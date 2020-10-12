Laird redeems himself in playoff

Martin Laird looked like a winner with an improbable par save on the 71st hole of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, over the cart path, under the trees, between a pair of bunkers and an 18-foot putt.
He had to return to the par-3 17th in a three-man playoff to finish the job with a birdie.
Laird ended seven years without a victory Sunday when he made bogey from the fairway on the final hole at the TPC Summerlin, and then redeemed himself with a birdie putt from just outside 20 feet on the second extra hole to beat Matthew Wolff and Austin Cook at Las Vegas.
“It’s been a while since my last one, and you have some doubts at times whether you’re going to get another one,” Laird said. “I just played so well all week. This week, tee to green, was probably the best I ever played. To see that putt go in, it was pretty special.”
It was the third time Laird has been in a playoff in Las Vegas, all of them involving three players. He won in 2009 for his first PGA Tour victory. He lost the following year on the 17th when Jonathan Byrd made a hole-in-one in darkness.
What made this special is Laird wasn’t even sure he would be playing.
While getting ready for golf’s return from the COVID-19 pandemic, he torn the meniscus in his left knee and had surgery, sitting out the rest of the season. He still had status that carried over because of the shutdown, but fell so far down the list that he needed as sponsor exemption for Las Vegas.
And then he made it pay off.
CHAMPIONS TOUR: At Cary, N.C., Ernie Els birdied the final two holes, running in a 40-footer in the rain on the last, for a 6-under 66 and a one-stroke victory over Colin Montgomerie on Sunday in the SAS Championship.
Els made the long putt on the par-4 18th three weeks after missing a 2-foot putt on the final hole of the Pure Championship at Pebble Beach to finish a stroke out of a playoff.
“It’s a crazy game,” Els said. “A couple of weeks ago I missed a very short putt to get in a playoff and today I make a 40-footer. Figure that one out.”
Jim Furyk missed a chance to become the first player to win his first three PGA Tour Champions events, closing with a 70 to tie for ninth at 8 under — four strokes behind Els. Furyk won at Warwick Hills and Pebble Beach.
Els won for second time in his first 10 starts on the 50-and-over tour. The South African star, a four-time major champion with 19 PGA Tour titles, finished at 12-under 204 at Prestonwood Country Club. He pointed to putting help from fellow player Mark O’Meara.
Els tied Montgomerie, playing three groups behind, with the birdie on the par-5 17th and pulled ahead on 18.
