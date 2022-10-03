LaFleur acts without reason

GREEN BAY — Upstairs inside his team’s Lambeau Field coaches’ box, there wasn’t any doubt. And yet, Matt LaFleur threw the challenge flag anyway.

“Yeah, I’m not too proud of that moment,” the Green Bay Packers head coach acknowledged following his team’s 27-24 overtime victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday. “That was an emotional decision.”

Yes, even though LaFleur would have loved for the replay officials to magically take what had been a clear incompletion that squirted out of wide receiver Romeo Doubs’ hands as he hit the end zone turf late in the fourth quarter and turned it into a 40-yard touchdown that would have likely won the game in regulation, LaFleur knew he should have saved the timeout with 2 minutes, 2 seconds left instead of throwing his red challenge flag.

But he did anyway, the Packers lost the challenge as the video clearly showed Doubs lose control of the ball as he hit the ground.

“I think it’s a great learning lesson that you can never make those emotional decisions in the heat of battle. You know better,” LaFleur said. “(Assistant quarterbacks cocah) Connor Lewis, he’s up in the box and he’s in my ear and he said, ‘I don’t think so.’ He said that we shouldn’t challenge it.

“It was almost like throwing a Hail Mary.”

The Packers ultimately won in overtime on Mason Crosby’s walk-off 31-yard field goal as the 10-minute OT expired, but given the way the Packers defense held the Patriots to a three-and-out following Pat O’Donnell’s punt after the failed challenge, the extra timeout might’ve given the Packers time to win in regulation.

“I know Matt feels bad about that,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said.

With only one timeout, the Packers got the ball back with 4 seconds left, and their ill-advised lateral idea nearly went haywire as right tackle Elgton Jenkins recovered Randall Cobb’s lateral.

“That could have came back and bit us in the butt,” LaFleur said of the wasted timeout.

“But again, I’d rather learn from that being on this side. Thank god our guys bailed me out. Definitely the worst decision of the day by me.”

Doubs continues ascent

Despite not holding onto the touchdown, Doubs took another big step forward as his rookie season continues to unspool. His 13-yard touchdown catch to tie the game at 24-24 was a perfectly-executed back-shoulder catch on a throw from Rodgers, and he finished the day with five catches for 47 yards.

Rodgers even absolved Doubs of his first-series fumble, admitting that it was his throw that put Doubs in an awkward position after he did a terrific job of just catching the ball at all.

“(There’s) literally nothing you can do once you come across something unfortunate. As a player, you’ve got to play the next play,” Doubs said of the fumble. “I don’t know how else to break it down. I truthfully believe in letting it go and just continue to play ball because it’s a lot more game left.”

And he did a lot of good things in the time left, despite the near-touchdown, Rodgers said.

“I told him after the game, ‘I’m going to keep coming to you. I’m proud of you. That was awesome the last drive, awesome on the back shoulder, and it would have been a spectacular game finishing that one off,’” Rodgers recounted. “But he’s a great kid. (I’m) really proud of him, (and) happy he’s ours.”

Never gets old for Crosby

While the entirety of the game wasn’t necessarily pretty, Crosby’s game-winner splitting the uprights—his first walk-off kick with O’Donnell as his holder and rookie Jack Coco as the long-snapper—was a thing of beauty, the 38-year-old Crosby said.

“It’s amazing to have no doubt that we’re going to have an opportunity to try to win it,” Crosby said of watching the offense drive into field-goal range. “Snap, hold, protection, everything was great all day. So it’s nice to be able to finish that thing off.”

P

ick-6 a rarity for 12

New England cornerback Jack Jones joined a very small club Sunday with his 40-yard interception return for a touchdown against Rodgers: He became only the fourth player to have a pick-6 against the four-time NFL MVP.

Jones joined Tampa Bay’s Tanard Jackson (on Nov. 8, 2009), Cincinnati’s William Jackson (on Sept. 24, 2017) and Tampa Bay’s Jamel Dean (on Oct. 18, 2020) as the only ones to take Rodgers to the house.

Rodgers said the throw, which was intended for Allen Lazard, was so bad that he was hoping it was bad enough for Jones not to be able to get to it.

“I almost missed the throw so badly he overran it. That would’ve been nice,” Rodgers said. “If I had thrown the ball where I was supposed to, he probably picks it in stride. He kind of had to catch it behind him. But it’s frustrating for sure.

“I felt like before the game — I even said it — ‘I think the only people that can beat us are ourselves.’ So s ugly as it was, to go into halftime 7-3 is obviously better than throwing a pick-6 and being down 10-7. So I had a little conversation with myself. Might’ve had an assist from David Bakhtiari in the locker room, went out there and played a little better.”

Another step for Bakhtiari

Speaking of Bakhtiari, the five-time All-Pro left tackle was able to play nearly the entire game, with backup Yosh Nijman only playing one first-half series.

The Packers ran 71 total offensive plays, and Nijman, who was added to the injury report late Saturday with an illness, played only three of them.

Nijman came into the game after Bakhtiari played the first three series — Bakhtiari said the two plays to start the game before Doubs’ fumble weren’t counted into the rotation — so the plan was for Bakhtiari to play two series for each one Nijman played.

In the second half, LaFleur dropped that plan and Bakhtiari played the rest of the way, even though the plan had been to limit him to about 50 snaps.

“We had a certain rotation we wanted to go with, and obviously with Yosh’s (illness) situation and me feeling in a good spot, we kind of just said, ‘Just roll with it, and we’ll see,’” Bakhtiari said. “I’m just grateful. It’s been a long, long journey for me, so I’m just grateful to have the opportunity to be back out there. All I asked for was the ability to compete again, and I’m thankful to have that opportunity.”