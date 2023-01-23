Lakeside Players to present 'The Wizard of Oz'

KENOSHA — Lakeside Players will present “The Wizard of Oz” Feb. 3-18 at Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St.
Follow the yellow brick road in this stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum's beloved tale, featuring the iconic musical score from the MGM film. The timeless tale, in which young Dorothy Gale travels from Kansas over the rainbow to the magical Land of Oz, continues to thrill audiences worldwide.
Performance are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $17 or $14 for students and seniors. Call 262-671-8023 or go to rhodecenter.org.