KENOSHA — Lakeside Players will hold auditions for "Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook" from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, March 25-26, at Pollard Gallery, 518 56th St.
Something terrible happened to Junie B. Jones at school. Someone stole her new furry mittens. So when Junie B. finds a wonderful pen of many colors, she should be allowed to keep it, right? Because finders keepers, losers weepers. And guess what? There's a new boy in kindergarten and he is the handsomest. The only thing is both Grace and Lucille want him to be their boyfriend. Maybe he will love Junie B. when he sees her wonderful pen. It is okay to keep it, right? Junie B. Jones is not a crook ... or is she?
Roles are available for 14 characters including youth roles for ages 10-17 and adult roles for ages 18-70. Auditions consist of cold readings from the script. Performances will be held May 17-26.
For more information, go to www.rhodecenter.org.
