Lakeside Players to stage 'High School Musical'

KENOSHA — The Lakeside Players community theater troupe continues its season with a Disney musical, performed over two weekends: May 13-15 and 20-22 in the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St.

“High School Musical” tells the story of Troy, Gabriella and the students of East High who deal with issues of first love, friends and family while balancing their classes and extracurricular activities.

Basketball team captain and resident jock, Troy, discovers that the brainy Gabriella, a girl he met singing karaoke on his ski trip, has just enrolled at East High. They cause an upheaval when they decide to audition for the high school musical.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $15, or $12 for students and senior citizens. Go to rhodecenter.org.

