The Racine Zoo's Chinese Lantern Festival is closed on Thursday, Oct. 31 due to inclement weather. 

RACINE — Due to inclement weather conditions, the Chinese Lantern Festival at the Racine Zoo, 1231 N. Main St. is closed today, Oct. 31. 

"We want everyone to be safe," Zoo Director Beth Heidorn told The Journal Times.

The Lantern Festival is expected to re-open on Friday, Nov. 1 and runs through Dec. 31.

For more information, go to racinezoo.org/lantern-festival.

