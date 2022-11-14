Ladies Night Out Nov. 19 in Downtown Racine

RACINE — Ladies Night Out is back for the fourth year in Downtown Racine. It will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.

More than 30 businesses will be offering women a free night of pampering that includes specials and one-night-only deals. Women who make purchases at the participating retail shops will get to pick a card out of a deck and will be entered to win one of 10 prize packs totaling more than $2,000.

The first 100 women will receive a goodie bag worth more than $30. Bags can be picked up at Marci's on Main beginning at noon.