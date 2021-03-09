 Skip to main content
Lakeside Players to hold auditions for 'Doublewide Texas'
Lakeside Players to hold auditions for 'Doublewide Texas'

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
KENOSHA — Lakeside Players will hold auditions for the fast-paced comedy, "Doublewide Texas," from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, March 15-16, at Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St.

In this hilarious, fast-paced comedy, the inhabitants of one of the smallest trailer parks in Texas — four doublewides and a shed — are thrown for a loop when they realize the nearby town of Tugaloo is determined to annex them. Friends, enemies and neighbors realize they’ll have to work together to defeat the encroaching annexation if they — and their way of life — have a snowball’s chance to survive being swallowed up by "the big guys."

Auditions consist of cold readings from the script. Performances are May 14-23. For more information, go to rhodecenter.org.

