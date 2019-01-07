Lane Bryant closing at Regency Mall
Lane Bryant, Regency Mall's plus-size women's apparel store, will close after business on Jan. 26, according to the store's public relations agency, Coyne PR. No other information was available from the company Monday and no closing signs had been posted outside the store. Hull Property Group has done extensive renovations throughout Regency Mall, which has experienced multiple store closings through the years including Boston Store. 

 MICHAEL BURKE mick.burke@journaltimes.com

