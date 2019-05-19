The New Orleans Pelicans have hired Brooklyn Nets assistant general manager Trajan Langdon to serve as New Orleans' GM under new executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin.
Langdon, whose hiring was announced by the Pelicans on Sunday, is a former Duke and NBA player who also played professionally in Russia, Turkey and Italy. The 43-year-old from Alaska has served as Nets assistant GM since 2016 and helped rebuild Brooklyn into a squad that qualified for the Eastern Conference playoffs as a sixth seed this season after finishing last in the East two seasons earlier. He also was GM of the Nets' G League affiliate on Long Island.
Langdon interviewed for the top basketball operations job that went to Griffin in mid-April.
When Griffin was formally introduced by the Pelicans last month, he said he had received a commitment from owner Gayle Benson to build up the management structure of the club. He has begun doing so by bringing in Langdon, and before that, hiring former Suns executive Aaron Nelson to oversee injury prevention, rehabilitation, performance and recovery programs.
TRAIL BLAZERS: Portland's Damian Lillard sustained separated ribs in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors.
Lillard confirmed the injury on Sunday, a day after the Trail Blazers lost 110-99 in Game 3. Lillard was 5 of 18 from the floor and finished with 19 points in Portland's third straight loss in the series.
The injury was originally reported by The Athletic. Lillard said the separation is on the left side, and he wore protective padding in Game 3.
"I don't think it's something that's affecting my game. It's there but it's not something that's affecting anything that I'm doing. Obviously you feel it, but that's it," he said.
Lillard was hurt in the third quarter Thursday when Golden State's Kevon Looney landed on top of him in a scramble for the ball.
WARRIORS: Golden State might feel good about its chances to close out the Western Conference finals against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Warriors are less certain about whether veteran Andre Iguodala will help that cause.
On Sunday, the Warriors listed Iguodala as questionable for Game 4 despite a clean MRI on the left calf limited him to 18 minutes in Game 3 Saturday. While the Warriors have a film session and optional workouts for the team’s young players on Sunday, Iguodala will receive treatment in hopes to heal quickly.
“Same mentality. Injuries are part of the game, but we have guys who are capable and can step up,” Stephen Curry said. “We’ve been here before. Guys that are out on the floor know how to play, know how to win and know how to make winning plays and aren’t afraid of anything. Over the course of the regular season, we talked about everyone would have an opportunity to impact us winning a championship. This series has been a true testament to that.”
The Warriors have a 3-0 series lead against Portland and have won five consecutive playoff games ever since Kevin Durant strained his right calf in the third quarter of the Warriors’ eventual win over the Houston Rockets in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.