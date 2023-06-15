Lanuasia J. Shannon, 2800 block of East Fieldstone Way, Sturtevant, possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Lanuasia J. Shannon
Related to this story
Most Popular
“The burden of proof is no longer on the veteran,” VA Secretary Denis McDonough said.
STURTEVANT — Fans of “Racine’s Original Kringle” can breathe a sigh of relief.
The motorcyclist from Milwaukee County who died Friday after a traffic crash has been identified.
CALEDONIA — A Racine woman has been accused of stealing more than $900 worth of items from Pick ‘n Save.
RACINE — In what seems to be a surprise to the West Racine community, the long-standing Larsen Bakery at 3311 Washington Ave. appears to have …