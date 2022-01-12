LaFleur feeling mixed emotions

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur is torn.

He’s excited that the two assistant coaches on his staff who he spends the most time with — offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and quarterbacks coach/offensive passing-game coordinator Luke Getsy — are getting head-coaching interview opportunities.

But he also knows the Green Bay Packers’ offensive successes the past three seasons are intertwined with those coaches’ contributions.

“It’s a blessing,” the Packers head coach said, “and a curse.”

Hackett has reportedly received three interview requests amid the spinning NFL coaching carousel, from the Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears. And on Tuesday, the Broncos also reportedly requested to interview Getsy, meaning both Hackett and Getsy are candidates for the job that came open when Denver fired Vic Fangio on Sunday.

There are also openings with the Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders.

With the Packers on their playoff bye week after earning the NFC’s No. 1 seed, Hackett and Getsy’s interviews would likely come toward the end of this week.

“These guys are so deserving. And I always tell all these guys, ‘We wouldn’t be in this spot today without the collective effort of our entire coaching staff,’” LaFleur said. “It’s exciting for guys like Nathaniel and Luke to get opportunities, and I think it quite honestly lifts the morale of all the guys around here, seeing other guys get those opportunities is an important part of it.

“When you’ve had the success that we’ve had, it’s only natural that you want to see guys get rewarded for those successes.”

To be sure, much of that success can also be traced to quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is on the cusp of winning his fourth NFL MVP award and second in as many seasons. In 16 games, having missed the team’s Nov. 7 loss to Kansas City after contracting COVID-19, Rodgers finished regular-season play having completed 366 of 531 passes (68.9%) for 4,115 yards with 37 touchdowns, four interceptions and 30 sacks for an NFL-best 111.9 passer rating.

The 42-year-old Hackett has been LaFleur’s right-hand man on offense since LaFleur’s hiring in January 2019 — despite the duo not having worked together or even really known each other that well previously — and spent four seasons (2015-‘18) in Jacksonville, where he was in charge of the offense when the Jaguars reached the 2017 AFC Championship Game.

Getsy, who turns 38 next month, started his NFL coaching career as the Packers’ offensive quality control coach under former coach Mike McCarthy in 2014, coached the Packers wide receivers in 2016 and ’17, then spent 2018 as Mississippi State’s offensive coordinator before LaFleur re-hired him in Green Bay in 2019 as quarterbacks coach.

Although Rodgers dodged ex-teammate A.J. Hawk’s question during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” about the Broncos trying to clear a path to get him to Denver, he did have high praise for both Hackett and Getsy on Tuesday.

“I’m really happy for Nathaniel. This is a little overdue, to be honest,” Rodgers said of Hackett, who interviewed last year for the Atlanta Falcons’ head-coaching job that went to Arthur Smith. “He’s been around the game for a long time. What he did in Jacksonville, I think, was pure magic. Getting them within a quarter of the Super Bowl was incredible. He’s a great coach, I love spending time with him, he’s a fantastic teacher, he’s incredible in front of the room. I’m really happy for him.

“And Luke Getsy, he’s about a month younger than me, so that’s pretty awesome for him to be getting an opportunity. But he’s been around the game for a long time, the QB room, the receiver room, then he went down to college and was an offensive coordinator in the SEC, and then came back. He’s been in our room for three years now, and he’s a fantastic coach, he’s a really good teacher of the game. I’m excited for him as well. It’s great when our guys get opportunities.”

The drawback, of course, is that Hackett and/or Getsy leaving would create significant openings on the offensive staff, which has helped the Packers rank No. 1 in scoring and No. 5 in total offense last season and ninth in scoring and 10th in total offense this season.

“Although it would definitely leave a hole within our staff if they do get those opportunities, we will make sure that we do our best to fill those holes,” LaFleur said. “We always try to develop from within, and we’ve got a lot of other great coaches on this staff that we feel really good about that we could elevate into those positions if that were to come to fruition.”

Offensive line coach/run-game coordinator Adam Stenavich would be among the candidates who could move up the coaching pecking order, while Getsy would also be a logical offensive coordinator candidate if Hackett was the only one who got a head-coaching job from the Packers staff.

It’s not far-fetched for LaFleur to have multiple head-coaching candidates on his staff; his friend and former boss, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, has two former assistants (LaFleur and Cincinnati’s Zac Taylor) coaching teams along with his Rams in the NFL postseason. LaFleur and Taylor were both hired in 2019.

“The most important thing is to have a stable of coaches where if you have a guy that gets an opportunity, you can have a guy who can fill in,” Rodgers said before singling out Stenavich, coaching assistant Ruvell Martin and special teams assistant/game management specialist Connor Lewis. “I think we’re starting to get there with some of the guys we’ve got in assistant positions.

“That’s the key. You have to have coaches who are ready and waiting when some of the established guys get opportunities.”

Extra points

The Packers activated veteran right tackle Billy Turner from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, the final player remaining on the list. Turner, who has not played since suffering a knee injury on Dec. 12 against Chicago, is back on the active roster and can return to practice as early as Wednesday, although it’s unclear whether he’s ready to return to action. … Outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith was not designated for return from injured reserve on Tuesday’s official transaction wire, although Smith did post on his Twitter account that he was, “Feeling good about my workout today!” (LINK: https://twitter.com/zadariussmith/status/1481026114608848909) … The team released offensive tackle Adrian Ealy from the practice squad. … The team worked out ex-University of Cincinnati punter James Smith Tuesday.

