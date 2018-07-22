(SATURDAY'S LATE GAMES)
Athletics 4, Giants 3
San Francisco;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Duggar cf;5;0;0;0;0;2;.243
Belt 1b;4;1;1;1;1;1;.287
McCutchen rf;3;0;0;0;2;1;.260
Crawford ss;4;0;0;0;1;3;.288
Posey c;5;1;1;0;0;1;.286
Sandoval 3b;5;0;0;0;0;1;.250
Hanson 2b;5;1;1;0;0;1;.275
Pence dh;5;0;3;2;0;2;.228
Hernandez lf;3;0;0;0;1;2;.273
Totals;39;3;6;3;5;14
Oakland;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Semien ss;2;0;0;1;3;0;.253
Canha cf-1b;5;0;0;0;0;1;.253
Lowrie 2b;3;0;0;0;1;1;.280
Davis dh;4;0;0;0;1;2;.246
Piscotty rf;5;0;1;0;0;2;.263
Olson 1b;3;1;1;0;1;1;.234
1-Fowler pr-cf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.236
Chapman 3b;5;2;3;0;0;1;.253
Pinder lf;3;1;1;0;1;1;.261
Phegley c;2;0;0;1;1;1;.214
a-Martini ph;0;0;0;0;1;0;.222
Lucroy c;1;0;1;1;0;0;.241
Totals;34;4;7;3;9;10
San Francisco;000;100;101;00;—;3;6;0
Oakland;000;030;000;01;—;4;7;0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-pinch hit for Phegley in the 9th.
1-ran for Olson in the 9th.
LOB—San Francisco 8, Oakland 9. 2B—Pence (5), Piscotty (26). HR—Belt (14), off Cahill. RBIs—Belt (43), Pence 2 (13), Semien (34), Phegley (10), Lucroy (28). SB—McCutchen (9), Pence (3), Piscotty (2). CS—Semien (5). S—Pinder.
Runners left in scoring position—San Francisco 5 (Duggar 2, Crawford 2, Posey); Oakland 2 (Davis, Chapman). RISP—San Francisco 1 for 6; Oakland 1 for 6.
Runners moved up—Canha. GIDP—Sandoval, Semien, Canha 2.
DP—San Francisco 3 (Crawford, Hanson, Belt), (Crawford, Hanson, Belt), (Crawford, Hanson, Belt); Oakland 1 (Lowrie, Semien, Olson).
San Francisco;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Bumgarner;4;2;3;3;6;5;92;3.19
Dyson;2;0;0;0;1;1;25;3.00
Black;1⅓;0;0;0;1;1;19;6.23
Holland;⅔;0;0;0;0;2;11;4.06
Watson;0;2;0;0;0;0;9;2.03
Moronta;2;0;0;0;1;1;21;1.81
Smith, L, 0-1;⅔;3;1;1;0;0;17;1.50
Oakland;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Cahill;5⅔;2;1;1;3;5;79;2.95
Buchter, H, 10⅔;2;1;1;0;1;11;2.21
Trivino, H, 13;1⅔;1;0;0;0;3;24;1.17
Treinen, BS, 4-28;2;1;1;1;2;3;40;1.08
Petit, W, 5-2;1;0;0;0;0;2;18;3.38
Bumgarner pitched to 5 batters in the 5th.
Watson pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored—Dyson 3-1, Moronta 2-0, Buchter 3-0, Trivino 2-1. HBP—Holland (Lowrie). WP—Cahill, Treinen.
T—4:04. A—56,310 (46,765).
White Sox 5, Mariners 0
Chicago;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Moncada 2b;5;0;0;0;0;2;.234
Sanchez 3b;4;1;2;0;0;0;.262
Abreu 1b;1;1;0;0;1;0;.250
Palka dh;4;0;0;0;0;2;.230
A.Garcia rf;4;1;1;3;0;3;.281
Narvaez c;3;2;2;0;1;0;.294
L.Garcia cf-lf;4;0;1;0;0;1;.288
Delmonico lf;4;0;1;0;0;2;.218
1-Engel pr-cf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.215
Anderson ss;3;0;0;1;0;1;.241
Totals;32;5;7;4;2;11
Seattle;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Gordon 2b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.290
Segura ss;4;0;1;0;0;0;.322
Haniger rf;2;0;0;0;2;0;.271
Cruz dh;4;0;0;0;0;1;.264
Seager 3b;3;0;0;0;0;1;.232
Span lf;3;0;0;0;0;0;.268
Gamel cf;3;0;0;0;0;0;.282
Vogelbach 1b;3;0;0;0;0;2;.200
Freitas c;2;0;0;0;0;0;.192
a-Herrmann ph-c;1;0;0;0;0;1;.216
Totals;29;0;2;0;2;6
Chicago;000;400;001;—;5;7;1
Seattle;000;000;000;—;0;2;1
a-struck out for Freitas in the 8th.
1-ran for Delmonico in the 9th.
E—Sanchez (11), Gamel (2). LOB—Chicago 5, Seattle 4. 2B—Narvaez (11), Delmonico (5). HR—A.Garcia (10), off Hernandez. RBIs—A.Garcia 3 (20), Anderson (40). CS—Segura (8). SF—Anderson.
Runners left in scoring position—Chicago 2 (Moncada, Palka); Seattle 1 (Cruz). RISP—Chicago 2 for 5; Seattle 0 for 1.
Chicago;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Covey, W, 4-5;8⅓;2;0;0;2;5;105;4.95
Soria;⅔;0;0;0;0;1;6;2.70
Seattle;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA
Hernandez, L, 8-8;5;5;4;3;2;7;80;5.14
Bradford;1;0;0;0;0;1;9;2.65
Pazos;1;0;0;0;0;2;12;2.45
Vincent;1;0;0;0;0;1;12;4.13
Elias;1;2;1;1;0;0;14;2.66
Inherited runners-scored—Soria 1-0. HBP—Hernandez (Abreu), Vincent (Abreu).
T—2:28. A—38,186 (47,943).
