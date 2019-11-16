Last survivor of the Hindenburg disaster dies at age 90

“Suddenly, the air was on fire,” Doehner recalled.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

“We were close to a window, and my mother took my brother and threw him out. She grabbed me and fell back and then threw me out,” he said. “She tried to get my sister, but she was too heavy, and my mother decided to get out by the time the zeppelin was nearly on the ground.”

His mother had broken her hip.

“I remember lying on the ground, and my brother told me to get up and to get out of there,” he recalled. Their mother joined them and asked a steward to get her daughter, whom he carried out of the burning wreckage.

Doehner would remain in the hospital for three months before going to another facility in New York City for skin grafts.

The U.S. Commerce Department determined the accident was caused by a leak of the hydrogen that kept the airship aloft. It mixed with air, causing a fire.

Doehner and his family were on their way back to Mexico City, where his father was a pharmaceutical executive. Funerals were held for his father and sister there.