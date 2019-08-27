NO PHOTO AVAILABLE

Lataisha E. Dismuke, 3400 block of Osborne Boulevard, Racine, fraud against a financial institution (value does not exceed $500) with prior burglary/theft conviction, forgery, uttering a forgery.

