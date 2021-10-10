Larson charges into third round

Kyle Larson rallied from early electrical issues Sunday to win for the seventh time this season and storm into the third round of NASCAR's playoffs.
Larson's victory on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway ended a topsy-turvy day for Hendrick Motorsports. Larson and reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott moved into the round of eight, but Alex Bowman and William Byron were eliminated and Elliott was nearly sabotaged by a vengeful Kevin Harvick.
Harvick laid in wait to deliver his payback on Elliott for Elliott costing him a win at Bristol three weeks ago. The retaliation came about halfway through the race when Harvick sent Elliott into the wall — a wreck that put Elliott on the verge of elimination.
But his No. 9 team got Elliott back into contention — even with his bumper flapping in the wind off the back of his Chevrolet — and he drove through the field and into position to ruin another day for Harvick.
Elliott and his crew had said over their public team radio that Elliott should wreck Harvick if he got close to him again on Sunday and as they hurtled into the first turn with 10 laps remaining, perhaps Harvick began to worry.
He botched the entry, almost as if he was looking in his rearview mirror, and drove directly into the wall in a hard hit that crumpled the entire front end of his Ford. The crowd roared its approval as Elliott cruised through the crash scene and Harvick's title run came to its earliest end since the elimination format began in 2014.
Golf
Phil Mickelson won for the third time in four career starts on the PGA Tour Champions, closing with a 4-under 68 on Sunday for a two-shot victory in the Constellation Furyk & Friends in Jacksonville, Fla.
The 51-year-old Mickelson won for the first time since his out-of-nowhere triumph at the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island in May for his sixth career major title. He has struggled on the PGA Tour since then, and this was his first Champions event since February.
Miguel Angel Jimenez battled with Mickelson throughout the day at breezy Timuquana Country Club and pulled even with birdies on the par-5 13th — where Mickelson three-putted for par — and the par-3 14th. But Mickelson converted a two-putt birdie on the par-5 15th to move ahead for good.
• Jin Young Ko finished off a wire-to-wire victory Sunday in West Caldwell, N.J., in the Cognizant Founders Cup with her 14th consecutive round in the 60s that matched a 16-year record held by Annika Sorenstam.
Even in a steady rain at Mountain Ridge, the 26-year-old South Korean star made it look easy. She closed with a 5-under 66 for a four-shot victory over Caroline Masson of Germany.
Ko started the final round with a four-shot lead and no one got closer than three all day. The tournament all but decided, it was then a matter of how she finished. Ko ran off four birdies in a five-hole stretch in the middle of the back nine and finished at 18-under 266.
It was her 14th consecutive round in the 60s dating to a 69 in the final round of the Evian Championship. That ties the mark Sorenstam set in the middle of her 10-win season in 2005.
College football
University of Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst dismissed redshirt freshman Jalen Berger from the team on Sunday.
UW released a statement Sunday afternoon announcing the news but did not give a reason for the dismissal. Berger didn’t play in the Badgers’ 24-0 win over Illinois on Saturday despite traveling with the team and has played in two of UW’s games this year.
Berger was the team’s leading rusher last season, but had fallen down the depth chart after the arrival of Clemson transfer Chez Mellusi and freshman Braelon Allen.
In seven career games for the Badgers, Berger carried the ball 84 times for 389 yards and three scores, and added four catches for 30 yards.
Berger — a four-star recruit out of Newark, N.J. — was one of the top recruits in the program’s 2020 class. He was limited to four games in 2020 after a preseason injury hampered him coming out of training camp and he contracted COVID-19 late in the year.
The lack of playing time for Berger has been a consistent theme for the Badgers (2-3), but coach Paul Chryst has not offered much in the way of an explanation.