(SATURDAY'S LATE GAMES)

Athletics 4, Giants 3

San Francisco;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Duggar cf;5;0;0;0;0;2;.243

Belt 1b;4;1;1;1;1;1;.287

McCutchen rf;3;0;0;0;2;1;.260

Crawford ss;4;0;0;0;1;3;.288

Posey c;5;1;1;0;0;1;.286

Sandoval 3b;5;0;0;0;0;1;.250

Hanson 2b;5;1;1;0;0;1;.275

Pence dh;5;0;3;2;0;2;.228

Hernandez lf;3;0;0;0;1;2;.273

Totals;39;3;6;3;5;14

Oakland;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Semien ss;2;0;0;1;3;0;.253

Canha cf-1b;5;0;0;0;0;1;.253

Lowrie 2b;3;0;0;0;1;1;.280

Davis dh;4;0;0;0;1;2;.246

Piscotty rf;5;0;1;0;0;2;.263

Olson 1b;3;1;1;0;1;1;.234

1-Fowler pr-cf;1;0;0;0;0;0;.236

Chapman 3b;5;2;3;0;0;1;.253

Pinder lf;3;1;1;0;1;1;.261

Phegley c;2;0;0;1;1;1;.214

a-Martini ph;0;0;0;0;1;0;.222

Lucroy c;1;0;1;1;0;0;.241

Totals;34;4;7;3;9;10

San Francisco;000;100;101;00;—;3;6;0

Oakland;000;030;000;01;—;4;7;0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-pinch hit for Phegley in the 9th.

1-ran for Olson in the 9th.

LOB—San Francisco 8, Oakland 9. 2B—Pence (5), Piscotty (26). HR—Belt (14), off Cahill. RBIs—Belt (43), Pence 2 (13), Semien (34), Phegley (10), Lucroy (28). SB—McCutchen (9), Pence (3), Piscotty (2). CS—Semien (5). S—Pinder.

Runners left in scoring position—San Francisco 5 (Duggar 2, Crawford 2, Posey); Oakland 2 (Davis, Chapman). RISP—San Francisco 1 for 6; Oakland 1 for 6.

Runners moved up—Canha. GIDP—Sandoval, Semien, Canha 2.

DP—San Francisco 3 (Crawford, Hanson, Belt), (Crawford, Hanson, Belt), (Crawford, Hanson, Belt); Oakland 1 (Lowrie, Semien, Olson).

San Francisco;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Bumgarner;4;2;3;3;6;5;92;3.19

Dyson;2;0;0;0;1;1;25;3.00

Black;1⅓;0;0;0;1;1;19;6.23

Holland;⅔;0;0;0;0;2;11;4.06

Watson;0;2;0;0;0;0;9;2.03

Moronta;2;0;0;0;1;1;21;1.81

Smith, L, 0-1;⅔;3;1;1;0;0;17;1.50

Oakland;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Cahill;5⅔;2;1;1;3;5;79;2.95

Buchter, H, 10⅔;2;1;1;0;1;11;2.21

Trivino, H, 13;1⅔;1;0;0;0;3;24;1.17

Treinen, BS, 4-28;2;1;1;1;2;3;40;1.08

Petit, W, 5-2;1;0;0;0;0;2;18;3.38

Bumgarner pitched to 5 batters in the 5th.

Watson pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored—Dyson 3-1, Moronta 2-0, Buchter 3-0, Trivino 2-1. HBP—Holland (Lowrie). WP—Cahill, Treinen.

T—4:04. A—56,310 (46,765).

White Sox 5, Mariners 0

Chicago;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Moncada 2b;5;0;0;0;0;2;.234

Sanchez 3b;4;1;2;0;0;0;.262

Abreu 1b;1;1;0;0;1;0;.250

Palka dh;4;0;0;0;0;2;.230

A.Garcia rf;4;1;1;3;0;3;.281

Narvaez c;3;2;2;0;1;0;.294

L.Garcia cf-lf;4;0;1;0;0;1;.288

Delmonico lf;4;0;1;0;0;2;.218

1-Engel pr-cf;0;0;0;0;0;0;.215

Anderson ss;3;0;0;1;0;1;.241

Totals;32;5;7;4;2;11

Seattle;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Gordon 2b;4;0;1;0;0;1;.290

Segura ss;4;0;1;0;0;0;.322

Haniger rf;2;0;0;0;2;0;.271

Cruz dh;4;0;0;0;0;1;.264

Seager 3b;3;0;0;0;0;1;.232

Span lf;3;0;0;0;0;0;.268

Gamel cf;3;0;0;0;0;0;.282

Vogelbach 1b;3;0;0;0;0;2;.200

Freitas c;2;0;0;0;0;0;.192

a-Herrmann ph-c;1;0;0;0;0;1;.216

Totals;29;0;2;0;2;6

Chicago;000;400;001;—;5;7;1

Seattle;000;000;000;—;0;2;1

a-struck out for Freitas in the 8th.

1-ran for Delmonico in the 9th.

E—Sanchez (11), Gamel (2). LOB—Chicago 5, Seattle 4. 2B—Narvaez (11), Delmonico (5). HR—A.Garcia (10), off Hernandez. RBIs—A.Garcia 3 (20), Anderson (40). CS—Segura (8). SF—Anderson.

Runners left in scoring position—Chicago 2 (Moncada, Palka); Seattle 1 (Cruz). RISP—Chicago 2 for 5; Seattle 0 for 1.

Chicago;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Covey, W, 4-5;8⅓;2;0;0;2;5;105;4.95

Soria;⅔;0;0;0;0;1;6;2.70

Seattle;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;NP;ERA

Hernandez, L, 8-8;5;5;4;3;2;7;80;5.14

Bradford;1;0;0;0;0;1;9;2.65

Pazos;1;0;0;0;0;2;12;2.45

Vincent;1;0;0;0;0;1;12;4.13

Elias;1;2;1;1;0;0;14;2.66

Inherited runners-scored—Soria 1-0. HBP—Hernandez (Abreu), Vincent (Abreu).

T—2:28. A—38,186 (47,943).

