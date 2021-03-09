Lakeside Players to hold auditions for 'Doublewide Texas'

In this hilarious, fast-paced comedy, the inhabitants of one of the smallest trailer parks in Texas — four doublewides and a shed — are thrown for a loop when they realize the nearby town of Tugaloo is determined to annex them. Friends, enemies and neighbors realize they’ll have to work together to defeat the encroaching annexation if they — and their way of life — have a snowball’s chance to survive being swallowed up by "the big guys."