an apartment.
Expect Highway 45/North Raynor Avenue to be shut down for several hours.
The owners of Kravings, an immediate hit for ice cream in Waterford, are craving rapid growth of Waterford's zany milkshake concept. As many as eight locations could be open by the end of 2022.
An autopsy found the 20-month-old girl had been beaten and had sustained multiple skull fractures.