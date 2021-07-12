 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Laron J Franklin Jr.
0 Comments

Laron J Franklin Jr.

  • 0

Laron J Franklin Jr., 800 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News