The Journal Times annual Ladies Night Out gives girls a chance to get out and have fun with friends. Photos here are from the 2017 Ladies Night Out. The Journal Times will present the seventh annual Ladies Night Out from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St. Photos are by Jake Hill, For The Journal Times. 

Ladies Night Out includes a sit-down dinner, entertainment by Pat McCurdy, great giveaways and more than 50 vendor booths to shop, be pampered and gather information. Tickets cost $45.

Reservations are required by calling 262-631-1709 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday (have credit card and food choice selection ready when calling). 

