 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Larvizo Larenzo Brown
0 comments

Larvizo Larenzo Brown

  • 0
Larvizo Brown

Larvizo (aka X Vizo) Larenzo Brown, 1200 block of Marquette Street, Racine, battery (great bodily harm, use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping, second degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News