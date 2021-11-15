LaFleur breathes sigh a relief

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur’s initial response was just four words, but each one that the Green Bay Packers head coach uttered was full of relief.

Speaking with reporters less than 24 hours after losing lead running back Aaron Jones to a knee injury, sack leader Rashan Gary to an elbow injury and veteran edge rusher Whitney Mercilus to a biceps injury during the Packers’ 17-0 victory over the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field, LaFleur was asked if the team had caught a break with Jones, who suffered only a mild MCL sprain.

“Yeah,” LaFleur replied, “I’d say so.”

Jones, who suffered his injury on a 6-yard third-quarter run, gained 86 yards on 11 touches against the Seahawks and has dealt with MCL injuries three times in the past, including suffering them late in the 2017 and 2018 seasons. But given that CBS Sports’ Tracy Wolfson reported that Jones had tears in his eyes as he exited the sideline medical tent after undergoing tests with team physician Dr. Patrick McKenze, news that Jones’ ACL was intact and he’ll be back sooner rather than later was encouraging.

“We’ll just monitor it on a daily basis and see how fast he can heal up, because he’s certainly a guy you want out on the field,” LaFleur said of Jones, who got a piggy-back ride from veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb as he headed up the Lambeau Field tunnel after the game. “He does so much for our team, just not only from a production standpoint, but also just the energy he brings to our team is pretty contagious.”

While Jones is out, No. 2 back AJ Dillon will move into the lead role, starting next Sunday at Minnesota. Dillon gained 128 total yards from scrimmage on 23 touches and scored the Packers’ two touchdowns on powerful short-yardage goal-line runs. He also had a 50-yard catch-and-run that set up one of the scores.

“AJ’s done a great job, and that’s what we expect out of him,” LaFleur said. “I think the one thing he’s brought that maybe we didn’t know throughout (the draft process) until you get a guy here, (is) the value he’s provided in the pass game as a receiver out of the backfield. He’s done an outstanding job with that.”

Dillon said Jones encouraged him as he left the field and that Jones expects him to carry the load until he returns.

“When he first exited the game, he looked at me and said, ‘Get the job done. Finish it off!’” Dillon said. “That’s like my big brother on this team. I love him to death. So for him to believe in me, that trust, was great.”

ESPN reported that Gary, who left the game with his elbow injury during the third quarter, had suffered only a hyperextension and that Gary was planning to play against the Vikings wearing a brace. LaFleur, though, stopped short of such an encouraging outlook, saying instead that Gary must undergo more tests on Tuesday.

“We’re still evaluating him,” LaFleur said.

The news was far more discouraging with Mercilus, whom general manager Brian Gutekunst signed after the Houston Texans cut Mercilus last month. Mercilus, who had his first sack as a Packer earlier in the game, suffered his biceps injury early in the third quarter, on a play where he likely would have sacked Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson again had he not hurt himself.

“That’s a tough one. Man, I feel bad for him. Shoot, he would’ve had potentially a second sack right there,” LaFleur said. “Just the stability he brings to that room, this guy’s a pro’s pro. He’s been doing this at a very high level for a long time. It’s just one of those unfortunate things that happen.”

Although LaFleur stopped short of saying that the injury was season-ending, having not gotten the final diagnosis from head athletic trainer Bryan “Flea” Engel, LaFleur admitted that he was “assuming” Mercilus’ season is over, which would indicate he tore the biceps and may require surgery.

Without Mercilus and potentially without Gary, the Packers are thin at outside linebacker, with two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Za’Darius Smith still on injured reserve with a back injury that dates to before training camp and required surgery earlier this season. The team also lost Chauncey Rivers to a torn ACL in his knee during an early October practice and released La’Darius Hamilton late last week because it needed a roster spot.

Asked how the team moves forward with such a banged-up outside linebacker group, LaFleur replied, “That’s something that ‘Gutey’ and our entire scouting department is looking at, (at) every potential option. We have some guys on our practice squad and we’ll just kind of see where we have to go.”

That said, LaFleur reiterated that Smith isn’t anywhere near returning to active duty, even though he did return to the team earlier this month.

“Sure, I hope that happens, but again, I think that we’ll just kind of wait and see and see how he progresses,” LaFleur said. “We’re certainly hopeful, but we know that nothing’s guaranteed there.”

Jason Wilde covers the Green Bay Packers for Lee Newspapers Wisconsin group.

