Lake Geneva skier flips his way to the top TUES

LAKE GENEVA — When Tonia Ward first signed a permission slip for her son Ian to go on a skiing trip with classmates and teachers from Reek Elementary School more than a decade ago, she thought it might be a fun way for the five-year old to learn a skill and hang out with some friends.

Little did she know, it would start a lifelong passion that has put Ian on a track to the peak of the skiing world.

“From that moment on he was hooked,” Tonia said. “He always wanted to do the tricks and to go fast. It must’ve just been his personality and skiing just became his thing.”

In the years since then, the junior at Badger High School has developed into one of the country’s best youth freeskiers as he travels all around North America to train and compete.

Freeskiing is a different take on the sport of skiing than your average person is used to. While most skiers simply glide down the hill, with racers going faster down the hill than casual participants, freeskiers traverse the hill while soaring through the air off jumps, riding on rails and doing tricks all the way down until they get to the bottom.

Ian Ward likens freeskiing to a different, less extreme, endeavor.