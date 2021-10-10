Larson charges into third round

Kyle Larson rallied from early electrical issues Sunday to win for the seventh time this season and storm into the third round of NASCAR's playoffs.

Larson's victory on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway ended a topsy-turvy day for Hendrick Motorsports. Larson and reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott moved into the round of eight, but Alex Bowman and William Byron were eliminated and Elliott was nearly sabotaged by a vengeful Kevin Harvick.

Harvick laid in wait to deliver his payback on Elliott for Elliott costing him a win at Bristol three weeks ago. The retaliation came about halfway through the race when Harvick sent Elliott into the wall — a wreck that put Elliott on the verge of elimination.

But his No. 9 team got Elliott back into contention — even with his bumper flapping in the wind off the back of his Chevrolet — and he drove through the field and into position to ruin another day for Harvick.

Elliott and his crew had said over their public team radio that Elliott should wreck Harvick if he got close to him again on Sunday and as they hurtled into the first turn with 10 laps remaining, perhaps Harvick began to worry.