The sports world's highest court ruled Wednesday that Olympic gold medalist Caster Semenya and other female runners like her with unusually high testosterone must take medication to reduce their levels of the male sex hormone if they want to compete in certain events — a landmark decision with far-reaching ramifications for other women's sports.
In a 2-1 ruling, the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld proposed rules issued by track's governing body, the IAAF, saying that they are discriminatory but that "such discrimination is a necessary, reasonable and proportionate means" of "preserving the integrity of female athletics."
The IAAF argued that high, naturally occurring levels of testosterone in athletes like Semenya with "intersex" characteristics that don't conform to standard definitions of male and female give them an unfair competitive advantage, and it decreed a maximum level for females.
The court decision could open the way for similar rules in other women's sports where size, speed and power make a difference, such as weightlifting, boxing, swimming, rugby, field hockey and soccer.
Semenya — a 28-year-old South African whose sculpted biceps and super-fast, blow-away-the-competition times have led others to question her accomplishments — declared she will not be deterred.
"I know that the IAAF's regulations have always targeted me specifically," Semenya said in a statement. "For a decade the IAAF has tried to slow me down, but this has actually made me stronger. The decision of the CAS will not hold me back. I will once again rise above and continue to inspire young women and athletes in South Africa and around the world."
The two-time Olympic champion in the 800 meters will have to lower her testosterone levels by such means as birth control pills or prostate cancer drugs if she wants to defend her world title in September in Doha, Qatar. Semenya is expected to race in the 800 on Friday at a track meet in Doha in what will be the last world-class event before the new rules apply.
Auto racing
NASCAR abandoned its years-long bid to add excitement to qualifying and announced Wednesday it will return to single-car laps after the current format became a laughingstock.
All three national series will make the change at all oval tracks, starting this weekend at Dover.
NASCAR for more than five years has used a group qualifying format, but a new rules package this season created an unintended consequence: drivers could game the system.
"The teams are always going to do what benefits them the most and unfortunately that was waiting, drafting," said Scott Miller, senior vice president of competition. "It wasn't a very compelling show. We owe it to our fans to provide something that is worth watching."
Miller did not concede it as a victory for the teams, who found every loophole to their benefit.
"I don't think anybody is at fault. It is something we tried, to try to provide a good show, we were optimistic and it didn't work out," Miller said. "Maybe we should have been more proactive, maybe they should have been active. Whatever."
Horse racing
Kentucky Derby favorite Omaha Beach has been diagnosed with a respiratory condition that will keep him out of the sport’s biggest race of the year.
Omaha Beach, the winner of the Arkansas Derby, was made the 4-1 favorite Tuesday for the race after drawing the No. 12 post in the 20-horse field for the race. He was diagnosed with an entrapped epiglottis, a condition that affects breathing in horses.
An entrapped epiglottis typically is not considered a career-threatening issue. It usually requires minor surgery.
With Mandella’s horse sidelined, Bob Baffert’s chances of winning again at Churchill Downs improve significantly. His horses Game Winner (5-1), Roadster (6-1) and Improbable (6-1) were given the next-best odds of winning.
With Omaha Beach being scratched, Bodexpress moves into the field at the No. 20 post.
Football
Attorneys for New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft wound down a three-day hearing by arguing surveillance video capturing Kraft inside a Florida massage spa should be suppressed in his prostitution case since a warrant allowing it should never have been granted.
The judge in state court in South Florida didn't immediately issue a ruling, but he did order Kraft to appear later in the month at a hearing on whether both sides are ready for trial.
Kraft's attorneys said the warrant had no instructions on how to protect innocent people, detectives didn't try to use less intrusive investigative methods and the lead detective was reckless in his statements in the warrant.
Prosecutors said the warrant was justified. Detectives testified that they switched to a different video feed if an innocent customer was getting a legitimate massage.
• Brad Childress will rejoin the Bears as a senior offensive assistant, the team announced Wednesday afternoon.
Childress previously served as a senior offensive consultant during the 2018 offseason and training camp as coach Matt Nagy installed his offense.
Soccer
Facing its toughest opponent of the season, Barcelona once again turned to Lionel Messi to move the team within one step of reaching its first Champions League final in four seasons.
Messi scored his 599th and 600th goals for Barcelona to subdue a Liverpool lineup that had outplayed the hosts for long stretches at Camp Nou on Wednesday but finally succumbed to the Argentine's mastery.
His double and Luis Suárez' early goal against his former club gave Barcelona a commanding 3-0 win in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals.
