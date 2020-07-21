Lakers' LeBron James speaks out: 'Nothing is normal in 2020'

By any measure, it’s been a good year on the court for James.

A weird year, but a good year. Time will tell if it’s a great year. He believes the bubble will work and sees no reason yet why this NBA experiment would fail. And while he detests being away from his family and his inner circle, he’s using this chance to be locked in to focus on the opportunity.

“As far as the MVP race, I think I’ve shown what I’m capable of doing, not only individually but from a team’s perspective, us being No. 1 in the West,” James said. “There was a lot of conversation about, you know, ‘LeBron can do those things in the East but if he ever came to the West, what can he do?’ I heard all of that, and to have our team at the top of the Western Conference and playing the way that we were playing at that time and the way I was playing, you know, that’s definitely a good feeling.”

Notes

The league said 346 players had been tested on the NBA campus since last leaguewide coronavirus results were announced July 13, with no positives. ... Houston coach Mike D’Antoni said guard Russell Westbrook, who revealed last week that he tested positive for coronavirus, was flying in Monday and rejoining the team. “I know he’ll be ready,” D’Antoni said. ... Sacramento announced that Marvin Bagley III was having an MRI to determine how badly he injured his right foot in practice Sunday. The Kings will be without De’Aaron Fox (ankle), Richaun Holmes (extended quarantine for rules violation) and Alex Len (coronavirus, returned to practice Monday) for their exhibition opener against Miami on Wednesday. Harrison Barnes (coronavirus) is also still away from the team and Bagley’s status seems most unclear now as well.

