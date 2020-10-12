Laird redeems himself in playoff

Martin Laird looked like a winner with an improbable par save on the 71st hole of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, over the cart path, under the trees, between a pair of bunkers and an 18-foot putt.

He had to return to the par-3 17th in a three-man playoff to finish the job with a birdie.

Laird ended seven years without a victory Sunday when he made bogey from the fairway on the final hole at the TPC Summerlin, and then redeemed himself with a birdie putt from just outside 20 feet on the second extra hole to beat Matthew Wolff and Austin Cook at Las Vegas.

“It’s been a while since my last one, and you have some doubts at times whether you’re going to get another one,” Laird said. “I just played so well all week. This week, tee to green, was probably the best I ever played. To see that putt go in, it was pretty special.”

It was the third time Laird has been in a playoff in Las Vegas, all of them involving three players. He won in 2009 for his first PGA Tour victory. He lost the following year on the 17th when Jonathan Byrd made a hole-in-one in darkness.

What made this special is Laird wasn’t even sure he would be playing.