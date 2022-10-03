LaRussa steps down as White Sox manager

Tony La Russa stepped down as manager of the Chicago White Sox on Monday because of a heart issue, ending a disappointing two-year run in the same spot where the Hall of Famer got his first job as a big league skipper.

La Russa, a three-time World Series champion who turns 78 on Tuesday, missed the final 34 games with the underachieving White Sox. He left the team on Aug. 30 and doctors ultimately told him to stay out of the dugout.

La Russa has a pacemaker implanted in February and doctors later found another heart problem that he has not detailed.

“It has become obvious that the length of the treatment and recovery process for this second health issue makes it impossible for me to be the White Sox manager in 2023,” he said in a statement. “The timing of this announcement now enables the front office to include filling the manager position with their other offseason priorities.”

Chicago began the season with World Series aspirations but was plagued by injuries and inconsistent play. It was 79-80 heading into Monday night's game against Minnesota.

Football

Denver Broncos standout running back Javonte Williams is out for the year after tearing his right ACL in Denver's 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, a person with knowledge of the medical results told The Associated Press.

Williams got hurt on the first play of the third quarter Sunday when he took the handoff from Russell Wilson and was tackled behind the line of scrimmage. He didn't put any weight on his right leg as he was helped off the field after staying down for an extended time.

• A spectator at Sunday's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets died following a fall on an escalator at Acrisure Stadium.

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office identified him Monday as 27-year-old Dalton Ryan Keane of Monaca. Paramedics administered care on site before he was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He died shortly thereafter.

The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety said police and emergency service personnel were alerted after a male spectator fell around 4:45 p.m., shortly after the end of the Jets' 24-20 victory over the Steelers.

High schools

Two recent racist incidents involving a mock slave auction and violence against Black people have sidelined two Sacramento-area high schools for the remainder of the varsity football season.

The Sacramento Bee reported Monday that Amador High School canceled the rest of its season because of a Snapchat group named “Kill the Blacks" and that River Valley High School in Yuba City forfeited its Friday game after a TikTok video created by players involving a mock slave auction surfaced.

River Valley also forfeited the remainder of its season. With varsity players out after the video of them acting out a slave auction surfaced, the team doesn't have enough players, KCRA-TV reported over the weekend.

The incidents in September follow one in March where an El Dorado Hills’ Oak Ridge football player heckled a Black high school soccer player with ape sounds, according to The Bee.

“Re-enacting a slave sale as a prank tells us that we have a great deal of work to do with our students so they can distinguish between intent and impact,” the Yuba City Unified School District said in a release.

The three schools are in different school districts all outside of Sacramento, which is California's capital city. All the schools have small percentages of Black students, the news outlet reported.

Road racing

A 36-year-old man died after running in the London Marathon, organizers said on Monday.

The man collapsed between miles 23 and 24 of Sunday's race, London Marathon Events said in a statement.

He received immediate medical treatment and an ambulance arrived within three minutes. He died in a hospital in London.