Lakeshore Pedal Tours offers rides with Santa

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
KENOSHA — People can take a memorable rolling party with Santa this holiday season.

Lakeshore Pedal Tours is offering rides with Santa Dec. 1-11. DJ Santa will have participants rockin’ around the Christmas tree with a bluetooth sound system and neon party lights on board. The spirited ride through Downtown Kenosha will take them past Kenosha’s Christmas tree outside of the Kenosha Public Museum and to downtown pubs.

The clear, all-weather sides make the party bike comfortable to ride in all conditions. It’s an approximate 90-minute experience. There are 10 pedaling seats and four non-pedaling seats.

To book a tour, look for the "Sleigh Rides" link at lakeshorepedal.com.

