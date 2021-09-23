Lakeside Players to present 'Brighton Beach Memoirs'

KENOSHA — Lakeside Players will present "Brighton Beach Memoirs" Sept. 24-26 and Oct. 1-3 at Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St.
Dreaming of baseball and girls, Eugene must cope with the mundane existence of his family life in Brooklyn — formidable mother, overworked father and his worldly older brother Stanley. Throw into the mix his widowed Aunt Blanche and her two young (but rapidly aging) daughters and you have a recipe for hilarity, served up Simon-style.
Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $15 or $12 for students and seniors. Go to rhodecenter.org.
