Lakeside Players schedule auditions for murder mystery

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
KENOSHA — Lakeside Players will hold auditions for "And Then There Were None" from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 23-24, at Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St.

In Agatha Christie’s most famous murder mystery, 10 strangers are lured to an island off the coast of Devon by an unknown host. A mysterious voice accuses them each of murder. They soon discover that they are trapped on the island, with no hope of escape. The only clue to their fate is a nursery rhyme hung above the fireplace, and 10 little soldier figurines on the mantle.

Auditions are by cold reading from the script. To sign up for an audition, go to https://tinyurl.com/attwnauditions.

Performances will be held March 24-April 2.

