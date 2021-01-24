 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LaFleur expresses regret for decision to kick FG
0 comments

LaFleur expresses regret for decision to kick FG

  • 0

Matt LaFleur put the game in the hands of his defense instead of All-Pro quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a decision that will be questioned in Green Bay for years.

With a spot in the Super Bowl on the line, LaFleur opted for a field goal on fourth-and-goal from the 8 when trailing by eight points with just over two minutes remaining in the NFC championship game.

Rodgers never got the ball back in his fourth straight title game loss as Tom Brady and Tampa Bay ran out the clock in a 31-26 win Sunday.

“The way our defense was playing it felt like the right decision to do,” LaFleur said. “It just didn’t work out.”

The key moment came after Green Bay rallied from 18 points down in the second half to get into position to send the game into overtime late in regulation.

The Packers drove down to the 8-yard line with 2:22 to play before Rodgers threw an incomplete pass to Allen Lazard followed by two more to Davante Adams.

That left LaFleur with a decision to make with 2:09 to play and he went with the field goal instead of another shot into the end zone for a possible TD and 2-point conversion to tie the game.

“Any time it doesn’t work out, you always regret it,” LaFleur said. “It was the circumstances of having three shots and coming away with no yards and knowing that not only you need the touchdown, but you need the 2-point (conversion). We essentially had four timeouts with the two-minute warning. We knew we needed to get a stop.”

Rodgers never had a chance to lobby his coach to go for it as soon as he saw the field-goal team run on the field.

“I didn’t have a decision on that one,” Rodgers said before pausing. “That wasn’t my decision, but I understand the thinking, above two minutes with all of our timeouts, but it wasn’t my decision.”

The analytics were against the move with EdjSports win probability model saying LaFleur’s decision reduced Green Bay’s chances of winning the game from 10.8% to 7.8%. LaFleur had been one of the best coaches when it comes to decision-making by EdjSports model, ranking third best this season.

The decision was extremely rare as no team had attempted a field goal in the final three minutes of a game when trailing by between four and eight points since the Falcons in 2015. LaFleur was an assistant on Dan Quinn’s staff in Atlanta for that game.

“I couldn’t believe it, honestly, because there’s no guarantee they’re going to make it back down there again,” Buccaneers edge rusher Shaquil Barrett said.

“Our offense has been pretty amazing in four-minute offense this year, not giving the team back the ball so I had the utmost confidence in them. ... If he could take it back he probably wouldn’t do that next time but I appreciate it.”

Mason Crosby made the field goal, but the Packers couldn’t get the defensive stop they needed to give Rodgers another chance.

Kevin King was penalized for pass interference against Tyler Johnson on a third-down pass with 1:41 to play to extend the drive and Tampa Bay sealed the win on a third-down run by Chris Godwin.

“This one does sting,” LaFleur said. “It’s going to take a long time to get over this one.”

Matt LaFleur, Packers head coach

LaFleur

 Scott Boehm
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
550 Wisconsin National Guard troops in D.C. for Inauguration Day; first deployment there since Civil War
Local News

550 Wisconsin National Guard troops in D.C. for Inauguration Day; first deployment there since Civil War

550 Wisconsin National Guard troops were on the ground in D.C. to support Wednesday's inauguration. It was the first time since the Civil War the Wisconsin National Guard was deployed to D.C. for something "besides for ceremonial purposes."

For Spc. Shane Kieslich, a native of Union Grove who is currently studying international business at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, it was his first time in D.C. since he was in seventh grade.

+2
WATCH & LISTEN: Self-taught 21-year-old blues guitarist from Racine is a finalist in national competition
Local News

WATCH & LISTEN: Self-taught 21-year-old blues guitarist from Racine is a finalist in national competition

"I used to listen to the radio on my way to the barbershop every weekend, they had this program called the Saturday Morning Blues Brunch," remembers Stephen Hull of the car rides that planted his love for the blues when he was 14.

Seven years later, now 21 and a self-taught guitarist, Hull's band — The Stephen Hull Experience, a blues-rock group based in Racine — is now a finalist for a national music competition.

+5
Steil says Biden's order stalling construction on Keystone Pipeline cost Wisconsinites their jobs
Local News

Steil says Biden's order stalling construction on Keystone Pipeline cost Wisconsinites their jobs

Even if more clean-energy jobs are coming in the next four years and beyond, “I don’t know if that’s a lot of solace to the men and women who lost their jobs this week that there might be a potential future job,” U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil said during a Friday morning press conference in Racine County. “A future job doesn’t pay the mortgage. It doesn’t pay the rent. It doesn’t cover the grocery bill.”

How those 65 and older will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Racine County
Local News

How those 65 and older will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Racine County

Don't expect the vaccination rollout to fly by quickly, however. According to CRCHD: "For those ages 65+, please note there are 28,822 residents of Racine County and 700,000 residents of Wisconsin who fall into the 65+ age group but Wisconsin is only receiving about 70,000 first doses per week. Not everyone in this age group will be able to be vaccinated immediately so we appreciate everyone’s patience."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News