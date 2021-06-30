Lamont B Kent

Sometime in March, cement barriers were placed in front of the Erickson Truck-n-Parts' entrance on Frontage Road, blocking the only way the owners could get in and out. The village is mum about what's going on, even after one of the Ericksons was cited for trespassing on his own property.
An attorney representing the Ericksons wrote in a letter to a Mount Pleasant official: "In Catch-22 fashion, my client has been directed to clean up its property, but its owners and employees are not allowed on the premises."
The new O&H Danish Bakery — which shares a building with the new Starbucks on Douglas Avenue — is set to open late July, according to the bakery's vice president of marketing, Matt Horton. "Starbucks is going to be a catalyst," the developer said.
Joshua Morris was accused of murdering his friend, Lavelle Monroe, in September 2018. Morris was found not guilty Monday. Another man at the scene of the murder, who had been punched by Monroe not long before the shooting, was never considered a suspect. An investigator claimed that man who wasn't the suspect was “not the type” to commit murder.
Uncle Harry's, an ice cream parlor on a historic site in Waterford, is rebounding from a threatened demolition to recapture its place as a summertime favorite. And soon it could grow into an even bigger attraction.