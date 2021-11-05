LaFleur adjusts game plan with Love behind center

GREEN BAY — News flash: There’s a mammoth chasm between Aaron Rodgers’ NFL experience and Jordan Love’s.
Rodgers, the NFL’s reigning MVP, has started 218 career games, including playoffs.
Love, the Green Bay Packers’ 2020 first-round draft pick, has started … 0.
That disparity has forced Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and quarterbacks coach/offensive passing-game coordinator Luke Getsy to alter their game plan for what will now be Love’s inaugural NFL start Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, in the wake of Rodgers landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
“We’ve definitely had to tweak a few things,” LaFleur confessed Thursday.
Because Rodgers’ positive test came to light on Wednesday morning, after the coaches had spent Tuesday formulating an offensive game plan with the expectation of Rodgers being in his usual starting spot, that plan has had to undergo an overhaul to tailor it to the less experienced Love’s skill set.
Not only has Love played merely 18 career NFL regular-season snaps—all this season in mop-up duty the first two weeks of the season — but he spent his entire rookie campaign as the inactive-on-game-day third quarterback behind Rodgers and backup Tim Boyle.
At least so far this season, Love has been able to take the vast majority of the offensive scout-team snaps in practice against the first-team defense, and the Packers try to translate their upcoming opponent’s offensive plays to their own lexicon so the backups can get more out of the snaps. Without that work, Love would be in an even greater disadvantage.
Asked Thursday evening what his first reaction had been on Wednesday when he learned Rodgers was out and Love would start against the Chiefs, Getsy said his first thought was of Rodgers’ health — ”I want to make sure that he comes out of this thing feeling great,” Getsy said — but his thoughts then turned quickly to Love and how to get him ready.
“I’m glad he’s had enough time to prepare, I’m glad it’s right now compared to a year ago, I’m glad it’s a little bit deeper into the season than even in the beginning of the season,” Getsy said. “I think he’s got a lot of really good reps. I think he’s in a really good place mentally. So I’m grateful for the time we’ve had to have this guy prepared for this opportunity.”
Nonetheless, Love’s inexperience obviously creates challenges — especially when juxtaposed against Rodgers’ encyclopedic memory of plays and level of involvement in weekly game-planing. (“Aaron has a lot more input or communication that matters, where Jordan’s going to need a little bit more direction,” Getsy said.)
But that doesn’t mean the coaches aren’t seeking Love’s thoughts on plays or concepts that he feels best about. Those preferences will play a vital role in how the coaches will opt to attack a Chiefs defense that ranks 29th in the 32-team NFL in total defense (391.5 yards per game) and 25th in scoring defense (27.5 points per game).
That said, the game plan has to start with identifying vulnerabilities in the Chiefs’ defense before going to Love for his input.
“First things first are, how you want to attack the opponent? That’s definitely the most important thing you want to do,” Getsy said. “And then, you have to see what he does well. Or what he has done well (in practice and preseason games) and maybe lean on those things. And that’s what the week of practice is for, too.
"We’ll probably do more this week and probably pull some of that stuff back to what he feels great about, what he feels excited about, what we think he’ll be able to do well. But you definitely put the plan together how we’re going to attack these guys first.”
Just how the coaches will determine what Love’s strongest plays are will be based on him sharing his ideas as the preparation week comes to a close on Saturday, and looking back on his preseason action to see where he thrived.
“As a coach, you can only control certain things, so you just take it as another opportunity to figure out how to win a game,” Hackett said. “Each time you’re presented with something like this, I think at first there’s always that shock, that ‘Oh my gosh’ (moment). Once all of a sudden you realize, ‘OK, this is what we have, this is what we’re going to the game with,’ I think you just have to get excited about it.”
“For us as coaches, you always want to put your guys in the best position possible. You have to have that offense that is flexible enough to be able to take advantage of not only going after the defense but what your players do good. Within that, you start the game plan, and Jordan has done a great job up to this point preparing like a starter with whatever game plan we put out there.
“You definitely want to pick things that you think Jordan’s going to be the most comfortable with — just like if it was Aaron. You’d want the stuff that he’s most comfortable with. (But) they’re two different players at different times in their lives.”
