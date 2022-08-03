Lamet designated for assignment

Dinelson Lamet was designated for assignment by the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, two days after being acquired in a trade that sent closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres.

The right-hander came to Milwaukee on Monday as part of a package including closer Taylor Rogers and prospects Robert Gasser and Esteury Rodriguez. Lamet pitched in 13 games for the Padres this season, going 0-1 with a 9.49 ERA.

“Dinelson has a good arm and was included in the trade to help balance out the deal,” said David Stearns, Brewers president of baseball operations. "As subsequent transactions played out, the roster fit became a little tougher. We are hopeful we will be able to keep him in our system.”

The 30-year-old allowed 13 runs (12 earned) in seven innings across his past eight relief appearances.

Following the Hader trade, the Brewers brought in reliever Matt Bush on Monday from the Texas Rangers for two minor leaguers, left-hander Antoine Kelly and utilityman Mark Mathias. They then acquired reliever Trevor Rosenthal, who hasn’t pitched since 2020 and is on the injured list, from the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.

Pedro Severino was also designated for assignment Wednesday. He had four hits in 18 at-bats (.222) with one RBI in eight games since returning from an 80-game suspension to start the season under Major League Baseball's joint drug agreement.

The catcher tested positive for Clomiphene, a women’s fertility drug sometimes used to mask effects of steroid use. Severino said he was prescribed a medication containing the drug after experiencing difficulty starting a family with his wife.

If Milwaukee reached the postseason, the suspension would have left Severino ineligible. He was one of three catchers on the roster, along with Omar Narvaez and Victor Caratini.

Football

The NFL is appealing a disciplinary officer’s decision to suspend Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games for violating the league's personal conduct policy, giving Commissioner Roger Goodell or someone he designates authority to impose a stiffer penalty.

Former federal judge Sue L. Robinson issued her ruling Monday after Watson was accused by two dozen women in Texas of sexual misconduct during massage treatments while he played for the Houston Texans.

In her 16-page report, Robinson described Watson's behavior as “more egregious than any before reviewed by the NFL."

Robinson’s punishment — in her first case since being jointly appointed by the league and NFL Players Association — fell well short of the indefinite suspension of at least one year sought by the league.

So, the NFL on Wednesday exercised its right to appeal, per the collective bargaining agreement.

The players’ union has until the end of business Friday to respond in writing. The union could challenge the appeal ruling in federal court, setting the stage for a prolonged fight.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said there's no timeline for Goodell or his designee to make a ruling.

Golf

Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and a group of players who defected to Saudi-funded LIV Golf filed an antitrust lawsuit Wednesday against the PGA Tour, the first step in a legal fight that could define the rules of where players can compete.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the filing in U.S. District Court in San Francisco. The complaint also includes an application for a temporary restraining order by Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones to compete in the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Six players who have competed in LIV Golf events are among the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings and would be eligible for the start of the PGA Tour’s postseason that starts next week.

The PGA Tour has suspended members for playing in LIV Golf events without a release to play in tournaments the same week of a PGA Tour event. The tour does not allow releases for tournaments held in North America. The last two LIV Golf events — with $25 million in prize money for 54 holes with no cut — were in Oregon and New Jersey.

The Journal reported that details of the lawsuit indicate the PGA Tour suspended Mickelson in March for allegedly recruiting players to LIV Golf. When he applied for reinstatement in June, the tour denied it because he had played in the first Saudi event held outside London.

Obituary

Lars Tate, part of a long line of Georgia running back greats who went on to play three seasons in the NFL with Tampa Bay and Chicago, has died, the school announced Tuesday. He was 56.

Tate died late Monday in St. Petersburg, Florida, about a month after being diagnosed with throat cancer, his son, Donavan Tate, told the Athens Benner-Herald.

Tate led the Bulldogs in rushing in 1986 and '87, finishing his college career with 3,107 yards — the sixth-most in school history. Herschel Walker and Nick Chubb were the only Georgia backs with more carries than Tate’s 615 from 1984-87.

He was a second-round pick of the Buccaneers in 1988 and led the team in rushing his first two seasons, totaling 1,055 yards and 15 touchdowns with 19 starts.

But Tate was cut by the Bucs ahead of the 1990 season, finishing out his career by playing sparingly in three games for the Bears.