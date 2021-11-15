Ladies Night Out back for third year in Downtown Racine

RACINE — Women are invited to be treated like a queen when Ladies Night Out is held from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, in Downtown Racine.
This free Downtown Racine Corp. event features first-class treatment, specials and one-night-only deals at more than 30 Downtown businesses.
For every purchase made at the participating retail shops, participants will get to pick a card out of a deck and all are entered to win a prize pack worth more than $200. Participating shops are hosting in-store specials including free chair massages, swag bag giveaways, nail art, raffles and free samples.
Participating Locations include Art Metals Studio, Carriage House, Cosmic Corner, Dimples Imports, Gold Diamond & Design, Hot Shop Glass (design and create fused glass earrings for $15 or a stemless wine glass for $45, 5-8 p.m.), Joey’s Yardarm, Northern Lights Gallery, The Phoenix, Plumb Gold, Plumb Silver, Plush Clothing, SheaBrojae’s Natural Expressions, Tangles Salon, Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery and Vapemeisters.
Women at Ladies Night Out will be treated to $3 drink specials at Dewey's Restaurant & Sports Bar, Foxhole Lounge, Marci's on Main, Joey's Yardarm, Pepi's Pub and Grill, Pub On Wisconsin, Reefpoint Brew House, Taste of Soul 262 and Taeja Vu's on Main.
