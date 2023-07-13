KENOSHA — The “Lakeside Lounge” music series, which debuted in 2021, is back this summer on two more Wednesday nights at the Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave. on Kenosha’s lakefront.

Visitors are welcome to “enjoy food, drinks and music outside on the lakefront behind Kemper Center.”

This year’s performances are: July 19: Jill Plaisted and Aug. 16: Stu the Piano Guy.

From 6 to 8 p.m., food and drinks will be sold “while you sit by the picturesque shore of Lake Michigan.”

The “lounge” takes place on the northernmost lawn area at Kemper Center.

A variety of beverages, including a full bar, will be available in Kemper’s Faulkner Building. (Note: Bringing alcohol onto the premises is against the law.)

There are a limited number of picnic tables available, and people are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Admission is free.