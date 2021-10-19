 Skip to main content
Laquita K Norton
Laquita K Norton, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (1st offense, with a minor child in the vehicle).

