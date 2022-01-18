'Last Five Years' musical is Jan. 27-29 at Carthage College

KENOSHA — The Carthage Music Theatre Workshop presents “The Last Five Years.”

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Jan. 27-29, in the college’s H.F. Johnson Recital Hall.

Theater student Rogelio A. Castro is directing the show.

The musical — with book, music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown — tells the story of Cathy Hiatt and Jamie Wellerstein, two imperfect people, trying to make sense of their failed marriage.

Cathy, a struggling actress, and Jamie, a successful writer, investigate questions, doubts and insecurities within themselves and about each other.

The story unfolds from two different timelines, happening simultaneously.

Told from Jamie’s perspective chronologically, the story begins just after they first meet each other. Cathy’s story, however, starts at the end of their marriage and works backward.

The two-person musical “heartbreakingly and richly explores the complexities of falling in and out of love and how sometimes ‘goodbye’ is not a choice but a necessity,” according to show organizers.

Reserved tickets are $7 (free for Carthage students, faculty and staff members). To purchase tickets, visit carthage.edu/tickets 24/7 or call the Fine Arts Box Office 262-551-6661 from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

For more information about COVID-19 protocols, go to carthage.edu/fine-arts/box-office for ticket information and policies.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0